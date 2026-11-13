This is a photo of myself (with beard) and Mark Cook in Washington, DC. Between us is Ed Solomon’s backpack. This year, I’ve seen both men and Tina Peters in three different cities: Washington, DC, Las Vegas, NV, and Ronkonkona, NY. The occasions were: a presentation to John Solomon, speaking at the Storm Summit, and most recently, Lara Logan’s 100th episode of Going Rogue.

Earlier this week, a phone call got me out of bed with a fourth opportunity to collaborate. Like the others, the core team was the same, with many new members. In this case, the job was to summarize my work of the past few days in the most digestible form possible, and short. The deadline was Veteran’s Day. That assignment is now done. It, and similar work from other people has since been logged, packaged, and sent to their destination.

While I worked on getting the document together, there were many calls related to the midterms. All asked my assistance on voting-related questions from New York, Texas, North Carolina, Florida, Nevada, Oklahoma, and Nebraska.

This kind of thing happens regularly in my life, and even more regularly in others, particularly Mr. Cook, who is on the road seemingly 365 days a year working on the problems faced by Americans due to our corrupted election infrastructure. I can’t speak for everyone who does this, but can say for a few that we are ignoring otherwise viable careers to do this work.

I was thinking about this because I had finally cleared my desk to get some “real” work done, and had just started, when the midterms got in the way. As always, I had to drop everything and focus on elections again.

But that’s what you do in a national emergency, and that’s what the midterms, and our elections overall, represent. This has been a very hard slog for me, one I think of every time I walk past my fully equipped but almost unused photography studio, while walking from my kitchen to my office. The last few days, however, have been hopeful. Hopeful there will be an end to this, and our government will be stabilized.

I don’t know how much I can say, though Jerome Corsi referenced this week’s work on the Wayne Root show yesterday, as well as The American Thinker and The Gateway Pundit. The simple version is this: the president’s team is not ignoring the irregularities from last week. They know something fishy happened in the midterms. J.D. Vance doesn’t seem to understand this, but others do, and are working the problem.

In the meantime, I have seen at least a dozen interesting messages on X from both the White House and the Department of War. Here are several:

Hegseth 1

Hegseth 2

Hegseth 3

White House 1

White House 2

White House 3

White House 4

White House 5

White House 6

The messages literally say that “Patriots” are in control and “will defend” the republic. In the wake of the midterms, that sounds positive to me. Asking me for my data is another good sign. To me, it looks like information is still being gathered, but the impression is that this isn’t over yet, and there’s still room for a surprise play that reverses the situation.