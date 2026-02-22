The Zark Files

L.C.
19h

Andrew, I much appreciate your sharing this powerful video that must be spread far and wide, especially among Gen X and younger because they will have to clean up the mess we elders allowed for 60 years.

That said, I want to add my take on the vid's implied message:

1--Historically, Islam has been / is a psuedo-religion, disguised grab for power-conquest. Their claim to be the religion of peace is propaganda to weaken their Christian / secular foes.

~~Started with prolonged, bloody Crusades which ultimately evolved into the Ottoman Empire.

~~The grab was only interrupted due to Shia / Shi'ite factional disunity and inferior technological failures against Christian Western Europeans during both World Wars, post-Cold War geopolitics.

~~Fast forward to Iran's current Islamic regime started after their revolution against longtime Persian royal rule, since led by two Islamic Shia hard-liners, Ayatollah Khomeini (1979-1989) and Ali Khamenei (1989-present). These "religious" leaders are conquerors no less, especially remembering their deep stealth connections to Central American revolutionary-narcos during the Iran-Contra scandal under President Reagan.

~~Then, two more Iranian Shia related scandals under President Obama:

--- >2009-2011 Operation Fast & Furious 2,000 firearms shipped to Mexico to track drug cartels

--- >2016 Iran Arms Deal that paid $400 million in CASH ON PALLETS to Iran to settle a legal claim regarding a pre-1979 Islamic Revolution arms deal.

If you don't see a pattern of conquest so far, then nothing will convince you.

Certainly, claiming Islam is a religion of peace falls flat.

2--I'll leave you with breaking news from Mexico yesterday 2/22/26:

~~El Mencho, narco kingpin of CJNG drug cartel, was killed by Mexican special forces with US intelligence aide; this has set off revenge attacks on civilians. His rule was beyond Mexico as were earlier cartels from 1979 Iran Contra days.

~~seems curiously coincidental that our ships facing Iranian regime and this Mexican drug kingpin successful takedown are happening concurrently now.

Why? Well, allow me to share a video by Dr. Steve Turley who explains it far better than I :

https://turleytalks.com/videos/mexico-explodes-as-drug-lord-killed-and-cartels-launch-massacre

Glad President Trump is finally standing up to the Islamic con we so foolishly believed.

National sovereignty unity "trumps" pseudo-narco-revoutionary conquerors,

Amen.

Kathryn Bartelli
2d

How to wake people up? They still aren't getting the trans epidemic & how indoctrinated their children are! New Yorkers & Texans may be getting it now but here may be a good wakeup call- just go to google maps & ask it to show how many mosques in their area! If they aren't shocked about that then shame on them. This is what we get though for religious freedom in our country I guess, who would've thunk it 29 in SE Wisconsin alone!

