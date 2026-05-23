On February 20, 2026, Dr. Walter Daugherity of Texas A&M University sent me the Bexar County Republican primary early voting check-in file for February 17 and 18, 2026. It contained 4,110 voter records with State ID numbers bearing fractional components — values that cannot exist in any legitimate Texas voter registration database. State IDs are administrative integers. A fractional State ID is not a rounding error, a display artifact, or a migration residue. It is an impossible value.

I spent over a month analyzing the file. My conclusion was that it was produced by purpose-written software operating on a genuine voter list. If that file was ever live during the election — and the evidence suggests it was — then fake ballots were cast. Up to 4,110 of them, in a single county primary, on a single day.

The Bexar County Elections Administrator described the anomalies as the result of an “export error” or a “glitch.” According to the New York Times, FBI agents determined that the anomalies were most likely caused by a drag-and-drop error that occurred as county officials moved data into an Excel spreadsheet. I have now tested that explanation exhaustively against the actual data. My conclusion: it is mathematically impossible. Here is the proof.

The Source of the First Fractional ID Is Now Solved

This finding is new, and it changes everything.

The first fractional State ID in the bad file belongs to voter R.E.A.: 1,253,115,467.79993. Dr. Daugherity and I have both wondered for months why that specific number — particularly the .79993 — appeared as the starting point. It is not the lowest real State ID in the file. It is not derived from any obvious arithmetic operation on the surrounding data. It seemed arbitrary.

It is not arbitrary. The source has been identified.

In the course of this investigation I was given access to the original good file — the clean CSV that was allegedly used to create the bad Excel file. It contains 4,851 records, all with integer State IDs, starting with voter R.E.A. and proceeding in rough alphabetical order by last name through voter J.W.C. at row 735. That ordering is idiosyncratic: it sorts by the third word of each concatenated name string, which produces characteristic parsing failures for names with suffixes or unusual structures. Those same parsing failures appear in the same positions in the bad file.

When you take the first 735 records of the good file — in the exact order they appear — and calculate a standard linear regression of their State ID numbers against their row positions, the regression line at position 736 predicts:

1,253,115,467.79993

Not approximately. Not close. Zero difference — to five decimal places.

This calculation takes under a minute in Excel using the original file. It is reproducible by anyone. The .79993 is the mathematical signature of the first 735 records of the good file, taken in their exact order. The mystery is solved.

What This Proves — and What It Does Not

This finding proves that the first 735 records — in the order they appear in the good file — are the mathematical input to the synthetic ID sequence. The linear regression of those 735 records produces both the gap between consecutive synthetic IDs (22,084.82189) and the starting value (1,253,115,467.79993) with zero residual.

It does not prove that the algorithm read the good file directly. The good file and the bad file may share a common upstream source: the same underlying voter data, processed two different ways. One output was clean. The other was not. What is certain is that whoever ran the algorithm had access to that same voter data, sorted in the same idiosyncratic order, before a single synthetic record was generated. The good file and the bad file did not arise independently — they share a mathematical parent.

What this finding also does not prove is that a drag-copy operation in Excel was the instrument. Excel’s drag-fill uses linear regression internally. So does any statistical computing environment. The mathematics is identical regardless of the tool. Proving the mathematical operation does not prove how it was executed.

That question — how it was executed — is where the drag-copy explanation fails completely.

What Excel’s Drag-Fill Actually Does

Excel’s drag-fill behavior is not widely understood, even among experienced users. When you select a range of cells containing numbers and drag downward, Excel does not simply copy or extend them by a fixed amount. It fits a least-squares linear regression line through all the selected values — treating each value’s row position as the x-axis and its numeric content as the y-axis — and then continues that regression line for as many rows as you drag.

This means:

One number selected: The regression slope is zero. The number copies indefinitely without change.

Two numbers selected: The slope equals the gap between them. The series continues by adding that gap each step.

Three or more numbers selected: Excel calculates the best-fit slope across all selected values simultaneously. At large numbers — like nine-digit State IDs — this calculation almost always produces fractional results.

This is why the drag-copy explanation seemed plausible on its face. Excel’s internal regression can produce fractional numbers with uniform gaps. That is also what the bad file contains.

But plausible in principle is not the same as possible in practice. The drag-copy explanation fails on four independent grounds, any one of which is individually sufficient.

Failure 1: The Address Field

The bad file contains 4,110 synthetic records. For 494 of the 735 anchor voter groups, the house number increments by exactly +1 for each successive clone. Voter R.E.A.’s real address number ends in the digits 330. His clones show 331, 332, 333, and so on.

Excel cannot do this.

The address field in the good file is a single concatenated text string: house number, street name, city, state, and ZIP code, all on one line. Excel’s drag-fill applies linear regression to numeric fields. It does not parse text strings, extract the leading integer, increment it, and reformat the string. When dragged, a text field either copies unchanged or cycles through the selected values. It does not touch the numbers embedded inside it.

The address increments in the bad file require a separate algorithmic process operating in parallel with the ID generation. A spreadsheet drag-fill cannot do this under any circumstances, regardless of sort order or row selection.

Failure 2: The 300/435 Copy Split

Among the 735 anchor voters, 300 received exactly 5 synthetic copies each and 435 received exactly 6. This split is not arbitrary. It is the unique integer solution to a two-equation constraint system:

a + b = 735 5a + 6b = 4,110

There is exactly one pair of whole numbers satisfying both equations: a = 300, b = 435. No other combination works.

The algorithm made five complete passes through all 735 names in alphabetical order, then began a sixth pass that terminated precisely at position 435 — voter J.E.B. His neighbor on the list, voter F.S.B. at position 436, received only five copies. The cutoff fell exactly between two members of the same household, at a position determined by the algebraic solution to the constraint system.

A drag-copy operation cannot produce this structure. A single drag of 735 rows repeated five times gives every name exactly five copies — no split. To give the first 435 names a sixth copy requires a second separate drag of those 435 rows. But a second drag on a different selection computes a new regression slope from those 435 rows alone, producing a different gap value. The bad file shows one single gap of 22,084.82189 running continuously and uniformly across all 4,110 records. That is only possible if the gap was computed once, from all 735 records simultaneously, and then applied to all 4,110 positions by a program — not by two separate drag operations.

No combination of drag operations produces a single uniform gap and an unequal copy distribution simultaneously. These two properties are mutually exclusive under the drag-copy model.

Failure 3: The Precinct Field

The precinct field in the synthetic records is not simply copied from the anchor record. It follows a multi-stage conditional decision tree: Stage 1 evaluates which half of a 1,000-unit numerical block the anchor precinct falls in; Stage 2 checks a secondary range to determine direction; Stage 3 assigns step sizes from a paired pool based on the outcome of Stages 1 and 2. This is an if/then branching structure applied field by field.

Excel’s drag-fill on a text or numeric field does not branch. It applies a single rule uniformly. It cannot implement conditional logic that produces different outcomes for different records based on their content. The precinct field behavior was written. It was not dragged.

Failure 4: The Utah Parallel

A voter registration file from Rush Valley precinct in Tooele County, Utah shows the same mathematical fingerprint: a uniform gap, a perfect linear sequence, fractional values in a field that should contain integers (house numbers ranging into the negative thousands — another impossible value), and an R² of exactly 1.0000000000.

This file came from Google Sheets.

Google Sheets does not have Excel’s linear regression drag-fill. When you drag a selection in Google Sheets, it either copies values or continues a simple arithmetic pattern. It does not fit a least-squares regression and extrapolate. The mechanism that is theoretically available as an accidental explanation for Texas does not exist in Google Sheets at all.

Same algorithm. Same mathematical fingerprint. Two different states. Two different applications. One author.

If the Texas anomalies were an Excel accident, the Utah anomalies remain completely unexplained. If both are the output of the same purpose-written tool — which the identical mathematical structure strongly indicates — then neither is an accident, and the choice of output format (Excel vs. Google Sheets) was simply a matter of what the target jurisdiction used.

What These Four Failures Mean Together

Each failure is individually sufficient to rule out the drag-copy explanation. Together they establish something stronger: the bad file has properties that are not merely unlikely under the drag-copy model. They are structurally impossible.

The drag-copy explanation can account for one thing: the fractional State IDs, in isolation, if the right rows are selected in the right order. It cannot account for the address increments. It cannot account for the 300/435 split under a single uniform gap. It cannot account for the precinct conditional logic. And it has no analog in Google Sheets.

Since all four properties must be explained simultaneously by the same event, and no drag operation or combination of drag operations explains all four, the drag-copy explanation fails as a complete account of the bad file’s origin.

What the Evidence Does Support

The first 735 records of the good file, in their exact order, are the mathematical input to the synthetic sequence. That is proven to five decimal places with zero residual. The instrument was not Excel’s drag-fill. It was a program that used linear regression — the same mathematics Excel uses internally — as one component of a larger algorithm that also managed address incrementing, precinct conditional logic, and copy-count distribution.

The good file and the bad file share a mathematical parent. Whoever ran the algorithm had access to the same underlying voter data, sorted in the same idiosyncratic order, before a single synthetic record was generated. How that access was obtained, and when the algorithm was run, are questions for investigators with subpoena authority — not questions the data can answer by itself.

The good file was sent by email at 11:49 AM on February 19. The bad file was distributed by approximately 5:04 PM the same day. Whether the person who distributed the bad file created it, received it from someone else, or simply downloaded what was already on the county system is a question the forensic evidence does not resolve.

What the forensic evidence does resolve is this: the bad file was not made by a drag-copy error. The mathematics says so, and the mathematics does not negotiate.