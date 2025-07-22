Illustration re-used from an earlier post to save time

On July 1st, 2025, CIA Director John Ratcliffe declassified and publicly released the CIA Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA) tradecraft review. The document demonstrated how unusual the intelligence community’s handling of “Russia Hoax” material was.

On July 18th, 2025, Tulsi Gabbard declassified and released documentary evidence of the Russia Hoax. It was enough to be very persuasive in a criminal trial for seditious conspiracy or treason.

Today, just three days after Gabbard’s document release, Senator Chuck Grassley released a trove of documents related to the FBI investigation of Hillary Clinton’s home email server. According to these documents, Obama’s email was hacked, the FBI knew it, but covered it up to protect Clinton and Obama. The “FBI” in this case was led by the same people involved in the Russia Hoax: James Comey, John Brennan, and the Director of National Intelligence (DNI) John Clapper.

I believe these document releases serve at least two purposes. The first is that they help educate the public on matters that were suppressed while alternative false narratives concerning the same incidents were pushed on the public. Secondly, they amount to strategic phased releases, designed to provoke incriminating responses from investigatory targets. By supplying partial information, it may be hoped that targets admit things in their denials contradicted by evidence that hasn’t been revealed yet.

For instance, “I couldn’t have robbed the bank on Main Street at 10 PM because I was at the movies that night.” Then it is revealed that the bank robber did buy tickets to a movie, but gave them to someone else. He answers, “Oh yeah, that’s right. I went to a different movie instead.” Then it is revealed they were caught on security footage robbing the bank.

It makes sense to start with the Russia Hoax, because that is the effective beginning of Trump’s first term as president. Retreating a little into the past to deal with Clinton’s emails makes me wonder if the groundwork is being laid for a much more extensive series of treason and treason-adjacent prosecutions.

Here is a list of events that I’ve long had questions about. For each item, criminal prosecutions may be the most appropriate response. Many are related, which creates the potential for the largest Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) prosecutions ever attempted. Keep in mind that many of these items have never been adjudicated, and some may later prove to have been innocent. However, many of these have already been proven with publicly accessible data.

Scandal Mountain

Russia Hoax Hillary Clinton’s home server Deleted emails FBI complicit in coverup Obama’s email hacked Compromised President Trump’s presidency Gave aid and comfort to enemies (ISIS and Al-Queda) by interfering with Russian support for Syria’s Assad, and US interest in negotiating peace May have led to Ukraine/Russia war Unjustified indictments and persecution of Julian Assange, the man most perfectly situated to destroy the Russia Hoax. Murder of Seth Rich, suggested to be the source of DNC emails published by Assange. Rich would have also been in a position to impeach the Russia Hoax. Intimidation of Seth Rich’s parents, all of whom accepted the government narrative regarding Seth Rich’s murder, possibly to protect their remaining son, Adam Rich.

Ukraine Money laundering for US politicians Connection to both would-be Trump assassins, Thomas Crookes and Richard Routh Accepted bribe from Joe Biden to block investigation of son, Hunter.

2020 Election Numerous irregularities on election day, from fake registrations to fake ballots, to kicking poll watchers out of counting centers and blocking the windows. There are so many thousands of incidents, all of which trended towards a Biden victory, they cannot possibly be mentioned here. Numerous state voter rolls compromised to the extent that they could not be legally used as the basis for election certification, nor could they be trusted to restrict ballot issuance to qualified voters only. Death of Georgia Governor Brian Kemp’s future son-in-law, Harrison Deal, an assassination? At the time, literally on the morning of Deal’s death, Kemp had expressed support for Trump and challenges being made to election cerification in multiple states, including Georgia. Shortly after Deal’s explosive and mysterious death in a still-unexplained single car crash, Kemp changed his mind and no longer supported a delay in certification pending investigation.

J6 False flag operation designed to prevent vote on delayed certification of 2020 election pending an investigation. Secondarily, to brand Trump as a criminal so that he could be barred from holding public office in future. Involved unlawful prosecution of over 1,000 innocent civilians, almost all of whom were incarcerated, some with long sentences Intentional damage to government property Used to justify fencing around White House and National Guard deployment to protect false 2020 “victory” from possible military or militia reaction. Nevermind that no such armed opposition ever materialized. Intimidated all Americans who believed Trump won the election, the goal being to prevent them from discussing or acting on their beliefs.

Covid Rebranding of influenza as “Covid-19” to create panic and to justify keeping people at home to encourage mail-in voting Forced vaccination with untested new “vaccines” that didn’t even meet the clinical definition of a vaccine. These were dangerous and caused thousands of deaths worldwide, in addition to millions of injuries. Used as a litmus test to justify purge of conservatives from the workplace, media, education, government, the military, and law enforcement.

Biden dementia This was evident during the 2020 election campaign. This is purportedly the reason Biden was almost never seen, gave no rallies to the public, only answered scripted questions from pre-approved reporters with scripted answers, and retired early every day. Auto-pen use on official documents, rather than reserved only for public correspondence, as was the custom. Numerous examples exist that Biden was not functioning as president, but others were.

Trump assassination attempts Butler, PA: This attempt was made from a location identified by the Secret Service as the most likely spot, or the best spot, an adversarial shooter could occupy for the rally. This made it the most important area to secure, but instead, it was the only area near Trump left without any security at all, a total blind spot in their coverage, suggesting institutional involvement in the attempt. Palm Beach, FL: This attempt was made by a man named Richard Routh, who lay in wait in bushes adjacent to Trump’s golf course. He reportedly waited for about 12 hours. This was despite the fact that the golf game on that day wasn’t on Trump’s schedule and he hadn’t decided to do it until about the time Routh was settling into position at the location, coincidentally also the best vantage point for shooting a target on the golf course. Both would be assassins were featured on screen in videos connected to Black Rock and Ukraine. Routh had previously fought for Ukraine in the Ukraine/Russia war.

Money waste/laundering/self-dealing In the last days of the Biden presidency, Up to a hundred billion dollars or more was spent, promised, or delivered to many liberal organizations or prominent political operatives. Much of the money was given on flimsy pretenses, sometimes with no pretense. This was uncovered in detail by DOGE. ActBlue/WinRed identity theft and “Smurfing” operation allowed systemic laundering of large sums from unknown or foreign donors through the names of unwitting civilians.

Censorship and propaganda Throughout Biden’s administration, dangerous and destructive propaganda was issued, such as numerous false stories about the safety of Covid vaccines or the trustworthy results of the 2020 election, or the despicable evil represented by J6 defendants. This was facilitated by illegal government pressure made on media outlets, or incentives given them. This was uncovered in senate hearings.

Lawfare Cases based on false narratives were filed against Trump, former and present associates, and supporters. These cases caused significant harm to the individuals involved, monetary, reputationally, emotionally, and in some cases, physically. All of the cases represent obstruction of justice, violation of rights under color of law, malicious prosecution, and numerous other offenses.

Riots Unlawful riots were encouraged and presumably paid for during the runup to the 2020 election and the 2024 election (and after) These riots had transparently political motives, and were illegal gatherings. This is because they occurred in places, such as busy highways or other areas where their presence was designed to obstruct lawful passage by others. Moreover, some violence was associated with these riots (labeled “protests”) as well as arson. The 2020 riots are said to have caused multiple billions odf dollars worth of damage, in addition to dozens of murders and hundreds of injuries, many to police officers.

Political prisoners Tina Peters, Steve Bannon, Roger Stone, Peter Navarro, and other innocents were jailed for what amounts to the fact they believed Trump won the 2020 election and spoke about it publicly.

Migration Intentionally failed to enforce immigration law, allowing an influx of illegal “migrants” in near-catastrophic numbers. Paid organizations like the Catholic church, United Nations, and the Red Cross to encourage and assist illegal migrants to violate American immigration laws.

Nord Stream 2 If the destruction of this pipeline was ordered by Joe Biden or anyone else in the American government, it was an act of war against Russia and Germany. Evidence suggests this is exactly what happened. Again, this appears designed to give aid and comfort to Ukraine in the Russia/Ukraine conflict. In this case, though the US congress identified Ukraine as an “ally”, it is possible they were an “enemy” for the following reasons: By accepting Biden’s bribe, they were in a position to extort his cooperation By laundering money back to members of congress, Ukraine was in a position to extort their cooperation Both of the Trump assassination attempts have credible links to Ukraine, as if Ukraine was doing a favor for the Biden administration, but took part in a hostile act against the people of the United States.



RICO

When adding up all of the above items, and the many items forgotten or left out due to space constraints, we are left with a portrait of a corrupt organization. It seems that everything the Biden administration did, and at least some of the things done by the Obama administration, were illegal, self-dealing, and extraordinarily reckless and harmful to America as a whole.

With such a giant sprawling mess, where is one to start?

The recent document releases appear to target the masterminds behind the first steps taken to corrupt the White House. With those people compromised, the rest will likely fall quickly.