Yesterday, I wrote about the common name paradox: that common names are rare and rare names are common. Today, I’ll take a look at its corollary, the Birthday Paradox.
The birthday paradox reveals that in a room with just 23 people, there's more than a 50% chance that at least two people share the same birthday, despite there being 365 days in a year. Th…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Zark Files to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.