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Pamela Poll's avatar
Pamela Poll
2dEdited

Now that I'm aware of it, the corruption feels so overwhelming. I believe now that it's always been there, but I lived in blissful ignorance. My comfort is that I've been a Christian since I was 18. My faith gives me an eternal hope.

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Channy Saako's avatar
Channy Saako
2d

Obama should be saying 'dont jump to conclusions' about Ilhan as he did initially about major Nidal Hasan, The Boston marathon bomber and other Muslim extremists. But instead he immediately calls the Omar investigation 'poltical revenge.' Being the king of political revenge tours, this seems to be a dead giveaway of Obama's own culpability in the Russia hoax to obfuscate the criminal referral and grand jury probe by Tulsi Gabbard, now in stonewall mode.

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