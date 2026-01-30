Here’s something I noticed in New York before I’d received my first copy of the voter rolls. It got buried by the voter roll research, but I don’t want it to be forgotten. This analysis is based on a report of vote counts in the 2020 election by precinct. This revealed an interesting sub-pattern within some counties that were later identified as suspicious for other reasons.

Unusual Voting Patterns in New York Counties: A Precinct-Level Analysis

Summary

An analysis of all 62 New York counties in the 2020 General Election reveals that seven counties show statistically unusual voting patterns at the precinct level. While their overall county results appear normal, the distribution of votes across individual precincts shows patterns that are mathematically improbable in natural demographic sorting.

Specifically, these counties contain an excessive number of precincts with extremely lopsided results (ratios of 20:1, 50:1, even 200:1 for Biden) that are mathematically balanced by other precincts to create believable county totals. Most notably, these extreme ratios appear in normal-sized precincts with hundreds of votes, not tiny samples where random variation would be expected.

While extreme ratios exist in both directions (Biden and Trump), the pattern is dramatically asymmetric: in the seven identified counties, extreme Biden precincts outnumber extreme Trump precincts by 70 to 1. This level of directional imbalance is itself part of the anomalous pattern.

This analysis does not prove fraud, but it identifies patterns that warrant serious investigation.

What Was Analyzed

This analysis examines official precinct-level voting data from the New York State Board of Elections for the November 3, 2020 General Election:

All 62 New York counties

15,122 precincts with valid Biden and Trump vote totals

Every precinct in the state - this is not a sample or selection

The Finding

Seven counties stand out from all others: Nassau, Erie, Westchester, Kings (Brooklyn), Queens, New York (Manhattan), and Bronx.

These seven counties show a distinctive pattern:

Their overall county results look normal (ranging from 54.8% to 87.6% Biden)

But when you examine individual precincts, many show extremely lopsided ratios favoring Biden

These extreme precincts contain substantial vote totals (not tiny samples)

The pattern creates what appears to be mathematically balanced county totals

The directional asymmetry is extreme: 70 extreme Biden precincts for every 1 extreme Trump precinct in these seven counties

Understanding the Anomaly: Erie County Example

Let me explain using Erie County (Buffalo) as an example.

What You’d Expect Naturally

Erie County went 57.5% Biden to 42.5% Trump overall. If people naturally sort themselves by political preference, you’d expect:

Most precincts clustering around that 57-43 split

Some variation: maybe 65-35 or 70-30 in heavily Democratic areas

Some going 50-50 or even favoring Trump

Very few extreme ratios like 90-10 or 100-1 in either direction

This is exactly what we see in counties with similar overall results that show natural patterns. For example, Saratoga County (52.7% Biden overall):

76% of precincts cluster in the normal range (0.5:1 to 1.5:1 ratios)

ZERO precincts show ratios of 10:1 or higher for Biden

ZERO precincts show ratios of 10:1 or higher for Trump

The average (mean) and typical (median) precinct are nearly identical

What Erie County Actually Shows

Erie County (57.5% Biden overall):

100 precincts (12% of county) show ratios of 10:1 or higher for Biden

56 precincts show ratios of 20:1 or higher for Biden

9 precincts show ratios of 50:1 or higher for Biden

0 precincts show ratios of 10:1 or higher for Trump

Examples of actual Erie County precincts:

212 Biden, 1 Trump (213 total votes) = 212:1 ratio

294 Biden, 4 Trump (298 total votes) = 73.5:1 ratio

208 Biden, 3 Trump (211 total votes) = 69.3:1 ratio

118 Biden, 1 Trump (119 total votes) = 118:1 ratio

These are not tiny precincts with 10-20 voters where random variation creates odd ratios. These are normal-sized precincts with 100-300 votes showing extreme uniformity in one direction.

The Key Diagnostic: Mean vs. Median

The clearest way to see this pattern is comparing the average (mean) to the typical (median):

Erie County:

Median precinct: 1.36:1 for Biden (normal, matches county average)

Mean (average) precinct: 5.07:1 for Biden

Gap: 3.72 (huge difference)

Saratoga County (natural):

Median precinct: 1.13:1 for Biden

Mean precinct: 1.21:1 for Biden

Gap: 0.08 (tiny difference)

What does this mean? In Erie, the typical precinct went about 1.36:1 for Biden (pretty normal), but the average was 5.07:1. That happens when you have lots of normal precincts and then many extreme outliers pulling the average way up.

It’s like a class where most students scored 70-80 on a test, but the class average was 120 because some students somehow scored 500 points. The numbers don’t add up naturally.

The “These Are Just Small Precincts” Objection

This was the first thing I checked. If you have a precinct with only 10 voters and 9 vote for Biden, that’s a 9:1 ratio but it’s not meaningful.

But that’s not what’s happening.

Across the seven anomalous counties, I identified 1,755 precincts with Biden/Trump ratios of 10:1 or higher. Of these:

1,653 precincts (94.2%) have 100 or more total votes

These aren’t statistical noise - these are normal to large-sized precincts

For comparison, there are only 25 precincts in these seven counties with Trump/Biden ratios of 10:1 or higher (with ≥100 votes). That’s a 70 to 1 ratio favoring extreme Biden precincts.

Specific examples:

Nassau County:

Precinct HE18031: 942 Biden, 45 Trump (987 total) = 21:1 ratio

Precinct HE18059: 718 Biden, 40 Trump (758 total) = 18:1 ratio

Average size of extreme Biden precincts: 577 votes (nearly identical to county median of 640)

Extreme Trump precincts: 1 (compared to 46 extreme Biden)

Erie County:

Precinct MAS035: 212 Biden, 1 Trump (213 total) = 212:1 ratio

Precinct MAS028: 294 Biden, 4 Trump (298 total) = 73.5:1 ratio

Average size of extreme Biden precincts: 307 votes

Extreme Trump precincts: 0 (compared to 95 extreme Biden)

Westchester County:

Precinct Mt Vernon-12: 509 Biden, 9 Trump (518 total) = 56.6:1 ratio

Precinct Mt Vernon-1: 377 Biden, 7 Trump (384 total) = 53.9:1 ratio

Extreme Trump precincts: 0 (compared to 41 extreme Biden)

These are substantial vote totals showing mathematically improbable political homogeneity in one direction.

The Mathematical “Balancing Act”

Here’s what makes this pattern particularly notable: these extreme Biden precincts don’t exist in isolation. They appear to be mathematically balanced by other precincts to create believable county totals.

Erie County breakdown:

The 56 precincts with ratios ≥20:1 for Biden (6.7% of all precincts):

Contain 6.0% of Biden’s total county votes

Contain 0.3% of Trump’s total county votes

The 532 “moderate” precincts with ratios between 0.5:1 and 2.0:1 (63.8% of all precincts):

Contain 65.1% of Biden’s votes

Contain 84.8% of Trump’s votes

See the imbalance? Trump’s support is concentrated in moderate precincts. Biden has significant support in moderate precincts AND in extreme-ratio precincts. This creates a county-level result (57.5% Biden) that looks perfectly normal while hiding a precinct-level distribution that looks unusual and highly directional.

The Seven Anomalous Counties

Here’s how each county ranks on the anomaly indicator (mean/median gap), including their directional balance:

Rank County Biden % Gap Extreme Biden (≥10:1) Extreme Trump (≥10:1) Ratio 1 Kings 77.6% 4.18 841 23 36.6:1 2 Erie 57.5% 3.72 95 0 All Biden 3 Queens 72.8% 2.65 197 1 197:1 6 New York 87.6% 1.64 369 0 All Biden 9 Westchester 68.3% 1.18 41 0 All Biden 10 Nassau 54.8% 1.09 46 1 46:1 11 Bronx 84.0% 0.98 166 0 All Biden

Combined statistics for these seven counties:

1,755 extreme Biden precincts (≥10:1 ratio, ≥100 votes)

25 extreme Trump precincts (≥10:1 ratio, ≥100 votes)

Directional ratio: 70.2 to 1 favoring extreme Biden precincts

For context, statewide there are 1,866 extreme Biden precincts and 63 extreme Trump precincts (29.6:1 ratio). The seven counties contain 94% of extreme Biden precincts statewide but only 40% of extreme Trump precincts.

Where Are the Extreme Trump Precincts?

To be comprehensive: extreme Trump ratios DO exist, but they are concentrated in different counties:

Statewide extreme Trump precincts (≥10:1, ≥100 votes):

Rockland County: 22 precincts (Orthodox Jewish communities, Ramapo area)

Orange County: 16 precincts (Palm Tree district)

Kings County: 23 precincts (specific neighborhoods)

Nassau: 1 precinct

Queens: 1 precinct

Examples:

Rockland Ramapo55: 826 Trump, 2 Biden (413:1 ratio)

Rockland Ramapo98: 1,085 Trump, 4 Biden (271:1 ratio)

Orange PalmTree-D11: 261 Trump, 1 Biden (261:1 ratio)

These show that extreme ratios CAN occur naturally (Rockland’s Orthodox communities are genuinely homogeneous). However, they are:

Far less numerous (63 vs. 1,866 statewide)

Concentrated in DIFFERENT counties (Rockland/Orange, not our seven)

Associated with known, distinct demographic enclaves (Orthodox communities)

The seven identified counties show minimal Trump extremes despite having substantial Trump vote totals overall.

What Natural Distributions Look Like

To understand how unusual these patterns are, compare them to counties with similar overall Biden percentages but natural distributions:

Comparison Table:

County Overall Biden % Gap Extreme Biden Extreme Trump Pattern Nassau 54.8% 1.09 46 1 ANOMALOUS Dutchess 54.9% 0.52 0 0 Natural Erie 57.5% 3.72 95 0 ANOMALOUS Saratoga 52.7% 0.08 0 0 Natural Westchester 68.3% 1.18 41 0 ANOMALOUS Ulster 60.7% 0.69 2 0 Natural

Nassau and Dutchess have nearly identical Biden percentages (54.8% vs 54.9%), but Nassau shows 46 extreme Biden precincts while Dutchess shows zero in either direction. The overall county results look the same, but the precinct-level distributions are completely different.

Similarly, natural counties show balance: if they have few extreme precincts, they have few in BOTH directions. The seven anomalous counties show extreme directional imbalance.

Addressing Common Objections

“These are just the most Democratic counties”

Not true. The pattern has nothing to do with how Democratic the county is overall:

Nassau (54.8% Biden) shows the pattern - ANOMALOUS

Dutchess (54.9% Biden) does not - NATURAL

Nearly identical Biden percentages, opposite precinct patterns.

“This is just New York City being heavily Democratic”

Partially true, but not the full picture. Four of the seven anomalous counties are NYC boroughs, but three are not:

Erie County = Buffalo (upstate)

Nassau County = Long Island suburbs

Westchester County = northern suburbs

More importantly, NYC counties (Kings, Queens, Manhattan, Bronx) have very high Biden percentages (72-88%) where extreme precincts are somewhat expected. The three suburban/upstate counties (Erie, Nassau, Westchester) show the pattern despite moderate Biden percentages (54.8-68.3%).

Also notable: even in Kings County (Brooklyn, 77.6% Biden), extreme precincts outnumber Trump extremes by 36.6:1. In a genuinely balanced demographic sorting, you’d expect more Trump-favoring precincts in Republican neighborhoods.

“Natural demographic sorting creates politically homogeneous precincts”

Not supported by the data. Natural sorting should create extreme precincts in BOTH directions. We don’t see that.

Trump-favoring counties:

Herkimer County (65.5% Trump): Gap 0.05, ZERO extreme precincts either direction

Greene County (58.0% Trump): Gap 0.12, ZERO extreme precincts either direction

These counties show the opposite pattern from Erie/Nassau/Westchester: even with strong Trump majorities, they don’t generate extreme Trump precincts. Natural demographic sorting creates gradual variation around county averages, not extreme outliers.

Rockland County shows what genuine demographic enclaves look like:

Has 22 extreme Trump precincts (Orthodox Jewish communities)

These are known, distinct, geographically-defined enclaves

But Rockland overall is competitive (51.4% Biden)

Shows natural balance: extreme precincts for both candidates based on actual communities

The seven anomalous counties show extreme directional imbalance without corresponding distinct enclaves to explain it.

“Maybe this is normal for New York elections historically”

Cannot answer from this data. To properly evaluate this, we’d need to analyze the same counties in 2016, 2012, and 2008 elections to determine if:

These counties consistently show this pattern The same precincts show extreme ratios across multiple elections This pattern emerged in 2020 or existed previously The directional asymmetry (70:1) existed in prior elections

This is a critical area for further investigation.

Statistical Summary

Analyzed: All 62 New York counties, 15,122 precincts

Finding: Seven counties show anomalous precinct-level distributions with extreme directional imbalance

Key Metrics for Anomalous Counties:

Mean/median gap: 0.98 to 4.18 (compared to 0.08-0.52 for natural counties)

Extreme Biden precincts: 41 to 841 per county (compared to 0-2 for natural counties)

Extreme Trump precincts: 0 to 23 per county (compared to 0-2 for natural counties)

Directional ratio: 70.2:1 favoring extreme Biden precincts

94.2% of extreme precincts have ≥100 votes (substantial sample sizes)

Directional Analysis:

Category Extreme Biden Extreme Trump Ratio Statewide 1,866 63 29.6:1 Seven Counties 1,755 25 70.2:1 Other 55 Counties 111 38 2.9:1

The seven counties account for:

94.1% of all extreme Biden precincts statewide

39.7% of all extreme Trump precincts statewide

A directional imbalance (70:1) that is 24× more extreme than other counties (2.9:1)

Statistical Comparison:

Seven anomalous counties: Average gap 2.21

Other 55 counties: Average gap 0.32

Anomalous counties show 7× higher gaps on average

What This Does and Doesn’t Show

What This Analysis DOES Show:

Seven specific counties show statistically unusual precinct-level voting distributions The pattern involves excessive numbers of extreme-ratio precincts in normal-sized voting locations These extreme precincts are overwhelmingly directional (70:1 favoring Biden in these seven counties) Extreme precincts appear to mathematically balance moderate precincts to create normal county totals The pattern does not appear in comparable counties with similar overall Biden percentages The directional imbalance is itself anomalous (other counties show 2.9:1, not 70:1) The seven counties contain 94% of all extreme Biden precincts statewide

What This Analysis DOES NOT Prove:

That fraud occurred (though it warrants investigation) That the unusual patterns are impossible naturally (though highly improbable) The mechanism by which these patterns arose Whether similar patterns exist in other states or elections Whether these patterns existed in prior New York elections Why the directional imbalance is so extreme (70:1 vs. expected balance)

Why This Matters

These findings are significant for several reasons:

1. Statistical Improbability

The concentration of extreme precincts in just seven counties is not random:

These seven counties (11% of all counties) contain 94% of extreme Biden precincts

Counties with similar Biden percentages show completely different patterns

The directional imbalance (70:1) has no natural explanation

The gap between anomalous and natural counties is stark (no gradual spectrum)

2. Substantial Sample Sizes

These aren’t artifacts of small precincts:

94% of extreme precincts have 100+ votes

Some have 500-900 votes

A precinct with 200-300 votes going 100:1 or 200:1 is mathematically unlikely

The asymmetry (70:1) cannot be explained by small sample variability

3. Mathematical Balancing

The pattern suggests systematic distribution rather than random variation:

Extreme precincts contain disproportionate share of one candidate’s votes

Creates believable county totals from implausible precinct distributions

Consistent pattern across multiple counties

Directional imbalance without corresponding demographic enclaves

4. Geographic Concentration

The pattern appears in specific locations:

Not randomly distributed across the state

Concentrated in largest population centers plus three suburbs

Absent in comparable counties

Distinct from where genuine Trump extreme precincts appear (Rockland/Orange)

Recommendations for Further Investigation

1. Historical Analysis

Examine same counties in 2016, 2012, 2008 elections

Determine if pattern is consistent or emerged in 2020

Check if same precincts show extreme ratios across years

Analyze if 70:1 directional imbalance existed in prior elections

2. Precinct-Level Audit

Physical examination of high-anomaly precincts

Paper ballot verification where available

Chain of custody review

Vote tabulation equipment examination

Focus on precincts with highest ratios and largest vote totals

3. Demographic Verification

Obtain actual demographic data for extreme precincts

Census data comparison

Determine if population composition justifies extreme political uniformity

Identify any distinct geographic enclaves explaining the pattern

4. Directional Analysis

Investigate why extreme Trump precincts appear in Rockland/Orange but not in the seven identified counties

Determine if there’s a systematic factor causing directional imbalance

Compare to states with similar demographics and voting patterns

5. Cross-State Comparison

Analyze precinct patterns in other states

Determine if this is unique to New York

Identify any systematic patterns

Look for similar directional imbalances elsewhere

6. Registration Cross-Reference

Compare precinct voter registration to vote totals

Check for anomalies in registration data matching vote anomalies

Verify precinct boundaries and assignments

Conclusion

Analysis of all 62 New York counties reveals seven counties where precinct-level vote distributions show statistically unusual patterns. While their overall results appear normal, these counties contain excessive numbers of precincts with extreme Biden advantages (ratios up to 212:1) in normal-sized voting locations.

These patterns:

Appear in substantial precincts (100-900 votes), not statistical noise

Do not appear in comparable counties with similar overall results

Show extreme directional imbalance (70:1 favoring Biden vs. 2.9:1 in other counties)

Account for 94% of all extreme Biden precincts statewide despite being only 11% of counties

Create mathematically balanced county totals that appear believable

Lack corresponding demographic enclaves to explain the asymmetry

The seven counties are: Nassau, Erie, Westchester (suburban/upstate) and Kings, Queens, New York, Bronx (New York City).

While extreme ratios exist in both directions, the 70:1 directional imbalance in these seven counties is itself anomalous and unexplained by natural demographic sorting. Trump-favoring counties with similar margins show no extreme precincts in either direction. Counties with genuine demographic enclaves (like Rockland’s Orthodox communities) show extreme precincts for both candidates, not just one.

This analysis raises legitimate questions that deserve investigation through:

Historical comparison with prior elections

Physical audits of extreme precincts

Demographic verification

Directional pattern analysis

Registration cross-referencing

Whether these patterns represent innocent anomalies or systematic issues can only be determined through comprehensive investigation with full access to underlying records and historical data.

What we can say with certainty is that these patterns are unusual, they are concentrated in specific counties, they appear in precincts with substantial vote totals, and they show extreme directional imbalance without natural explanation. That combination demands answers.

Technical Notes

Data Source: New York State Board of Elections, official precinct-level results for November 3, 2020 General Election

Coverage: All 62 counties, 15,122 precincts with valid Biden and Trump vote totals (99.8% of all precincts)

Methodology:

Mean/median ratio gap analysis to identify distribution skewness

Threshold: Gap >1.0 indicates anomalous right-tail distribution

Size filter: ≥100 total votes to distinguish substantial from trivial samples

Directional analysis: Count extreme precincts (≥10:1 ratio) in both directions

Reproducibility: Analysis uses standard statistical methods. Raw data and methodology available for independent verification.

