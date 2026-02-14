In late 2021 or early 2022, an independent researcher contacted me about cross-state voting. He had obtained voter rolls for several states, checked mailing addresses, then searched for individuals registered at out-of-state addresses who might have voted in multiple states.

His methodology was manual and painstakingly slow. He checked each name one-by-one, comparing details across multiple state databases—any of which might contain matching information depending on when the snapshot was taken. A record present one day could vanish the next, and without an earlier snapshot, he’d have no way to know it ever existed.

I don’t remember this person’s name and have long since lost access to the Proton email account he used to contact me. However, I recently found one of the files he sent. At the time, I verified the New York side of the transactions, which was all he needed. I couldn’t verify votes in other states because I lacked those voter rolls.

Looking at the file again last night, I realized I now have some rolls from other states and could perform an independent check of his cross-state voting allegations.

Unfortunately, snapshot dates proved to be a significant problem. I used Florida as my primary test case because most of the alleged multi-votes came from there. I have eight snapshots of Florida’s voter rolls. In the earliest one, most of the records I was looking for were present. Many of those same records disappeared in later snapshots. Some of the other states I have databases for are dated too late to capture the names I wanted.

Regardless, I was able to make comparisons to develop a measure of confidence in whether the anonymous file was legitimate.

What the File Contains

The file contains 258 cases of alleged cross-state voting by New York registrants—people who appear to have voted in New York’s general election while also being registered (and potentially voting) in another state. The cases span two elections:

2020 General Election: 202 cases

2022 General Election: 55 cases (plus 1 with a missing election field)

The alleged other states:

Florida139

New Jersey70

Pennsylvania15

Connecticut13

Vermont9

Virginia5

North Carolina3

Massachusetts2

Maine1

Maryland1

Florida accounts for more than half of all cases. Because I have multiple Florida voter roll snapshots, I focused my verification there.

Methodology

For each of the 139 Florida cases, I attempted to:

Confirm the New York side—verify that the individual exists in the New York voter file and that their voter history confirms a vote in the alleged election. Confirm the Florida side—locate a matching record in the Florida voter rolls by name and date of birth, and check whether Florida’s voter history confirms a vote in the same election. Assign a confidence level based on what I could confirm: PROBABLE —Both NY and FL records found, names and DOBs match, NY vote confirmed, FL record shows activity consistent with voting (e.g., absentee ballot request near the election) even if the specific election isn’t explicitly listed in the history.

PARTIAL —NY record found and vote confirmed, but the FL record is missing from my snapshots or lacks sufficient history detail.

POSSIBLE —NY record found, but FL match is ambiguous (e.g., common name, slight discrepancies).

NOT_FOUND—Could not locate the individual in one or both states’ files.

Results

Of the 139 Florida cases:

Confidence LevelCount

PARTIAL, 47

PROBABLE, 43

POSSIBLE, 25

NOT_FOUND, 24

On the New York side, verification was strong. Of 139 cases, 134 (96.4%) were confirmed—the individual was found in the New York voter file. For the 90 cases alleging a 2020 GE vote in New York, all 90 showed a confirmed vote.

On the Florida side, the snapshot problem was real. Only 69 of 139 (49.6%) Florida records were found in my available snapshots. The remaining 70 had likely been purged, moved, or re-registered between the election and my earliest snapshot.

However, among the 69 Florida records I could find, the name and date-of-birth matching was strong. The 43 “PROBABLE” cases all had matching names, matching DOBs, and Florida voter history showing activity around the election in question.

Not a single Florida record contradicted the researcher’s claims. No case turned up a Florida record that clearly showed the person didn’t vote or wasn’t registered. The failures were all failures to find—not failures to match.

A Closer Look: Broward County, 2020 GE

To illustrate the pattern, I examined the 11 Broward County cases from the 2020 General Election in detail. All 11 were fully verified:

All 11 had confirmed New York voter records with a 2020 GE vote.

All 11 had confirmed Florida voter records with matching names and dates of birth.

All 11 Florida records showed the November 2020 election date in their voter history—confirming they voted in Florida.

In other words, for Broward County 2020 GE cases: 100% verification rate. Every single case checked out on both sides.

The Florida County Breakdown

Among all 139 Florida cases, the top counties were:

FL CountyCasesPalm Beach (PAL), 43

Broward (BRO), 16

Miami-Dade (DAD), 11

Lee (LEE), 8

Hillsborough (HIL), 7

Sarasota (SAR), 6

The concentration in South Florida—particularly Palm Beach and Broward—is notable but unsurprising, given the large population of New York transplants in that region.

Limitations

This analysis has significant limitations:

Missing records are not disproof. The 70 Florida records I couldn’t find may have been purged, moved to inactive status, or re-registered under updated information. Their absence doesn’t mean they never existed. I have not verified the non-Florida states. The 119 cases involving NJ, PA, CT, VT, and others remain unverified on the out-of-state side. I lack sufficiently early snapshots for most of these states. The anonymous source is unverifiable. I cannot vouch for this person’s identity, methods, or motives. I can only evaluate the data he provided.

Conclusion

The purpose of this exercise was not to prove that 258 people voted illegally in two states. It was to answer a simpler question: Is this anonymous file legitimate, or is it fabricated?

The evidence strongly suggests it is legitimate. On the New York side, 96.4% of the records checked out—real people, real registrations, real vote history. On the Florida side, every record I could locate was consistent with the researcher’s claims. The matching was precise: correct names, correct dates of birth, correct counties, and voter activity aligned with the alleged election dates.

Most significantly, the Broward County 2020 GE subset achieved 100% verification. All 11 cases were confirmed on both sides: New York voter records showing a 2020 GE vote, and Florida voter records with matching names, matching dates of birth, and the November 2020 election date explicitly recorded in their voter history. Not “probable” or “possible”—confirmed. Eleven for eleven.

The pattern of missing Florida records—present in earlier snapshots, absent in later ones—is exactly what you’d expect as states routinely purge inactive or moved registrations.

As a credibility test of an anonymous source’s data, the results are striking: where verification was possible, the data held up without a single contradiction. Where verification was complete, it was 100% accurate and showed clear evidence of double voting across state lines.

The question this raises is not whether one anonymous researcher’s spreadsheet is perfect. It’s whether anyone with the authority and access to do so is checking.