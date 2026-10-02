During my presentation at the Storm Summit in Las Vegas, I mentioned that I’d looked at Nebraska’s voter rolls. I hadn’t looked at them in depth, but at that point, they seemed better than every other state I’d looked at. I didn’t want to say more until I had an opportunity to double-check that first impression. I have since had that opportunity. I’ll see if there is more to find later, but I’ll share some preliminary results here.

Nebraska, like all states, has clones. They weren’t as numerous as in most states, even after accounting for its much smaller population. My concern was that the Nebraska clones looked at first as if they followed a different pattern than the rest: they seemed concentrated outside the rarest names, which would make Nebraska unique among the 15 states I’d studied.

In states that publish full dates of birth, clones are concentrated among the rarest names; in New York, 62% fall in names held by just two to five people. If Nebraska was different, that would be an important finding. It needed to be double-checked.

The second finding was that voter history was very stable in Nebraska, also unlike every other state I’d looked at for which I had multiple database snapshots. Not only is Nebraska very stable, I had 45 snapshots to evaluate, unlike other states, where I had between 5 and 8, all of which differed meaningfully from each other.

Summary of findings

Voter history. Nebraska keeps only the 10 most recent elections in which each voter took part, so older elections drop off a record as new ones are added. I counted only the changes that this rolling window cannot explain:

elections dropped when the record had room to keep them

elections dropped out of order

elections added a year or more after they were held

dropped elections that later reappeared

Across 44 comparisons between consecutive snapshots, voter histories changed 247 times in 223 records. That is about five records per snapshot, out of roughly 1.25 million. Most of the reappearing elections belong to 30 voters whose 1997 special elections repeatedly vanish and return. No other state I have examined comes close to this level of stability.

One question remains open. Over the 45 snapshots, 16,216 voter IDs appear for the first time already carrying elections held years earlier. I am still examining whether these are long-standing registrations that were temporarily missing from the exports or new registrations carrying old history.

Name pair test. To compare Nebraska fairly with states that publish full dates of birth, I looked only at names held by exactly two records in each state, where a shared birth year is most meaningful. I then counted how often the two records share a birth year under two different voter IDs. Nebraska’s rate is 2.84% (1,965 of 69,176 two-person names).

Eleven states fall between 2.05% and 4.92%. Three stand far apart: North Carolina (17.95%), New York (27.52% in 2025, 27.92% in 2023), and Arizona (31.88%). Nothing falls between 7% and 17%.

In the states that publish full dates, the pattern is consistent. The share of two-person names whose holders share a birth year but not a birthday is nearly the same everywhere, 2.0% to 3.1%. Those are the false positives of year-only matching. In New York, by contrast, 92.7% of year matches also share the exact date of birth. My canvass of about 3,000 New York name-and-date-of-birth matches found only one that was two different people.

The three high states have one more thing in common. Their files contain large numbers of removed, purged, or canceled records: 15% in North Carolina, 26% in Arizona, and more than 40% in New York. Every state below them whose file has a status field shows none, or under 1%. Nebraska’s file contains only active and inactive voters.

Nebraska’s 2.84% falls inside the range that coincidental year matches alone produce elsewhere. Measured against the eight comparable states, no more than 446 of Nebraska’s 1,965 year-matched pairs are likely to be full date-of-birth matches at 95% confidence, or 644 at 99%. Nebraska ranks among the cleanest states on this test, but not first: Rhode Island (2.53%) and Florida (2.68%) are slightly lower.

The bottom line is that I still haven't found a state voter registration database clean enough to be described as "clean," or to use as a baseline for comparison with other states. Nebraska comes close, however, with exceptionally stable voter history and one of the lowest clone rates of any state I've examined.