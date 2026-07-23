The Zark Files

The Zark Files

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Bryan's avatar
Bryan
1d

You have a good eye for composition. I can see you like geometric patterns and architecture. That's what made you unique in ability to find steganography in the voter rolls.

That Jefferson quote on the wall of the memorial -- I wonder if that's what prompts mostly liberals to consider the Constitution a 'living document'?

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1 reply by Andrew Paquette, PhD
Jon Brown's avatar
Jon Brown
16h

Thanks for your sacrifice with all that you do. With your extraordinary mind, you are a modern day superhero!

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