I don’t have loads of time to write this evening, thanks to spending the last two days neck deep in Wisconsin’s voter rolls, taking a second look at the S1 algorithm I found there. In the meanwhile, you can read my recently published Ohio algorithm paper.

This paper is related to the Texas paper, so you might want to read them together. Here is the Texas paper.

In case you are counting, I now have 6 published peer-reviewed papers on voter roll algorithms:



New York New Jersey Texas Wisconsin Multi-state analysis Ohio

Hopefully they will be noticed.