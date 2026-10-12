How long were New York’s clone records on the voter rolls at the same time?

I examined the New York State voter file dated August 6, 2025: 23,195,171 registrations under 21,196,642 state voter IDs (SBOEIDs).

A clone, for this count, is one name (first name and surname) with one full date of birth appearing on records with different ID numbers. I counted them two ways.

Different state IDs only: 1,293,832 clone sets, made up of 2,688,859 records.

Adding different county IDs before June 1, 2007: 1,356,821 clone sets, made up of 2,830,421 records. Before the statewide system began in 2007, each county registration number operated on its own, so separate county registrations count even when they were later given the same state ID.

The question this post answers is how many of those records were active on the rolls at the same time, and for how long. A record is on the rolls from its registration date until its purge date.

Counting different state IDs only:

750,938 clone sets had two or more records on the rolls at the same time.

525,000 had two or more on the rolls together for more than a year.

336,619 for more than five years.

209,229 for more than ten years.

274,682 still had two or more on the rolls together on August 6, 2025.

Adding the pre-2007 county IDs, those figures rise to 815,068, 585,966, 375,217, 239,154 and 291,778.

At the extreme, 20 clone sets had ten or more records on the rolls at the same time.

One caution, so that no one has to find it for themselves: 1,924,340 records in the file are marked purged but have no purge date. Without a date there is no way to know when, or whether, they left the rolls, so I counted them as still on the rolls. 375,876 of the clone sets contain at least one of them. Purge status without a purge date tells us nothing about when a record stopped being usable.

Being purged does not erase the problem. A purged record stays in the file, and it can be restored.

Minnesota is coming soon, though their rolls are rather poor, so I’m not that optimistic about finding anything. I am starting to think that the higher the cost of obtaining a state’s rolls is, the worse they will be due to missing data.