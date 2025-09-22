The Zark Files

Jon Brown
9h

Erica Kirk’s forgiveness to the assassin doesn’t unburden his responsibility to the state of Utah for the crime of murder or to God for being an unrepentant sinner who has not received Gods gift of salvation. But it does unburden Erica’s heart from holding vengeance and hatred against the assassin.

Jonathan Carrier
9h

It is wonderful that you have had your connection to Christ reestablished.

