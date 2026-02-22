Now, for the evening’s entertainment, the best AI explanation I’ve yet seen for why the men of Britain need to remind their government to serve their interests, or get out of the way so they can do it for them.

Called “The Caliphate”, you can find it here. It is drawn in a convincing Disneyesque style, with music as Disney as the art. The lyrics are poignant and haunting.

When I watched the video, I found myself thinking of Constantinople, the crown jewel of Christianity, overrun by muslim Turkish invaders in 1453. Now known as Istanbul, the Turkish have used the city as their capitol for almost 600 years. The idea that such a horrific perversion could happen in the UK or even America is daily becoming more realistic.

I’ve known two Armenians in my life, a real rarity for most, thanks to the Turkish slaughter of Armenians in the late 19th and early 20th century. Their surviving world population is about 60% that of the Jewish population, another group that has suffered constantly from muslim aggression almost from the founding of the muslim empire.

In the “Caliphate” video, we see views of traditional Britain juxtaposed with a nightmarish muslim future that isn’t much different from what it looks like today, or at least, the direction planned for it by muslims currently trespassing there. It is a weird combination, and not one that I expected to be as moving as it is.

The Christians of Constantinople were either killed, enslaved, or forced into exile, by monsters known throughout the world for their propensity for savagery, slavery, conquest, and perversion. Today, their memory is little more than vapor.

In the 1830s, American artist and writer George Catlin realized that Native American tribes would soon vanish due to westward expansion. Driven by this conviction, he traveled among them, collecting artifacts and stories and making portraits wherever he was welcomed—all in service of preserving their memory. The book he published upon his return, Letters and Notes on the Manners, Customs, and Condition of the North American Indians, has since become a gold mine for historians — and for some subjects, such as the customs of the Mandan Indians, it remains the only surviving account.

Do we live in an age where our cultural memory must be preserved in the face of extinction? The makers of the Caliphate video seem to think so. In the face of Ramadan celebrations in New York City, where Times Square was clogged with hundreds of prostrate muslims, and laws in the UK that make it illegal to even think about being offended by muslim practices—like the rape and murder of your own family members, it is becoming a realistic possibility.

When I taught in the Netherlands, I had an Iranian student who had recently fled Iran. He was Christian. His father, also Christian, had escaped to England the year before, leaving his son with a death sentence for that act alone. My student took his pregnant wife and made the difficult journey overland. As they neared Greece, the boat pilot, nervous about customs, put them off the vessel short of shore. My student carried his wife through shallow water for over a mile before they reached land.

Like Iranians today, my student knew the pleasures of living under Islam, and had risked his family’s life to escape it. He has since joined his father in the UK, where he is now surrounded by the same muslims he tried to escape from in Iran.

Please take a look at the video, if for no other reason but to remind ourselves that complacency in the face of this threat may will be suicidal. We should already know this, but seeing the future is very different from thinking we understand the potential, particularly if we expect to be miraculously rescued by someone else.