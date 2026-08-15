Patriot Mark Cook invited me to DC to meet patriot Tina Peters, where I met patriots Clay Parikh, Col. Conrad Reynolds, William Huff, Ed Solomon, and others.

Ed, as I discovered, was at one time a concert pianist. Will is an excellent wildlife photographer. Mark spent most of his working life as an IT expert — that’s how he made his living. Somewhere along the way he saw an opening in turbochargers, and built a second business out of that too. I felt like I had just met Paul Revere, Jeweler, Ben Franklin, publisher, and Nathaniel Greene, blacksmith. All patriots with their own interests pressed into service by their country’s needs.

A few days ago, Mark Cook stopped by my house in New York as part of his multi-state Hand Count Road Show. He’s been touring the country in a truck and trailer rig for the last four or five years, effectively evangelizing for hand-counted ballots in elections. You can read about it and find out when he is in your area by visiting his site here.

Mark’s work is important and difficult. I don’t know how many of you thought of doing something like what Mark is doing (I did), but he is actually doing it. He closed up his house, obtained a semi-trailer rig, and moved into it about five years ago. From that day, he’s been on the road, criss-crossing the country, meeting patriots, and spreading the good word: elections must be hand-counted for transparency, accuracy, and honesty.

A side effect of his journey is that Mark is not only meeting patriots across the country, but he is introducing them to each other. He tried to get me to attend the Fraud Fighter Summit in Las Vegas back in June. I couldn’t attend, but he tried again and got me down to DC. There, I met some other people who might never have met each other if not for Mark.

This work is extremely valuable. Alone, each of our voices is interesting, even persuasive, but together, as new voices are added every week, they should eventually be overwhelming.

I was in DC for five days. On one of those evenings, I sat at a table with six other people and discovered that we all agreed on every point regarding what had to happen to secure our elections. There was some caution expressed by a couple (I won’t say who) but everyone knew that a true solution to fraud in elections had to start by tearing the existing system to the ground.

Everyone present was an expert of some kind, from different walks of life, with very different personalities. I tried to eat gazpacho as if it was salsa (I thought it was salsa), one of us was outside smoking every five minutes, Will, attracted by a bird call outside, investigated to see if it was a rare species he knew of.

Tina graciously answered frequent calls from her parole officer. They wanted to be sure she was where she was supposed to be. Despite President Trump’s pardon and Governor Polis’s commutation of Tina’s prison sentence for doing her job, she was still on parole, and parolees in Colorado need advance permission from their supervising officer before they can even leave the state. Answering those calls had become a part of the rhythm of her life, but they were jarring to me. No one calls me that often, not even people I enjoy talking to.

A few days ago, Mark wrote on X about how he had to pull over on the highway and get four of his truck’s tires replaced, at a cost of about $4,000, before he could move another inch. It got done, because it had to, and he was on time for his next appointment.

I wish someone were filming a documentary of the many incidents he’s experienced on his journey through America. One he told my family at dinner was about when, on a frigid Montana winter’s evening, another truck backed into his trailer and ripped a hole in it while he was away. He didn’t notice when he returned to the trailer that night, but did notice it was colder than usual. The next morning revealed the extent of the damage. It had to be fixed.

Mark duct-taped the opening as a temporary fix, then went on a multi-state, several-day excursion trying to find someone who could and would fix his trailer for him. Some said they would, but did it so badly it had to be redone. One refused to work on it after discovering a patriotic sticker on his truck. Eventually it was fixed, just in time to catch a flight from North Dakota to his next destination.

None of that comes cheap. By Mark’s own reckoning, every dollar he spends on fuel buys him about two miles down the road. If you visit his site, it’s easy enough to see how to help him keep going.

What struck me most, sitting at that table, is that none of these people do this for a living. Ed made his living at a piano, not a precinct. Will’s expertise is birds, not ballots. Mark spent decades in IT before he ever thought about hand counts. They are ordinary Americans who took on an extraordinary task because, as far as they can tell, no one else is doing it right. Tina Peters is the extreme case — she spent more than two years in prison for nothing more than caring whether an election was honest. Meanwhile, the people who are actually paid, and who actually swore an oath, to guarantee that honesty are either failing at the job or refusing to do it at all. That’s really what this comes down to: if you won’t do your job, get out of the way so the rest of us can.

Our country is an amazing and beautiful place, in part because of the amazing people who live here. For their sake and ours, I sincerely pray these efforts succeed. A lot of people are experiencing privation and costly diversions from their trades, whatever they might be, all to ensure the safety of future generations.

These promise to be important times, but only if the forward momentum overcomes the corruption that has seemingly taken over every organ of our government.