It feels like I’ve been coughing up fish hooks all night long. My family and I have been sick since a couple days before Christmas. At first, I was able to keep working, but I don’t feel like it today. This is why I’m sharing my “I’m sick” watercolor, which I made in 2017 while experiencing another cold in the Netherlands.

If only there was a Somali-run health care provider near me. We can’t all be as lucky as Minnesota and Ohio. That said, how many of you contributed to the now 116,000,000 view count of Nick Shirley’s blockbuster investigative video about daycare center fraud in Minnesota? My wife, Kitty, and I watched the whole thing independently, me in my office, Kitty in the kitchen.

Nick Shirley should win every journalism prize on offer for the year. Which other reporters had the courage to go after a real story at some risk to themselves to uncover a story of genuine importance to the people of their state?

I’m still waiting for the algorithm story to take off. I get nibbles on it every once in a while, and for a time, considerable interest from Jerome Corsi. Looking at the Shirley story in comparison, I get the impression it is easier to deal with financial fraud than election fraud. Every election fraud story, regardless of angle, seems to get less attention than the Somali fraud story.

I hope it’s because “behind the scenes” all sorts of important things are happening that can’t be disclosed yet.

And speaking of Dr. Corsi, while looking for the watercolor of me with a cold, I found a couple sketches of people I’ve run into in the context of my election research. Here are a few:

Jerome Corsi

Peter Ticktin

Naomi Wolfe

