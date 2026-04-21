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Bryan Cass's avatar
Bryan Cass
2d

This is a HAVA violation.

"[...] irreconcilable discrepancies between state and county databases. In New York City’s five counties alone, 254,713 voter ID numbers show participation in the 2020 General Election in county records but no corresponding vote in state records. Certified vote totals, state database totals, and county database totals are all different from one another — a mathematical impossibility in a properly functioning system."

(AI-generated): HAVA §303 requires each state to implement a "single, uniform, official, centralized, interactive computerized statewide voter registration list" that is defined, maintained, and administered at the state level. If county databases and state databases contain irreconcilable discrepancies about who voted, this directly contradicts the requirement for a single, authoritative, centralized system. The 254,713-record discrepancy — if accurate — would suggest the state and county systems are operating as separate, non-synchronized databases, which is precisely what §303 was designed to prevent. §301's audit trail requirement would also be implicated if certified totals cannot be reconciled across systems.

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NC ForSubstack's avatar
NC ForSubstack
2d

The share link to everything so far by AlterAI on all this has now been updated to contain this latest substack and PDF information: https://alter.systems/p/91645619-d062-4432-818d-ee12901666d0

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