The Zark Files

The Zark Files

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GAVEMartin's avatar
GAVEMartin
2d

I am convinced and, with this crystal clear post, I see every county clerk, county commissioner, and bureaucrat involved in these phony election processes guilty of fraud, personally. It is pretty ridiculous that we brought them the information and they felt it was "their (personal?) duty" to ignore it. Then they happily went along and spent money like the pirates they are. They deserve to be tarred and feathered at a minimum. The industrial strength "officials & bureaucrats" should be hung, like the 3 wicked sisters (Gov.SOS&Chief State Supreme Court Justice) who signed off on their own "elections". So many lives continue to be destroyed. There are warnings of another housing/financial crisis on the horizon.

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Rinostone Cowboy's avatar
Rinostone Cowboy
2d

Legitimate or not they have democrat immunity and until the balless & owned republicans start doing something rather then constantly snatching defeat from the jaws of victory nothing will change

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