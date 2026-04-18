The Election Game has launched!
Please go to Kickstarter if you’d like to back the project, back my research, and get a handy set of hilarious cards that spoof election fraud while exposing vulnerabilities that must be addressed.
I even made a couple of videos you can watch for fun that discuss the project. Here’s the newest one:
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I made this short video with links and quoted an earlier one of your fantastic work. I hope it will help others support your creative and engaging project!
👏🙂
https://gab.com/nc4gab/posts/116424496663156665
Andrew, I am reviewing Title III of the HAVA. There is a process to make a formal complaint if one has evidence of a violation of its provisions. In NY, the complaint must be filed within 120 days of the violation.
Do you think anything you have uncovered might be considered a direct violation of HAVA Title III? There are a few provisions that stand out to me:
o Voting Systems Standards, including providing a voter-verified permanent paper record of every vote for manual audit.
o Computerized Statewide Voter Registration List [...] continuously updated to ensure accuracy.
o Voter Identification for Mail Registrants requires first-time voters who registered by mail to present identification when they vote in person or by absentee ballot.
o The whole process around examining and counting provisional ballots (is this being abused?).