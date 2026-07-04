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GAVEMartin
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I agree. Thank you for being involved "from the get go." Our Secretary of State should be in prison. Instead, she is running for Lieutenant Governor. As President of the National Association of Secretaries of State in 2020, she signed a letter that stated the 2020 election was the most secure election in U.S. history (that is a very loose quote from it, my copy is on some flash drive somewhere). This disregard has to stop.

While I was churning out spreadsheets on the 2020 "election" results, Mitch McConnell was being featured in a commercial wearing a campy looking vest telling me to send money for the U.S. Senate runoff election in Georgia. I got so angry I contacted the (R) party of Kentucky and told them to send Mitch out here because it sure looked to me that they might have a U.S. Senator elect with an (R) that they weren't counting if they would bother to audit the election results.

Parading around as a "government official" ignoring what has been found by this army of us is no defense. There are no excuses. We don't need any more data. And, No, we are not interested in arresting tabulators and poll books.

My sense was always that Dr. Frank instinctively knew he didn't need to figure out how the massive fraud was occurring but instead highlight what we were being given was virtually impossible. I watched him at the Cyber Symposium in South Dakota. Both he and David Clements "hit the road" after that to spread the word.

I went to County Commissioners' meetings with spreadsheets and prepared 2 minute comments and watched their blank faces alongside the frowning faces of the County Clerks. They can't not know.

If politicians can't count they forfeit their ability to claim they were elected and subsequently to tax, charge fees and spend other people's money. It is called Gross Negligence.

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