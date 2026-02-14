The Zark Files

The Zark Files

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Obidienzo's avatar
John Obidienzo
24m

Asked Google Gemini:

Does the SAVE Act concern itself with States having to perform a clean up or overhaul of their voter rolls? Would it force the removal of cloned or duplicate enrollments from those State voter rolls?

Answer:

“The SAVE Act (and its updated version, the SAVE America Act) does not explicitly focus on removing "cloned" or "duplicate" enrollments. Instead, its primary mandate for voter roll maintenance is the removal of noncitizens.”

Despite falling far short of having all States throw out their algorithmically tainted voter rolls, then starting new lists with every new and old voter registering and re-registering, requiring ID to insure the voter is qualified, the SAVE Act does have some redeeming provisions.

“While the bill's primary focus is requiring documentary proof of citizenship (DPOC) for new registrations, it contains several provisions that would force a nationwide overhaul of how states maintain their existing voter lists:”

“Ongoing List Maintenance: States are required to take "affirmative steps on an ongoing basis" to ensure only U.S. citizens are registered. This includes establishing programs to identify and remove noncitizens using data from sources like the Social Security Administration and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).”

Particular to this article, assuming the provision would also include a state to state cross referencing of voters:

“Mandatory Federal Data Sharing: Every state would be required to submit its existing voter registration lists to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for comparison against federal databases. States would also gain no-cost access to Social Security Administration (SSA) data for this purpose.”

“Establishment of New Programs: The act requires states to create programs that use data from state agencies, the Social Security Administration, and the DHS to identify non-citizens currently on the rolls.”

“Mandatory Voter Purges: States are required to conduct frequent audits and purges of their voter rolls to identify and remove non-citizens. Some versions of the bill mandate these purges occur every 30 days.”

For all of those NYS BOE officials/Commissioners who gave you the runaround or hung up on you:

“Criminal Penalties: Election officials can face criminal penalties, including up to five years in prison, for failing to adhere to these new registration and maintenance standards.”

Reply
Share
Mo's avatar
Mo
10h

You're always welcome to have my Pennsylvania voter rolls. I have some Pre-2020, most of 2020 and a lot of after 2020.

I started trying to collect voter rolls in Pa like you would comic books.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Art Zark · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture