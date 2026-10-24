When I was a kid growing up in 1970’s California, I ran into a few crooked kids. One kid looked like he was dealing drugs. Another, my future stepbrother, stole a movie camera from the beach, a beer sign from a bar, and marijuana from a neighbor’s house. My mom said she suspected he also set three mysterious fires at the Chevron oil storage facility in El Segundo. I’m glad she changed her mind about marrying that boy’s father, a man named Bob. Bob was also sketchy, but in a weirder way. According to Mom, he was interviewed in the Hillside Strangler case.

Bob wasn’t the Hillside Strangler, but his movements and personality made him a suspect for a little while. If the police had known another detail, they might have been more interested, though not for the Hillside case in LA. One day, he was driving my mom, me, my sister, and his three sons from San Jose to Santa Cruz on Highway 17. He stopped the car on the side of the road and asked everyone if we’d like to see a dead man that he “found” while jogging a day or two earlier.

The other boys did, and I was curious myself, but my mother forbade it. She told me and my sister, “Do not get out of this car.” Thirty minutes later, Bob and his sons came back, excitedly talking about what they’d seen. Bob said the man had committed suicide by hanging himself in the forest.

It didn’t occur to me at the time, but if Bob had reported the body when he found it, it wouldn’t be available for viewing later. Plus, it’s a weird thing to invite children to see.

But that’s just Bob, a suspected oddball. There are people known to have committed serious crimes, like the Manson Family slayings, Bernie Madoff’s pyramid scheme that netted billions of dollars, and Steven Paddock’s still mysterious shooting spree in Las Vegas.

What all of these things have in common is that they are all small potatoes compared to rigging elections to capture and control the United States government. That’s the kind of thing that allows a person to send billions of dollars to Iran, support terrorists in Lebanon, hand out billions to fraudsters within the United States, start a proxy war in Ukraine, imprison innocent American citizens, and even kill them with defective fake vaccines or even to participate in mysterious deaths, such as Seth Rich and Georgia Governor Brian Kemp’s future son-in-law, Harrison Deal, who exploded on a freeway just twenty minutes before Kemp decided to stop questioning the vote count in Georgia. And then there’s the border invasion of people, drugs, rape, and murder.

In other words, our crooked politicians are worse than Charles Manson. They may not be motivated by sheer Satanic malevolence or Looney Tunes craziness, but the effects of their actions can be orders of magnitude worse.

It’s nice to see that federal agents are looking into Ilhan Omar (or whatever her name is) two and a half years into Trump’s second term, but it seems to me that almost all lower level criminals are investigated, arrested, prosecuted, and convicted in less time than that.

Omar might not look so bad compared to Manson, but consider this: she may be in office illegally. She was “elected” to the US House of Representatives in 2019, and has been there ever since. She represented the 5th congressional district, which includes Minneapolis. The riots of 2020 happened under her watch. So did the fraud uncovered by Nick Shirley. People died in those riots, and billions were stolen. Her contribution to both is unknown, but her contribution at any level makes her an accessory.

I hope she is the first of many to fall, and the sooner, the better. Gangsters are more honest than these politician. At least they understand the principle of not making a mess in their own bed.