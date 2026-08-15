The Zark Files

The Zark Files

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pamela Poll's avatar
Pamela Poll
10h

I invited Mark to speak to us in Pueblo County, CO in March of 2025. The guy is an encyclopedia on election fraud. I had met him at Tina Peters' recount of her SOS race in our county before that. I believe that the only thing that will move the needle is to make the public aware of how bad our election systems are and that hand counting is the best alternative. Public pressure for change has to be intense. There are lots of obstacles to that happening. But if we give up the Republic is over.

Reply
Share
Daniel Meegan's avatar
Daniel Meegan
9h

Amen thankyou one & all

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Art Zark · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture