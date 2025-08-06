I am desperately trying to finish writing a book about my algorithm discoveries while drawing two different comic book assignments and keeping up with the Zark Files. Today, I woke up thinking, “I have to verify that one sentence about (CENSORED)”. Now it’s midnight and I have figured it out. I’ve been doing so much typing that my left index finger is twitching uncontrollably. Regardless, I’m going to share a bit of this.

What I wanted was a New York example of someone in government who had been cloned. I knew of a dozen or more, but the first who came to mind is a man who I will call “Jimmy” as a totally made up pseudonym that is nothing like his real name. He had a pretty responsible job in public service and now holds an even more responsible job in public service. I was curious about his background, because his records in the voter rolls have a lot of problems.

For fun I’ll tell you that in one of my many presentations to important people, one of them recognized Jimmy and said, “he works just down the hall!”

Jimmy has 9 records in the voter rolls. Three share a state ID number (SID) but have different County ID (CID) numbers. That is legal. It allows movement from one county to another, where the change of address causes a new CID to be generated, to ensure the voter is given the right ballot. The other six registrations have different SID and CID numbers.

Worse, two of his SID numbers each show votes in the same two elections, the 2009 and 2010 general elections. All three of his same SID/different CID numbers show a vote in the 2012 GE (Obama!), and two are used in the 2013-2014 General elections and the 2013 Primary. These don’t bother me as much, because they could be voting history carried forward. The 2009 and 2010 elections however, appear to be genuine examples of double voting with simultaneously active SID numbers.

I took a look at his address history and job history. Putting the two together, there are clear relationships between major life events and new SID numbers. Turns 18, gets ID 1. Goes to school in another county, gets ID 2 (but retains parent’s address as official residence). Four years later, grad school in another state. Then another state. Then back home to his first apartment in the Big Apple. So far, we’re at 3 SID numbers. Then he returns to his parent’s home a couple years, then back to the city, then back home. This gets us ID 4, ID 5, ID 6. Then, in 2020, he gets ID 7.

ID 5 and 6 are simultaneously active for what looks like a few years. All of the double votes are connected to these.

So then I thought, “people like this move around a lot, especially out of state. Maybe that was a trigger. Let’s check the first address to see who else lives there.” This uncovered siblings and parents. The parents had normal voter records (1 each). Both siblings had their first registration at their parent’s home, their second in a different county after moving away from home at around the same time. 1 sibling got a new (illegal) SID, the other didn’t.

The siblings tell me that these three people were treated inconsistently. For one, the law was followed. For the second, it wasn’t, and resulted in 1 excess SID number. In the third, it also wasn’t followed, resulting in 6 excess SID numbers and double votes in two different elections while at least two of the illegally generated SID numbers were simultaneously active.

Then I looked at the numbers themselves. I wanted to know which algorithm was used. Based on registration dates and their county of residence when they were first registered, the entire family should have started with Metronome numbers. Except for Jimmy, that was true. Registrations after 2007 for that county should be Tartan. For the sibling who moved away from home and recieved an extra, illegal, number, that was true. But not Jimmy.

Jimmy’s first 6 numbers were made by the Shingle algorithm. Only his last, and most recent, ID is Tartan. This is important for two reasons:

Jimmy was treated differently than his siblings All Shingle ID numbers are suspicious

And last, Jimmy’s job is very interesting. I’m very curious what he’d think about it. For the record, I do not believe there is any way Jimmy knows about this, unless my one contact told him of my research back in 2022.