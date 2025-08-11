Emil Kapaun, Pg. 5, Panel 1, color roughs

Today, I was reminded that I have to finish a comic quickly. This will be my fourth installment in the US Army’s Medal of Honor series, with writer Chuck Dixon. The layouts are done, and I have the inevitable correction requests from the Army, so I’m ready to go. However, after just completing 4 chapters of my book about voter registration fraud, I felt like doing some work on another project I’ve had going in the background for too long.

That comic is the 48 page graphic novel I’m doing with Mike Baron. Some time ago, Mike asked for more variety in the panel layouts. I didn’t want to do it at first, but obliged. After the first page or so, I realized the new layout style was good, so I went way over the top. This also means I have to redraw, re-ink, and recolor all the pages I’d previously finished. I managed to save a few panels, but no whole pages.

Groovin’ High, Pg 1, panels 2-5, finished except for panel 2

This is to explain why I haven’t made any recent new Zark Files illustrations—they’re just too time-consuming while writing a book, drawing two comics, and occasionally consulting on election integrity issues. Not to mention grocery shopping…oy.

A favorite illustration from my other SubStack that took most of the day to draw.

By the way, I see some of you have posted comments on Jeff O’Donnell’s Substack. I think he’s doing a great job over there and hope those of you who’ve seen it feel the same way. Jeff definitely appreciates the subscribers, so thanks for checking it out. I’ll have to post more often if I’m going to catch up with him.

Thank you for paying attention to the update. I hope the illustrations made it worthwhile. For now, I have go back to the Korean War and resume inking the story of Father Emil Kapaun, the hero chaplain who saved dozens of men, then died in a North Korean POW camp.