The Zark Files

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Andrew Paquette, PhD's avatar
Andrew Paquette, PhD
Oct 3

I have to add a note about California. It's in the legend, but some readers will miss it. It is different from other states in 2 ways.

1. It is only District 28. I never had the full state rolls.

2. I strongly suspect manipulated DOB clones due to the high number of age matches in paired records.

The apparent low clone count is due to those two factors. Both may conceal a much higher number of problematic records.

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Justin's avatar
Justin
Oct 2

Thank you for your continued work in this area Andrew!

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