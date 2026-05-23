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Charlie Prime's avatar
Charlie Prime
1d

Wow!

Thank you Dr. Paquette!

I'm working on learning how to create "least-squares linear regression lines" so I can examine the Voter databases for my Texas county.

The FBI is complicit in covering up these crimes. No surprise there.

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Nnikk's avatar
Nnikk
1dEdited

First of all, bravo-- bravissimo! Truly breathtaking. Remarkable and profound is the work you have accomplished, Dr. Paquette.

I don't have the knowledge of math (or statistics) to follow your explanation in explicit detail (if that is a coherent premise) and frankly can't even remember how to do the calculus I learned way back in 12th grade. But the innate natural calculus we all possess and can develop still functions fairly well, and so does my own lifelong intuitive spidey-sense springing from somewhere with endpoints in the brain and the gut inclusive. And perhaps extracorporeal as well, who knows. I've learned to value and strive for attunement to that sense, to trust the potential wisdom. All just to say I perceive a penetrating accuracy in the truth of your analyses on the whole voter roll fiasco. I don't know exactly if it needs to be presented foremost in an open academic forum, a Congressional investigation, or a Federal Grand Jury followed by the courtroom. Perhaps all three, and then some.

It's also clear as day (that spidey-sense again) that the perpetrators behind this crime are a very exclusive party with access to and the protection of the most powerful instruments of the secret security/surveillance/intelligence state that we currently live under, and which has likely been operating in a more or less unified and ever-centralizing aggregation of power ever since successfully executing the coup d'état in this country on November 22, 1963, a day which I remember most clearly. It certainly involves a "world class" criminal cabal with no national boundaries or allegiance. Eisenhower perceived and predicted much of this in his warning against "unwarranted influence". But, its roots can be traced back though history preceding that of our nation, and now with innumerable branches cutting into our social and cultural fabric, and by no accident. In other words, what we're up against is nothing to sneeze at, or fall for another Plandemic, either.

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