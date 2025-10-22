The Zark Files

The Zark Files

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Colleen Sirna's avatar
Colleen Sirna
4h

You aren't wrong

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mike Herzog's avatar
Mike Herzog
4h

number one reason we moved to NC, behind having more discgolf courses that are private and available in closer proximity to our house. NY is a criminal cesspool of corrupt and malicious bureaucrats.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Art Zark
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture