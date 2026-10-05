I just realized I never shared my two most recent media appearances. It also looks like I forgot to announce that I’ll be on Lara Logan’s 100th episode on October 17th.

The first interview is with Linda Szynkowicz and may be found here.

The second is with former Marine Pete Santilli and may be found here.

Please be aware that Pete Santilli had emergency quadruple bypass heart surgery just a couple days after that episode aired. The surgery was a success and he’s about to be discharged, but his family has set up a GiveSendGo to help him get through the next six weeks for recuperation without any income. You can find it here.