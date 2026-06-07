Today, in an interview with NBC’s Kristen Welker on Meet the Press, President Trump did what he does best — and watching it was genuinely satisfying.

The interview began with a question about the Anti-Weaponization Fund — a $1.776 billion fund established by the DOJ to compensate Americans whom the government subjected to what Trump calls “weaponization and lawfare.” The dollar figure is deliberate: a nod to 1776 and a direct rebuke to those who used the justice system as a political weapon. J6 defendants — many of whom were prosecuted on charges that later proved deeply suspect — are eligible to file claims.

Welker’s question about the fund was this: “Do you think it is appropriate to compensate people who assaulted police officers?”

That question contains a false premise so deeply embedded that there is no way to answer it as asked. The accepted narrative — that J6 defendants assaulted police — rests on guilty pleas that, in many cases, were coerced. Prosecutors made clear to defendants that the alternative to a plea was fifteen years in a cell. The videos tell a different story: in numerous documented instances, it was the police doing the assaulting. One defendant was charged with assaulting an officer because, while being beaten, he raised his hand to protect his face from incoming blows. That is not assault. He pled guilty anyway, because the math wasn’t hard to do.

Trump attempted to correct the premise. Welker talked right over him.

This is a tactic the left employs routinely — not because they’re unaware they’re doing it, but because they know how it works. If you can prevent someone from correcting a false premise, the false premise stands. Welker also pressed Trump on the California election, asserting there was no evidence of fraud, and extrapolating to 2020. Trump attempted again to respond. She talked over him again. There is, in fact, considerable evidence of election irregularities — the problem is that most courts refused to allow it to be heard, so most people have never seen it.

What struck me beyond the substance was something simpler: the basic matter of respect. I am not from a culture that treats deference to elders as a point of national pride — but I found it genuinely disconcerting to watch a woman roughly half Trump’s age talk right over him, again and again, and then expect to be treated as though none of that had happened. The discourtesy was visible. So was its hypocrisy.

Trump finally had enough. He noted he had been answering questions in the rain for an hour, told Welker to her face that she was crooked, that the network was crooked, the show was crooked, the California election was crooked, and the media at large was crooked. When Welker objected, he offered her a way out: “That, or you’re stupid.”

He’s right. Those are the only two options — at least for someone at her level. The media employs a lot of people in a lot of roles, and not everyone can be expected to have dug through J6 footage. But Welker is not a producer’s assistant. At her level, familiarity with the underlying facts is either present or it is a professional failure. She should know, for example, that the man charged with assaulting officers was doing nothing more than blocking blows aimed at his face. If she knows and reports otherwise, that is corruption. If she doesn’t know, that is incompetence. Trump’s formulation covers the field.

What I found most interesting, though, was something in Trump’s manner as he walked off. He has never broadcast his strategies in advance — not to adversaries abroad, not to the press. But he typically gives people a window. Not “I’m going to act in fifteen minutes” — more like “if you want to make a deal, make it now, because tomorrow I won’t be interested.” He usually leaves that door open.

Watching today, it seemed to me that door has closed on NBC.

Trump has been giving the media a chance to correct themselves — and some have taken it. ABC settled. CBS settled, to the tune of $36 million by Trump’s own accounting, after the FCC released the unedited 60 Minutes tape and the public could see for themselves what had been done to the Kamala Harris interview. Fox News, whatever its sins of 2020 — and conservatives remember them clearly; many of us stopped watching that night and haven’t gone back — has largely realigned itself. The pressure, legal and otherwise, has produced results at those outlets.

NBC, apparently, did not get the message. Or got it and ignored it.

What I read in Trump’s manner today was not anger. It was conclusion. He has spent enough time going through the motions of these interviews, giving the networks their opportunity to demonstrate good faith. NBC has declined. And I wonder, when Trump looks into Welker’s eyes — or anyone else’s in that media apparatus — whether he sees the reflection of the men who tried to kill him. The hole in his ear. The innocent bystanders killed in Butler, PA. Those memories do not fade, and the people who created the climate that produced those moments are not strangers to him. He knows exactly who they are.

So they go on the list — not the same list as Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, Maduro, or the Ayatollahs. The solution for a dishonest cable news network is not a Navy SEAL team. But Trump maintains a running inventory of things that are broken and need to be fixed, and the method applied to each problem fits the nature of that problem. Some items on the list get airstrikes. Some get FCC scrutiny and nine-figure lawsuits. The common thread is that they all get dealt with.

NBC probably doesn’t realize how serious Trump is. That has historically been a costly mistake.