New Peer-Reviewed Paper: System Reliability Analysis: Impact of Structural Anomalies in State Voter Registration Systems Journal of Information Warfare, Vol. 25, No. 2 (2026), pp. 126–144

I am pleased to announce the publication of my latest peer-reviewed article in the Journal of Information Warfare. This paper is related to, but substantially distinct from, my earlier conference presentation at ICCWS 2025. The arguments have been expanded and refined, and certain corrections have been incorporated. It represents the most comprehensive synthesis of my multi-state voter registration research to date.

What the paper argues

The central question is deceptively simple: can these voter registration systems actually do what they are supposed to do? The answer, based on forensic analysis of databases from ten states, is no.

The paper documents four intersecting categories of failure. First, widespread record cloning — not mere administrative duplicates, but records with distinct voter ID numbers that can function independently in the system, enabling their potential use for fraudulent voting. The scale is significant: approximately 1.47 million excess voter IDs in New York (6.9% of total records), 590,530 in Arizona (8.6%), 588,323 in Georgia (8.1%), and 437,228 in Wisconsin (5.6%). States with no detectable algorithmic manipulation — Kansas and Oklahoma — show clone rates of just 0.06% and 0.20% respectively, a 140-fold difference that cannot be explained by population size, database age, or regional factors.

Second, irreconcilable discrepancies between state and county databases. In New York City’s five counties alone, 254,713 voter ID numbers show participation in the 2020 General Election in county records but no corresponding vote in state records. Certified vote totals, state database totals, and county database totals are all different from one another — a mathematical impossibility in a properly functioning system.

Third, retroactive modification of certified election records. Analysis of five New York State database snapshots taken between October 2021 and August 2025 shows that vote totals for the same certified elections change across versions — and in no case do they match the certified results. The 2016 presidential election, for instance, shows 400,381 more recorded votes in the August 2025 database than were certified. Under standard database integrity principles, certified historical records should not change at all.

Fourth, sophisticated ID assignment algorithms operating across multiple states — named in the paper the Spiral, Shingle, Tartan, Braid, and S1 systems, among others — that create mathematically concealed record relationships, enable recovery of supposedly deleted records, and allow record segregation by hidden attributes. These are not standard database practices. Their presence across multiple states, with shared mathematical characteristics, suggests coordinated rather than independent implementation. Critically, the paper demonstrates a clear statistical correlation: states with complex statewide algorithms have clone rates orders of magnitude higher than states without them.

The paper also presents physical evidence: registration documents obtained via FOIL requests in which clone records bear photographically identical signatures — identical down to dust particles on the scanning bed — across records with different voter ID numbers. It is physically impossible to produce identical handwritten signatures on separate occasions. This definitively establishes that these are not independent registration applications.

The conclusion is straightforward: these systems fail the standard “fitness for use” test applied in database reliability theory and in analogous domains such as banking and telecommunications. They cannot uniquely identify individual voters, track participation accurately, maintain consistent historical records, or enable effective auditing. The only viable remedy is complete reconstruction using transparent, standard database practices with full implementation of legally mandated data validation.

Why peer-reviewed publication matters

I publish in peer-reviewed journals for a specific reason: permanence and defensibility. Substack articles, podcasts, and news coverage are valuable for reaching a broad audience, but they are ephemeral and easily dismissed. A peer-reviewed publication has been evaluated by independent subject-matter experts and entered into the permanent academic literature in a form that can be cited by other researchers and, critically, by attorneys in legal proceedings. That standard of documentation is very difficult to challenge. It is why I continue to submit my findings through this channel regardless of how labor-intensive the process is.

The paper is available on ResearchGate: 🔗 System Reliability Analysis: Impact of Structural Anomalies in State Voter Registration Systems