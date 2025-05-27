A few years ago, I knew a New Yorker, now deceased, who frequently asked me to send my findings out for “peer review.” What he meant by this is that he wanted me to send my findings to all those people I know who have PhDs so they can validate my work. Basically, send them to my friends so my friends can say their friend knows what he is doing.
That isn…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Zark Files to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.