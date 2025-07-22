The Zark Files

The Zark Files

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
GAVEMartin's avatar
GAVEMartin
Jul 22

To me, what John Harris Thaler has worked on would be a good place to wage one of the battles of this war.

https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/report-to-the-governor-john-harris-thaler/1144375721?ean=9798868973970

He is a lawyer who uncovered the engine that keeps AZ solvent. It is essentially why Katie Hobbs is Governor of AZ right now. The economy would collapse without the illegal money flowing through the state. They knew (even AZ "elected" officials) that Kari Lake would not play along.

https://rumble.com/v2au8ze-jacqueline-breger-katie-hobbs-fraudulent-deeds-and-title-companys-never-exi.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_m

Prosecute the government officials who have mortgage fraud problems or campaign finance problems. There are many. They refinance via fake mortgages while pocketing the funds and fill their campaigns' coffers with laundered money. Some of these people have been refinancing homes every 2 to 3 years. This is a favorite method to corrupt the judges. The cases can be laid out via timelines, straightforward public record documents, personal bank accounts and tax returns. Katie Hobbs (AZ), Adam Schiff (CA), Joe Biden (DE) and Leticia James (NY) have well documented problems. The bank accounts compared to the tax returns won't hold up under scrutiny.

If we send a bunch of lawyers paid by the government into the RICO cave to build cases, we will never see them again. And, we can't move until some of these career, corrupt office holders are cleared and replaced. Amy Klobuchar is talking about running for president. (Just a moment. I have to roll my eyes.) Sounds a lot like Hillary Clinton...seeking office to protect themselves from prosecution and pocket money. Only that doesn't work anymore.

I think your mountain metaphor is perfect. Looking at it, I know we don't have time to get elaborate with leveling it. I am inclined to start by "putting on my boots" and going around it until we get this election system straightened out and a lot of dirty players out of there.

Thank you! I love your illustrations.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Justin's avatar
Justin
Jul 22

Oh wow! That's a lot of dominoes to fall! I think it's being dribbled out so that the guilty parties will turn against each other. Let's see who tries to make a deal first.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Art Zark
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture