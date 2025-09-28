After Charlie Kirk’s death, I’ve watched many of his videos from Turning Point events and other occasions. Sometimes, he mentions the importance of following the Sabbath. A long time ago, I followed the Sabbath. For about two years. I started when I first learned of it, then continued until I moved to the Netherlands and it became inconvenient.

After returning to New York, it hasn’t yet become convenient again, though I respect 47th Street Photo in Manhattan for shutting their doors early every Friday, and leaving them closed until Sunday. Attending a Christian church on Sundays doesn’t make it easier, because that becomes a kind of double Sabbath. So, along with all the other work I’m doing, it fell by the wayside.

Just yesterday, I learned that comedian Tim Allen was inspired by an example set by the Kirk family:

“When Erika Kirk spoke the words on the man who killed her husband: ‘That man… that young man… I forgive him.’ That moment deeply affected me. I have struggled for over 60 years to forgive the man who killed my Dad. I will say those words now as I type: ‘I forgive the man who killed my father.’ Peace be with you all.”

With Tim Allen’s example in mind, though I had no similar heinous act in my past to forgive, I allowed myself to be inspired by Charlie, and obeyed the Sabbath. It wouldn’t have satisfied Orthodox standards, but my standards, was significantly more relaxing than if I hadn’t decided to set aside the time to rest.

I took my wife into the village of Rhinebeck for a walk, got some Indian food, then had a good long swim in our backyard pool. The temperature these days is hovering near hypothermia levels, but was just “warm” enough to get in 70 laps. As I swam, and flicked maple leaves out of my face, I tried to think of Charlie’s life, the good things God has done for us, and better days ahead thanks to a more intense national interest in the Bible.

I read a couple of comics, Doom Patrol and Justice Traps the Guilty, had my lunch, then took a nap. Upon waking at dusk, I realized that we weren’t built to work nonstop for our masters in the business world, and was glad to have had my first full day off in at least a year. I think I might have tried this one to two years ago. I hope I manage to keep it up this time.

Speaking of Pam Bondi, I hope there are more charges against James Comey. Indicting him for perjury and obstruction seems like small potatoes compared to seditious conspiracy, but maybe that is coming. Prosecutors often arrest murderers on something easy, like a weapons charge or jaywalking, just to get them off the street. Then they build the murder charge against them, and charge that also. For now, it feels like weak tea.