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Bryan Cass's avatar
Bryan Cass
10h

"...the mechanics of software [are] opaque to most people." Bingo. Are you as tired as I am of hearing news people proudly announce "it was a glitch", as if that settles the matter and all is well - it was all in your imagination? I'm tired of being dismissed because factual data runs counter to what credulous or gullible people want to be true. We need smarter people in charge.

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ShelleyTuttle's avatar
ShelleyTuttle
16h

Wow! Your explanation is helpful. Thanks.

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