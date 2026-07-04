A few days ago, I was interviewed by Kim Yeater for her show, Take Your Power Back, alongside Dr. Douglas Frank and Jeff O’Donnell of Raccoon Army. The illustration above is a quick sketch I made of Dr. Frank while he was talking, with notes scribbled around him to remind myself of what I wanted to say when it was my turn.

What interested me most during the interview was something Dr. Frank shared about his recent trip to South Korea. He had been invited to help either ensure a fair election or disrupt any cheating in progress. He packed his flamboyantly patriotic American-themed bow tie and red-white-and-blue clothing in his suitcase rather than wearing it through the airport, to avoid drawing attention on entry. His sponsors were concerned he wouldn’t be allowed into the country if he were recognized.

South Korea does not allow mail-in voting; everyone must vote in person. Dr. Frank suggested a simple test: count how many people entered each polling station, then compare that number to the number of votes cast. As expected, the votes counted exceeded the number of people who had voted, by a significant margin. The discrepancy was large enough that the printed ballots ran out, and voting had to be halted.

At that point, everyone present knew the counted ballots exceeded the number of people who had actually voted. Dr. Frank suggested they demand enough ballots for everyone up front, so no second printing would be needed, and refuse to vote until it was done. The South Koreans followed his advice.

This drew a large crowd and brought in the police. Korean press accounts of the demonstrations report crowds in the range of six to ten thousand in the initial days, with a reported peak of approximately thirty thousand over the following weekend. Dr. Frank said it was bigger than that. So much for his anonymity.

Dr. Frank said officials attributed the shortage to an administrative printing shortfall. He believes the true cause was the discrepancy he described above, between the number of voters counted entering the polling stations and the number of ballots ultimately cast, and he displayed a graph plotting the two figures against each other, with ballots consistently outpacing voters.

Dr. Frank also described visiting the headquarters of the Association of World Election Bodies (A-WEB) in Songdo, Incheon — an international election-management organization founded under the sponsorship of South Korea’s National Election Commission. He considered it significant to be photographed there, since he said local Koreans are actively discouraged from discussing the organization at all.

On the way home, Dr. Frank spoke with one of his South Korean contacts, who had a message for the American people:

“You saved us when you sent Christian missionaries to our country. You saved us again, from the communists, when you sent soldiers to die for us. You are trying to save us now with our elections. The Korean people appreciate this. But we also see problems in America that are similar to those we faced in the 1950s and today. This time, we want to help America.”

That comment reframed my own work for me. I felt like all my election research was an inventory of office supplies while the city around me burned in a nuclear war. Election research is important because it tells us we have an enemy, and it maps the attack surface that enemy is using. What it doesn’t do is provide the tools to defeat the people who hold our government captive.

The South Korean president was arrested in 2024 for declaring martial law in the face of the communist threat he saw closing in. Socialists in America have shown a willingness to do something similar to President Trump, through multiple impeachments, lawfare, and other schemes meant to ruin him in the eyes of American voters. On our side, we’ve said we’re willing to fight back using the same terms of engagement the left has used — merciless lawfare, regardless of legal niceties. We haven’t seen it yet, but that’s what we’re told. I’m told there will be some big reveals next week. I hope it’s true, because there is precious little time remaining.

I’ve spent years doing this kind of research myself, and I no longer think more of it is the answer. There is already more than enough evidence on the table to work with; producing still more of it only adds to a pile someone else has to sort through, which slows things down rather than speeding them up. That evidence has already done its job. It has become the basis for real investigations, in Korea and here both. What’s needed now isn’t more research. It’s action.

Picture a bully standing in the schoolyard with a chip balanced on his shoulder, daring someone to knock it off. Everyone watching already knows how it goes if nobody does: the bully gets whatever he wants, and everyone else may as well have handed it to him. We are long past the point of cataloguing the chip. It’s our 250th anniversary. It’s time someone knocked it off his shoulder — and in real terms, that means arrests. Major ones, and more than one.