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Karl Kanthak's avatar
Karl Kanthak
19h

Yes, advocacy requires being on call. Washington State was the first where non-medical exemptions to school required. Vaccines was attempted. I dug into the data, discovered they were misrepresenting vaccination rates, educated enough legislators to beat it back. I thought I was done. The book, “witness to a crime“, details, another election integrity, Advocate, who deconstructed the 2004 Ohio election. The author, Richard Hayes Phillips., States that when he learned the truth, his upbringing obligated him to take action. Your work is invaluable. The accidental disruption of your database prompting you to discover the patterns indicates some level of divine intervention. Really appreciate your work. https://youtu.be/OxhOw6Erj_k?is=qJYCWT4V_yR3c6wc

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Bryan's avatar
Bryan
19h

My state of mind is "cautiously optimistic." I don't want to put a timeline on what I think should happen and when, because I and all the Q people and MAGA people I've read and heard have failed over and over on that; at least since I've been paying attention in Nov 2020.

The election issues are obvious and undeniable. I assume evidence has been and is being gathered. The Democrats are oppositionally defiant and determined to certify the mess, install their 'winners' in Jan 2027 and move quickly into Phase <x> of their plan to tear down the American Constitution and its institutions.

The ball is now in the executive branch and military's court and the clock is running down. I pray there are counter-measures well thought out and in place and being executed methodically. We may never know what those plans are or what the outcome looks like if they are successful. But knowing the left's M.O. and from past experience, it's not going to be pretty.

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