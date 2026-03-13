Today, The Gateway Pundit released an article about an interview of John Solomon on The Benny Show. In it, Benny Johnson asked a question about the recent grand jury subpoena of documents in Maricopa County, Arizona. Solomon responded by saying that evidence has revealed that China has gotten into American voter rolls and manipulated them.

However, the term used in the article isn’t “voter rolls”. Instead, they are described as “voter ID databases”. This may be a novel use of that term. Voter rolls, or more properly, “voter registration list” are the more common terms. Sometimes this is shortened to “rolls”, “registration list”, or “voter registrations”, but not “Voter ID database”.,

The reason this caught my attention is that my research has focused on algorithmically-controlled selection and assignment of voter ID numbers. In my research papers and articles, I discuss the “databases” that I have studied. I have even made “databases” for analysis purposes that contain only ID numbers alongside fields I use to better understand the numbers, with no distracting personal information.

A friend of mine saw the same article and had the same thought I did when he saw it, “I wonder if he’s talking about Andrew’s research?”

It is possible this is true, but with some significant caveats. Solomon knows who I am and is familiar with my research, as he confirmed to me directly when I spoke with him briefly on a Zoom call about two months ago. Enough members of the Trump administration are aware of my research that it has likely filtered down to the ones I don’t know. Therefore, the awareness needed is present, but Solomon was cautious with what he said. It is possible he meant something else.

The closest my research gets to China is Konnech, a supposedly China-influenced company that managed to use American poll pads to obtain personal information on poll workers in America.

My recent analysis of a poll pad-generated check-in list of voters in Bexar County, Texas, found thousands of fake check-ins. Bexar County used KnowInk poll pads, not Konnech, but the ID is similar: the poll pads represent a viable attack surface.

Although Solomon was talking about the Maricopa County investigation, he alluded to a much larger scope, “Solomon told Johnson that investigators are examining whether Chinese actors penetrated voter identification systems and used the data for influence operations targeting American elections.”

Normally, “voter identification”, or “voter ID” are terms that refer to individual documentation carried by voters to prove their identity. These tend to be driver’s licenses, passports, or state-issued photo ID. In this article, that doesn’t make sense. A personal driver’s license isn’t a “system” that can be penetrated. Voter rolls, or a “Voter ID Database” can be.

This may prove to be wild extrapolation from a fragile clue, but when I read the article, I found myself seriously wondering if China could have implemented the algorithms I found. A well-placed intermediary who consulted intelligence contacts about my papers reported that the algorithms were assessed as 'state actor level.' I was later put in contact with one of those sources directly, and he confirmed it. I’ve heard similar things from others, including Gregg Phillips, who broke the Konnech story with his partner, Catherine Engelbrecht.

So, could China be responsible?

A direct Chinese cyber intrusion into state voter registration systems — hackers breaking in remotely — does not fit what I found. The algorithms I documented appear at database initialization, meaning they were built into the systems when they were first designed and implemented under HAVA, the Help America Vote Act, between roughly 2004 and 2009. That is not a hack. That is an architectural decision made during procurement.

Getting inside that process would have required positioning people or controlled companies to bid on and win state database contracts years in advance — a long-horizon strategic operation, not a cyberattack. It is the kind of operation described in the PLA’s 1999 doctrine of Unrestricted Warfare, which explicitly advocated using economic and technical means to undermine American institutions without firing a shot. The timing is uncomfortable. HAVA passed in 2002, three years after that doctrine was published.

What makes me take the possibility seriously, even though I can’t be sure from what I’ve seen, is the state-actor-level sophistication of what I found. The algorithms differ between states but are mathematically consistent within each state across years of snapshots. Designing that, deploying it across multiple states, and sustaining it invisibly for two decades is not the work of a domestic political operative cutting corners. It required people who understood database architecture at a deep level, had access to the procurement process, and had the resources to execute across jurisdictions.

Whether those people were working for a foreign government, a domestic intelligence contractor, or some combination of both is something I cannot determine from the data alone. What I can say is that the intelligence community analysts who have looked at my work have consistently used the phrase “state actor level” — without specifying which state.

The other possibility I cannot dismiss is that Solomon is not describing my findings at all, but rather a separate Chinese operation that the IC has independently identified — something involving voter data exfiltration for targeting purposes rather than the structural ID manipulation I documented.

If so, there may be two distinct problems operating in parallel, and the terminology collision is coincidental. But given that Solomon confirmed directly to me that he knows my work, and given that “voter ID database” does not appear to have existed as a phrase in print before today, I find it difficult to believe the overlap is purely accidental. Whether he is talking about my research, about something the IC discovered that parallels my research, or about something else entirely, we’ll know before long.

