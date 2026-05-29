I got hooked on buying a comic titled Justice Traps the Guilty during the Biden years. There is a reason for that. I want justice to trap the guilty. And there are a lot of guilty parties. The Biden years were a Carnival of Crime, a Funhouse of Fraud, a Department of Death and Debauchery.

The Obama years were not much different. But Biden did almost everything in the open. Like belching loudly at the end of a meal, the crimes were announced by the media — and like a mob boss, no apologies were given.

America was robbed. Not a particular constituency, not a party — the entire country. It may as well have been an ATM ripped out of a wall and thrown like a hostage into the bed of a pickup truck, driven away in the middle of the night.

There is a fundamental difference between ordinary corruption and what we witnessed during Biden’s tenure. Ordinary corruption can develop among public servants who were legitimately elected and authorized to act on the people’s behalf. Biden’s administration was different — and here is the premise this article accepts: he was never legitimately elected, and therefore had no authority to act.

I have written extensively about why I believe the 2020 election was stolen and that Donald J. Trump was the rightful winner. I will not rehearse that evidence here. For the purpose of this article, accept the premise and follow the consequences wherever they lead.

The crimes committed under Biden’s administration fall broadly into these categories:

Election Fraud

Financial Fraud

Sedition

Malicious disregard for public safety

Civil Rights abuses

Obstruction of Justice

These produced real, measurable harms — ranging from economic deterioration and health damage at the minor end, to destruction of businesses, unjust imprisonment, loss of life, loss of national sovereignty, and fraudulent conversion of government assets estimated in the hundreds of billions to low trillions of dollars. Throughout, justice was continuously and aggressively obstructed to prevent discovery or accountability.

A legitimately elected government, even a corrupt one, can claim: We admit harm was caused, but it was not intentional. We performed our duties as we understood them. We made mistakes, but we acted within our authority.

That defense is unavailable when you had no authority to act in the first place.

Without legitimate authority, every action creates unauthorized risk for every person it affects. That risk is itself a harm — independent of outcome. It is one thing to perform surgery on a patient. It is an entirely different legal and moral universe to do so without their knowledge or consent. A good outcome does not retroactively authorize an unauthorized act. A bad outcome compounds the original injury with every consequence that flows from it.

What Sovereign Immunity Is — and What It Is Not

Sovereign immunity is not a gift the government gives itself. It is a legal doctrine rooted in a simple proposition: the sovereign — the legitimate governing authority acting within its lawful mandate — cannot be sued for acts performed in its official capacity without its consent.

The key word is legitimate.

Sovereign immunity does not protect individuals. It protects the office. It attaches to lawful authority the way a uniform belongs to the institution, not the person wearing it. The moment a person steps outside lawful authority — whether by exceeding their mandate, acting corruptly, or holding power they were never entitled to hold — the uniform comes off. What remains is a private individual, fully exposed to the consequences of their actions.

This is not a fringe legal theory. It is established doctrine. The color of law doctrine — codified in 18 U.S.C. § 242 — makes it a federal crime to deprive any person of their constitutional rights while acting under apparent governmental authority. Qualified immunity explicitly requires that officials act within the bounds of clearly established law. Step outside those bounds and the shield disappears.

These doctrines share a common logic: authority has limits, and those who exceed those limits bear personal responsibility for the consequences.

Now apply that logic to a government that was never legitimately constituted in the first place.

The Three Layers

To understand the legal consequences of an illegitimate government, separate three things that are easy to conflate:

The legitimate government itself — the constitutional structure, its laws, its institutions. This entity cannot participate in its own usurpation. It remains intact, waiting to be restored. It bears no liability for what was done in its name without its authorization.

The machinery of government — the agencies, departments, administrative apparatus. During the period of illegitimate occupation, this machinery became a tool, wielded by people who had no right to wield it. The machinery itself is neither guilty nor innocent — it is an instrument.

The usurpers — the individuals who held and exercised power without legitimate title. The moment they seized power illegitimately, they shed the protections that power would otherwise confer. They did not become government officials. They became private individuals operating under color of authority they did not possess.

Private individuals. Fully liable. No immunity.

The Logic Is Airtight

Sovereign immunity is a grant from legitimate authority. You cannot simultaneously destroy that authority and retain its protections. The attempt to do so is not just legally untenable — it is logically incoherent.

Consider a corporate officer acting ultra vires — beyond the scope of their lawful authority. Two things happen simultaneously: the corporation is not bound by the unauthorized act, and the officer is personally exposed to liability for its consequences. The unauthorized act strips the institutional protection and replaces it with personal accountability.

Scale that principle to the sovereign level.

If an administration held power without legitimate title, then every act taken under that administration was ultra vires by definition. The legitimate constitutional government is not bound by those acts and bears no responsibility for their consequences. The individuals who took those acts are fully bound. Every policy enacted. Every regulation imposed. Every prosecution initiated. Every dollar spent. Every harm caused.

All of it lands on them. Personally. Severally. Without the shield of sovereign immunity to absorb it.

What This Means Practically

They believed that occupying the machinery of government conferred on them the protections of government. It did not. It exposed them — individually, personally, and without limit — to liability for every harm their unauthorized exercise of power produced.

The correct targets of accountability are not abstract institutions. They are specific human beings who made specific decisions while holding power they were never authorized to hold. Those human beings own the consequences of those decisions as private individuals — because as private individuals is precisely what they were, regardless of the titles they held.

Justice, in this framework, does not require reforming a corrupt institution. It requires identifying the individuals responsible and holding them personally accountable for the specific harms they caused.

That is not a radical proposition. It is the logical consequence of taking the rule of law seriously.

And it means the exposure of those individuals is not bounded by what a government can afford to pay or absorb. It is bounded only by what they personally caused — which, in four years of unauthorized exercise of the full power of the United States government, is a very large number indeed.

The Crown

There is a reason the penalty for sedition is severe. But sedition that leads directly to the deaths of innocents — such as the many Americans murdered by illegal aliens who poured through an intentionally open border — ratchets the punishment higher still. This seditious conspiracy, measured by its consequences, warrants the same maximum punishment reserved for treason.

Which brings us back to the cover of Justice Traps the Guilty #1, the image I chose to head this article. A criminal sits strapped into the electric chair. One officer says: “Finally got there, didn’t you Rocky? You committed every crime in the book to become King of the Underworld.” The other replies: “Well, you got your throne. Now here’s your crown. I guarantee you a very short reign.”

They wanted to be kings. They got the throne for a while. We’ll see if they get their crown.