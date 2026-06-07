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The Zark Files

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Daniel Meegan's avatar
Daniel Meegan
15h

Well done Andrew God bless your hands keep on posting

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Nnikk's avatar
Nnikk
16h

I certainly hope he hits them where it hurts, and hard. In the money bag. There needs to be a way to make their licensed use of our air waves (frequencies) accountable. The general BS and constant indoctrination of spurious controversy only serves the interests of the transnational One World Government criminals, not the public interest that is the basis of their broadcast license.

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