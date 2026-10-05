The Zark Files

The Zark Files

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GAVEMartin's avatar
GAVEMartin
Oct 6

Every time you explain what you have found, I learn another detail. Thank you!

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12 replies by Andrew Paquette, PhD and others
Karl Kanthak's avatar
Karl Kanthak
Oct 5

Thank you, Andrew. I really enjoy watching you live.

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