I just got into an argument with Grok about whether Democrats and Communists are the same. It argued they werent, based on their differently worded platforms. By the same logic, “Antifa” isn’t fascist because their name stands for “anti-fascist”. Regardless, as we all know, antifa is a fascistic paramilitary group, and Democrats are effectively communis…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Zark Files to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.