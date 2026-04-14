I spent most of March writing about the Bexar County Republican primary early voting check-in file. That file is fascinating because it contains anomalies that simply do not belong in any legitimate election record. Those anomalies appear to be the product of software designed deliberately, by someone with criminal intent, for the purpose of committing election fraud. I say “appear” because until we have a formal legal determination, certainty belongs to the courts. But what I can say with complete confidence is that many aspects of this file are illegal on their face, and the mechanism that produced them could not have been a glitch or an export error.

Thanks to a reader who contacted me recently, I have come to realize that some of you may have misunderstood a crucial point. Given that this reader is highly intelligent and legally sophisticated, I suspect the misunderstanding may be more widespread than I thought. So I want to address it directly.

I am not making a statistical argument.

Let me say that again, because it matters enormously for how this evidence would function in any legal or administrative proceeding. I am not saying it is unlikely that a glitch or export error produced these records. I am not saying the probability is very low. I am saying it is mechanically impossible. Those are entirely different claims, and the difference between them is not a technicality.

A statistical argument works like this: normal software operations produce certain outputs with certain frequencies. The output we observe falls so far outside the normal distribution that we conclude something unusual occurred. That is a legitimate form of reasoning, but it is also one that opposing counsel can challenge by arguing about the distribution, the sample size, the methodology, and a dozen other things. Statistical arguments invite statistical counterarguments.

A mechanical impossibility argument works differently. It does not ask how probable an outcome is. It asks whether the proposed causal mechanism is even capable of producing the observed output. And sometimes the answer is simply no — not unlikely, not improbable, but no.

Consider some everyday examples. A wheel with a triangular cross-section does not roll. Rolling requires a continuous curved surface maintaining constant contact with the ground. A triangle has three flat faces and three corners. When one face is on the ground the wheel is stable — but it is not rolling. To move it forward you must tip it onto the next corner, then slam it down onto the next face. Clank. Pause. Clank. Pause. You can apply mechanical force to make this happen repeatedly, but what you are producing is controlled falling, not rolling. The geometry of the shape makes true rolling — smooth, continuous, self-sustaining forward motion — categorically impossible regardless of how much force you apply. This is not a statement about probability. It is a statement about what triangles are.

Similarly, you cannot power your computer by pouring water into a light socket. The water is not capable of delivering electrical current in the form your computer requires. Not unlikely — impossible. The mechanism cannot produce the output.

The same logic applies to the Bexar County file. A software glitch is an unintended operation — something the software does that its designers did not plan for. Export errors are similar: unintended transformations of data during the process of writing it to a file. Both phenomena are real. They happen regularly in complex software systems. But here is what they cannot do.

They cannot obtain a complete list of 735 real registered voters and sort them alphabetically by surname. They cannot solve a two-equation integer system to determine that exactly 300 of those voters should receive five synthetic clones and exactly 435 should receive six. They cannot derive a uniform spacing gap from the minimum and maximum State IDs of those 735 voters. They cannot place 4,110 records into a specific void in the Texas statewide ID space — a void that required prior examination of 18.3 million records to locate. And they cannot assign those records fake addresses at incrementally numbered street addresses that do not exist.

But let us set aside the mathematics entirely for a moment, because the mechanical impossibility argument does not even require it. Look at what is directly observable in the file without any calculation whatsoever:

Duplicated names. The file contains the same voter name appearing five or six times in consecutive rows. Robert AXXX appears five times. His neighbor in the alphabet appears six times. A real voter has one name and one registration record. Five consecutive identical names is not a glitch artifact — it is the output of a loop in a computer program that was told to copy a name a specific number of times.

Fake addresses. The addresses assigned to these duplicate records are incrementally numbered — 101, 102, 103, 104, 105 on the same street. Real people do not live at five consecutive street numbers simultaneously. In many cases those addresses do not exist at all. You can verify this with any mapping application. An export error does not invent sequential fictional addresses. It corrupts or truncates real ones.

Fake precinct numbers. Many of the synthetic records are assigned to precinct numbers that do not correspond to any real precinct in Bexar County. A glitch that garbles precinct data produces scrambled real precinct numbers, not phantom ones that have never existed in the county’s administrative records.

Fractional State ID numbers. Texas State Voter Identification numbers are administrative integers — whole numbers, by law and by design. The synthetic records carry State IDs with decimal components: 1,253,115,467.79993 is a representative example. This is not a rounding artifact or a display error. It is a value that Texas law does not permit to exist in a voter registration record. An export error does not append ten-digit decimal tails to integer fields. It would truncate, corrupt, or duplicate existing values — not generate new ones of a type that the source database does not contain.

Every one of these observations is empirical, not statistical. You do not need probability theory to conclude that a person cannot live at five consecutive addresses simultaneously. You do not need a confidence interval to establish that a number which the law requires to be an integer is not an integer. You do not need a p-value to determine that a precinct number that has never existed in a county’s records did not get there by accident.

This is why I sometimes think of the Independence Day problem. In that film, humans plug a laptop into an alien spacecraft and within minutes have hacked its operating system and saved the world. Audiences in 1996 largely accepted this because the mechanics of software were opaque to most people. The filmmakers understood that as long as things looked sufficiently technical on screen, the audience would not question whether the mechanism was actually capable of producing the result.

I worry that something similar happens when people read forensic analyses that involve numbers. As soon as mathematics appears on the page, some readers instinctively categorize it as statistical reasoning — as a probabilistic argument dressed up in numerical clothing. And once they have made that categorization, they apply the appropriate skepticism: statistics can be manipulated, correlations can be misleading, and extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence.

That skepticism is healthy and appropriate when applied to statistical arguments. It is not appropriate here, because this is not a statistical argument. When I show you that the span between the first and last synthetic record divided by the gap between consecutive records equals exactly 4,109 with zero remainder, I am not telling you that result is improbable. I am telling you that result is the direct output of a specific arithmetic operation that someone executed deliberately. Division is not statistics. Arithmetic is not statistics. An inventory of illegal values in a database is not statistics.

The practical implication of this distinction is significant. A statistical argument in court can be challenged by a competing statistical argument. A mechanical impossibility cannot be challenged that way. You cannot hire an expert witness to testify that glitches are, under the right circumstances, capable of solving two-equation integer systems and conducting statewide database reconnaissance. No such testimony exists, because no such capability exists.

What I have documented in the Bexar County file is not a pattern that is unlikely to have arisen by accident. It is a pattern that could not have arisen by accident — because the process required to produce it is not available to any accident. It is only available to a programmer who sat down and wrote it on purpose.

That is the argument. It has nothing to do with statistics. It never did.



I should acknowledge there is one narrow sense in which "export error" is technically accurate. If the error was that the data was exported — that it escaped the system before it could be sanitized — then yes, that was an error. But notice what that concession implies. It means the data was real. It means the system contained it intentionally. And it means the only mistake was that someone outside the system got to see it.