I don’t have loads of time to write this evening, thanks to spending the last two days neck deep in Wisconsin’s voter rolls, taking a second look at the S1 algorithm I found there. In the meanwhile, you can read my recently published Ohio algorithm paper.
If you want to download the full paper, use this link.
The Zark Files is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
This paper is related to the Texas paper, so you might want to read them together. Here is the Texas paper.
In case you are counting, I now have 6 published peer-reviewed papers on voter roll algorithms:
New York
New Jersey
Texas
Wisconsin
Multi-state analysis
Ohio
Hopefully they will be noticed.
The Zark Files is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
BRAVO and THANK YOU! Have you got a contact in the Trump DOJ?
Have you read the book Stolen Elections by Ralph Pezzullo? Our elections and the elections in 72 countries are stolen by Venezuela, with Cuba, Serbia, China and Iran. Started with Chavez, became Smartmatic. Now the software is in Dominion. This is the best interview I've seen of the CIA agent -- Gary Bernsten -- who did the investigation with his Venezuelan partner. They have 14 whistleblowers.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WMHGJcCOmR8
I'm downloading your papers; I'll look at them with more care over the weekend when I get there
I think they will be noticed.
And there are those among us, your readers that pass them on, so we'll see that, too.