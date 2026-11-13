This is a photo of myself (with beard) and Mark Cook in Washington, DC. Between us is Ed Solomon’s backpack. This year, I’ve seen both men and Tina Peters in three different cities: Washington, DC, Las Vegas, NV, and Ronkonkona, NY. The occasions were: a presentation to John Solomon, speaking at the Storm Summit, and most recently, Lara Logan’s 100th episode of Going Rogue.
Earlier this week, a phone call got me out of bed with a fourth opportunity to collaborate. Like the others, the core team was the same, with many new members. In this case, the job was to summarize my work of the past few days in the most digestible form possible, and short. The deadline was Veteran’s Day. That assignment is now done. It, and similar work from other people has since been logged, packaged, and sent to their destination.
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While I worked on getting the document together, there were many calls related to the midterms. All asked my assistance on voting-related questions from New York, Texas, North Carolina, Florida, Nevada, Oklahoma, and Nebraska.
This kind of thing happens regularly in my life, and even more regularly in others, particularly Mr. Cook, who is on the road seemingly 365 days a year working on the problems faced by Americans due to our corrupted election infrastructure. I can’t speak for everyone who does this, but can say for a few that we are ignoring otherwise viable careers to do this work.
I was thinking about this because I had finally cleared my desk to get some “real” work done, and had just started, when the midterms got in the way. As always, I had to drop everything and focus on elections again.
But that’s what you do in a national emergency, and that’s what the midterms, and our elections overall, represent. This has been a very hard slog for me, one I think of every time I walk past my fully equipped but almost unused photography studio, while walking from my kitchen to my office. The last few days, however, have been hopeful. Hopeful there will be an end to this, and our government will be stabilized.
I don’t know how much I can say, though Jerome Corsi referenced this week’s work on the Wayne Root show yesterday, as well as The American Thinker and The Gateway Pundit. The simple version is this: the president’s team is not ignoring the irregularities from last week. They know something fishy happened in the midterms. J.D. Vance doesn’t seem to understand this, but others do, and are working the problem.
In the meantime, I have seen at least a dozen interesting messages on X from both the White House and the Department of War. Here are several:
The messages literally say that “Patriots” are in control and “will defend” the republic. In the wake of the midterms, that sounds positive to me. Asking me for my data is another good sign. To me, it looks like information is still being gathered, but the impression is that this isn’t over yet, and there’s still room for a surprise play that reverses the situation.
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Yes, advocacy requires being on call. Washington State was the first where non-medical exemptions to school required. Vaccines was attempted. I dug into the data, discovered they were misrepresenting vaccination rates, educated enough legislators to beat it back. I thought I was done. The book, “witness to a crime“, details, another election integrity, Advocate, who deconstructed the 2004 Ohio election. The author, Richard Hayes Phillips., States that when he learned the truth, his upbringing obligated him to take action. Your work is invaluable. The accidental disruption of your database prompting you to discover the patterns indicates some level of divine intervention. Really appreciate your work. https://youtu.be/OxhOw6Erj_k?is=qJYCWT4V_yR3c6wc
My state of mind is "cautiously optimistic." I don't want to put a timeline on what I think should happen and when, because I and all the Q people and MAGA people I've read and heard have failed over and over on that; at least since I've been paying attention in Nov 2020.
The election issues are obvious and undeniable. I assume evidence has been and is being gathered. The Democrats are oppositionally defiant and determined to certify the mess, install their 'winners' in Jan 2027 and move quickly into Phase <x> of their plan to tear down the American Constitution and its institutions.
The ball is now in the executive branch and military's court and the clock is running down. I pray there are counter-measures well thought out and in place and being executed methodically. We may never know what those plans are or what the outcome looks like if they are successful. But knowing the left's M.O. and from past experience, it's not going to be pretty.