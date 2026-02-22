The British Caliphate
Now, for the evening’s entertainment, the best AI explanation I’ve yet seen for why the men of Britain need to remind their government to serve their interests, or get out of the way so they can do it for them.
Called “The Caliphate”, you can find it here. It is drawn in a convincing Disneyesque style, with music as Disney as the art. The lyrics are poignant and haunting.
The Zark Files is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
When I watched the video, I found myself thinking of Constantinople, the crown jewel of Christianity, overrun by muslim Turkish invaders in 1453. Now known as Istanbul, the Turkish have used the city as their capitol for almost 600 years. The idea that such a horrific perversion could happen in the UK or even America is daily becoming more realistic.
I’ve known two Armenians in my life, a real rarity for most, thanks to the Turkish slaughter of Armenians in the late 19th and early 20th century. Their surviving world population is about 60% that of the Jewish population, another group that has suffered constantly from muslim aggression almost from the founding of the muslim empire.
In the “Caliphate” video, we see views of traditional Britain juxtaposed with a nightmarish muslim future that isn’t much different from what it looks like today, or at least, the direction planned for it by muslims currently trespassing there. It is a weird combination, and not one that I expected to be as moving as it is.
The Christians of Constantinople were either killed, enslaved, or forced into exile, by monsters known throughout the world for their propensity for savagery, slavery, conquest, and perversion. Today, their memory is little more than vapor.
In the 1830s, American artist and writer George Catlin realized that Native American tribes would soon vanish due to westward expansion. Driven by this conviction, he traveled among them, collecting artifacts and stories and making portraits wherever he was welcomed—all in service of preserving their memory. The book he published upon his return, Letters and Notes on the Manners, Customs, and Condition of the North American Indians, has since become a gold mine for historians — and for some subjects, such as the customs of the Mandan Indians, it remains the only surviving account.
Do we live in an age where our cultural memory must be preserved in the face of extinction? The makers of the Caliphate video seem to think so. In the face of Ramadan celebrations in New York City, where Times Square was clogged with hundreds of prostrate muslims, and laws in the UK that make it illegal to even think about being offended by muslim practices—like the rape and murder of your own family members, it is becoming a realistic possibility.
Now, for the evening’s entertainment, the best AI explanation I’ve yet seen for why the men of Britain need to remind their government to serve their interests, or get out of the way so they can do it for them.
Called “The Caliphate”, you can find it here. It is drawn in a convincing Disneyesque style, with music as Disney as the art. The lyrics are poignant and haunting.
When I watched the video, I found myself thinking of Constantinople, the crown jewel of Christianity, overrun by muslim Turkish invaders in 1453. Now known as Istanbul, the Turkish have used the city as their capitol for almost 600 years. The idea that such a horrific perversion could happen in the UK or even America is daily becoming more realistic.
I’ve known two Armenians in my life, a real rarity for most, thanks to the Turkish slaughter of Armenians in the late 19th and early 20th century. Their surviving world population is about 60% that of the Jewish population, another group that has suffered constantly from muslim aggression almost from the founding of the muslim empire.
In the “Caliphate” video, we see views of traditional Britain juxtaposed with a nightmarish muslim future that isn’t much different from what it looks like today, or at least, the direction planned for it by muslims currently trespassing there. It is a weird combination, and not one that I expected to be as moving as it is.
The Christians of Constantinople were either killed, enslaved, or forced into exile, by monsters known throughout the world for their propensity for savagery, slavery, conquest, and perversion. Today, their memory is just so much ethereal vapor.
In the 1830s, American artist and writer George Catlin realized that Native American tribes would soon vanish due to westward expansion. Driven by this conviction, he traveled among them, collecting artifacts and stories and making portraits wherever he was welcomed—all in service of preserving their memory. The book he published upon his return, Letters and Notes on the Manners, Customs, and Condition of the North American Indians, has since become a gold mine for historians — and for some subjects, such as the customs of the Mandan Indians, it remains the only surviving account.
Do we live in an age where our cultural memory must be preserved in the face of extinction? The makers of the Caliphate video seem to think so. In the face of Ramadan celebrations in New York City, where Times Square was clogged with hundreds of prostrate muslims, and laws in the UK that make it illegal to even think about being offended by muslim practices—like the rape and murder of your own family members, it is becoming at least a realistic possibility.
When I taught in the Netherlands, I had an Iranian student who had recently fled Iran. He was Christian. His father, also Christian, had escaped to England the year before, leaving his son with a death sentence for that act alone. My student took his pregnant wife and made the difficult journey overland. As they neared Greece, the boat pilot, nervous about customs, put them off the vessel short of shore. My student carried his wife through shallow water for over a mile before they reached land.
Like Iranians today, my student knew the pleasures of living under Islam, and had risked his family’s life to escape it. He has since joined his father in the UK, where he is now surrounded by the same muslims he tried to escape from in Iran.
Please take a look at the video, if for no other reason but to remind ourselves that complacency in the face of this threat may will be suicidal. We should already know this, but seeing the future is very different from thinking we understand the potential, particularly if we expect to be miraculously rescued by someone else.
The Zark Files is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Andrew, I much appreciate your sharing this powerful video that must be spread far and wide, especially among Gen X and younger because they will have to clean up the mess we elders allowed for 60 years.
That said, I want to add my take on the vid's implied message:
1--Historically, Islam has been / is a psuedo-religion, disguised grab for power-conquest. Their claim to be the religion of peace is propaganda to weaken their Christian / secular foes.
~~Started with prolonged, bloody Crusades which ultimately evolved into the Ottoman Empire.
~~The grab was only interrupted due to Shia / Shi'ite factional disunity and inferior technological failures against Christian Western Europeans during both World Wars, post-Cold War geopolitics.
~~Fast forward to Iran's current Islamic regime started after their revolution against longtime Persian royal rule, since led by two Islamic Shia hard-liners, Ayatollah Khomeini (1979-1989) and Ali Khamenei (1989-present). These "religious" leaders are conquerors no less, especially remembering their deep stealth connections to Central American revolutionary-narcos during the Iran-Contra scandal under President Reagan.
~~Then, two more Iranian Shia related scandals under President Obama:
--- >2009-2011 Operation Fast & Furious 2,000 firearms shipped to Mexico to track drug cartels
--- >2016 Iran Arms Deal that paid $400 million in CASH ON PALLETS to Iran to settle a legal claim regarding a pre-1979 Islamic Revolution arms deal.
If you don't see a pattern of conquest so far, then nothing will convince you.
Certainly, claiming Islam is a religion of peace falls flat.
2--I'll leave you with breaking news from Mexico yesterday 2/22/26:
~~El Mencho, narco kingpin of CJNG drug cartel, was killed by Mexican special forces with US intelligence aide; this has set off revenge attacks on civilians. His rule was beyond Mexico as were earlier cartels from 1979 Iran Contra days.
~~seems curiously coincidental that our ships facing Iranian regime and this Mexican drug kingpin successful takedown are happening concurrently now.
Why? Well, allow me to share a video by Dr. Steve Turley who explains it far better than I :
https://turleytalks.com/videos/mexico-explodes-as-drug-lord-killed-and-cartels-launch-massacre
Glad President Trump is finally standing up to the Islamic con we so foolishly believed.
National sovereignty unity "trumps" pseudo-narco-revoutionary conquerors,
Amen.
How to wake people up? They still aren't getting the trans epidemic & how indoctrinated their children are! New Yorkers & Texans may be getting it now but here may be a good wakeup call- just go to google maps & ask it to show how many mosques in their area! If they aren't shocked about that then shame on them. This is what we get though for religious freedom in our country I guess, who would've thunk it 29 in SE Wisconsin alone!