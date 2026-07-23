I spent five days in Washington, D.C. last week, starting on the night of President Trump’s election-themed speech. Two of those were travel days for the nine hours it took to get there and back, and one I had free to roam the capital. That day began at 4:24 AM, a Saturday.

The trip down was more difficult than usual, in part because I still haven’t upgraded the maps in the GPS unit my car came with. It has a bad habit of sending me down amusing wrong turns near every toll booth, each adding between five and thirty miles to the route. Imagine the fun I had on the way back, in the dark, in New Jersey, when that happened three times in the same hour.

The other issue was the smoke from Canada. I set the air in my car to recirculate the aroma of my garage for the ride down. That worked for the travel day, and the indoor meetings the day after dealt with most of the smoke problem, but on Saturday, I was outside inhaling it. I had hoped that starting early might make it more tolerable, but I was taking photos, and the lens doesn’t lie.

On the way down to D.C., I witnessed multiple planes swallowed up by the smoke at about 200 feet elevation. On Saturday, it had gotten better, but was still like a deep fog that sucked color and contrast out of every subject. To get usable images, I decided to shoot black and white for the outdoor images, and color indoors. That said, towards noon, the smoke started to clear and I was able to obtain a couple of decent color shots of the capitol building.

The indoor shots are of some of the people I presented alongside. The trip was organized by Tina Peters, recently released from prison, after her (as I see it) unlawful incarceration there. On every day I saw her, she was in and out of rooms, doing interviews, taking calls, and so on. Despite her non-constant presence in the same room as me, I still observed multiple calls from the Colorado Department of Corrections.

Apparently, as part of her parole conditions, she has to check in with them frequently. I don’t know the details, but it seems like an onerous extension of the deviltry imposed on her when she was incarcerated. Regardless, it is a tremendous and welcome improvement over the previous two years.

This trip was the first time I’d met other prominent election integrity researchers or activists in person since I started looking into New York’s voter rolls in 2021. I’ve had invitations to other events, such as the fraud conference in Las Vegas earlier this year, but this is the first such invitation I’ve accepted. I hate to say it, but the primary reason is that I don’t travel well. The combination of travel-induced migraines, difficulty finding food I’m not allergic to, and hours sitting down while traveling does not appeal to me. That, and the ridiculous difficulty of simply getting to an airport from the lushly wooded cliff I live on.

The trip to D.C. was exciting and rewarding despite my three-day migraine, which thankfully started as soon as I started driving south, thus saving me from one day of agony while in D.C. Secondarily, I discovered maximum-strength Tylenol in the hotel gift shop, which, unlike the Excedrin I had been using, actually had some palliative effect.

If you’d like to see some of the photos I took, I just finished adding them to my photography website.

Next is the video, but that may be a day or more.