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Andrew Paquette, PhD's avatar
Andrew Paquette, PhD
Oct 13

And this is just one way of looking at the data. There are so many other problems, it is ridiculous.

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Cape Tribulation's avatar
Cape Tribulation
Oct 14

Kick any state out of participation in any federal election if they cannot substantiate they have run an honest election following basic rules. They forfeit their representation, in my book. Their fake results along with their implanted Congresspeople as well as their electoral votes should all be thrown out. These states, deliberately running fraudulent manipulated elections, are forcing the rest of the country to live with the ugly consequences.

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