I’ve watched Smallville (2001-2011) up to season 7, episode 7—133 episodes. To my surprise, Lex Luthor (Michael Rosenbaum) isn’t the villain. Sometimes it seems the entire series is about how all the other characters (Clark Kent, Lana Lang, Jonathan Kent, etc) abuse Lex.

It’s an odd thing, because in the comics, Luthor is the most evil of all the villain…