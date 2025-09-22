Last year, the day after President Trump was shot, I looked forward to a prayer for him at church. It didn’t happen. Since then, I have felt ambivalent about my church. It feels ‘lukewarm’. Yesterday, I skipped church. Instead, I spent most of the day watching the memorial for Charlie Kirk in Phoenix.

Charlie’s memorial service was more like a proper church than almost anything I had ever experienced. No one was afraid to speak their mind. They were reverent, but they were real also. They understood the importance of history, both modern and ancient.

The last time I genuinely enjoyed church was in 2006. Back then, I attended a ‘Hebrew roots’ church that made a point of talking about the Old Testament at least as often as the New Testament. The pastor there did a wonderful job of linking Biblical teachings to the society we lived in and our lives. I felt like I learned something every time I went. Since then, I’ve gotten accustomed to recycled seminary school sermons. They make no effort to teach beyond memorization of Biblical principles I’ve heard a thousand times already.

Yesterday’s memorial service was lively, heartfelt, contemporary, and firmly rooted in Charlie’s faith. Not only did I learn something from the service, I witnessed something transformative.

Erika Kirk went to the podium when her turn came. She wiped tears from her eyes and hesitated before speaking. Among other things, she said:

“My husband Charlie, he wanted to save young men, just like the one who took his life. On the cross, our savior said, ‘Father, forgive them for they know not what they do.’ That man, that young man, I forgive him.”

The idea of forgiving bad people for bad things had never made sense to me, specifically because it was hard to imagine in a modern context. I knew the story of Jesus on the cross, but until Erika spoke those words, “I forgive him”, it remained an abstraction, or historical oddity, like the rules about not eating shellfish.

As history, it is easy to recall that Jesus forgave his persecutors. Imagining it as something real however, is something I had never done.

Erika Kirk’s logic was clear: Charlie wanted to save young men who had gone astray. His killer was one of those men he wanted to save. Jesus forgave the people who cruelly executed him, because they didn’t understand what they were doing. This is the same thing Charlie saw in the people at his events. The “lost young men” did what they did because they lacked understanding. He wanted to provide it, and did. Erika knew this and felt she had to forgive Tyler Robinson because that’s what her husband would have done, and what Jesus had done 2,000 years earlier.

This does not mean Charlie’s assassin shouldn’t be executed. He should be, and as rapidly as possible. That is the just punishment for what he did. Erika Kirk’s forgiveness is for what happens next.

I don’t know how the left comes back from this. In one of the largest events of its kind, witnessed live across the world, Erika Kirk just gave what may be remembered by history as one of the most powerful examples of Christian faith and mercy ever made. It would take a heart of stone not to be moved by Erika’s words.

We’ll see how the left spins it, or if they choose to ignore it. Either way, those few minutes of her speech will spread like wildfire, containing proof of the great demonic lie that Christians, white people, and Americans are hate-filled bigots with no right to exist.

Praise God!