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Mike Brewster's avatar
Mike Brewster
2d

A gentleman that I met working in election precincts is a psychologist that fell into supervising college dorms. He had a series of rules that he would not compromise on, and that apparently the enforcement of them achieved desirable results. He was in demand due to this success and even wrote a book on the subject.

When hired to work a particularly difficult assignment, specifically due to his past success, he was under constant pressure to loosen the very standards that brought his success and made him a desirable administrator in the first place.

We do no one any favors when we fail to set reasonable standards and expectations for them.

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Stephen Aleshire's avatar
Stephen Aleshire
2d

In separate masters graduate school settings, I had two separate major group projects lasting several months, and both with 4 or 5 group members. Invariably, 2 or 3 members were weak or even no show (or always late for the collaborative sessions). All this resulted in one or two members having to do the "group" project for the weaker members. The group idea was always stated to be that when you get into the "real world" you will have to work in collaborative groups. Sounds similar to this column. I hated group projects because you always operate at the so-called lowest common denominator. No matter how poor or unmotivated the student, everybody gets a trophy in the end!

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1 reply by Andrew Paquette, PhD
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