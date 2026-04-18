The Zark Files

The Zark Files

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NC ForSubstack's avatar
NC ForSubstack
1d

I made this short video with links and quoted an earlier one of your fantastic work. I hope it will help others support your creative and engaging project!

👏🙂

https://gab.com/nc4gab/posts/116424496663156665

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Bryan Cass's avatar
Bryan Cass
20h

Andrew, I am reviewing Title III of the HAVA. There is a process to make a formal complaint if one has evidence of a violation of its provisions. In NY, the complaint must be filed within 120 days of the violation.

Do you think anything you have uncovered might be considered a direct violation of HAVA Title III? There are a few provisions that stand out to me:

o Voting Systems Standards, including providing a voter-verified permanent paper record of every vote for manual audit.

o Computerized Statewide Voter Registration List [...] continuously updated to ensure accuracy.

o Voter Identification for Mail Registrants requires first-time voters who registered by mail to present identification when they vote in person or by absentee ballot.

o The whole process around examining and counting provisional ballots (is this being abused?).

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1 reply by Andrew Paquette, PhD
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