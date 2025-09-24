My wife, Kitty, is in the habit of leaving post-its all over the house. Each contains a neatly written passage from the Bible. I seem to remember these appearing on our refrigerator at one time. In the Netherlands, they were sometimes placed under the sheet of transparent plastic on my Wacom tablet. They also found their way to our dining table, slipped into my bags on trips, my nightstand, and almost anywhere else I might see them, except our bathroom.

This morning, I was in the kitchen looking for breakfast when I saw the latest on our kitchen table. It told me that Kitty was thinking about Charlie Kirk.

“You shall not follow the masses in doing evil, nor shall you testify in a dispute so as to turn aside after a multitude in order to pervert justice.” Exodus 23:2 “Keep far from a false charge, and do not kill the innocent or the righteous, for I will not acquit the guilty.” Exodus 23:7

Looking at the response to Charlie’s assassination among people on the left, it seems they race to do both.

Tyler Robinson, the assassin, certainly “followed the masses” to “do evil”, just as his supporters have “testified” to “pervert justice”. The second verse is similar, though in reverse order. It warns against near proximity to a false charge, like those uttered by Jimmy Kimmel and many others regarding Charlie’s beliefs, motives, and actions. Then, it tells us not to kill “the innocent or the righteous”. Charlie Kirk may be the most public blameless individual I’ve ever heard of. As an “innocent”, he’s hard to beat.

Thanks to the Internet and the media, it is easy to see that the number of false witness incidents committed by leftists is huge. From the lawfare attacks on President Trump, his supporters, lawyers, and other associates, to attacks on anyone else interested in restoring truth and justice to America, there are thousands of victims.

Through it all, the leftists mock their victims. It is as shocking as it is sad because God “will not acquit the guilty.”

By refusing to accept the existence of God, let alone his sovereignty over all things, leftists have done the quivalent of removing all the mirrors, airbags, and brakes from their car. They laugh, but they laugh as they drive headlong to their own destruction.

Whatever success they enjoy in this life, I do not envy those who have indulged in acts of false witness or worse, those who have killed the innocent. This is because I know that our souls are eternal even if our bodies are not. The success and pleasures of this life, therefore, including the acclaim of like-minded people, are a moment compared to the eternity of penance awaiting them.

I once had a dream where an angel warned me to always maintain my composure no matter what I see happening around me. I was told that failure to do so would cause first friction, then involvement, then temptation to sin, then sin itself, followed by responsibility for the sin.

When I watch Charlie’s videos, I see a man who, better than any other I’ve heard of, always maintained his composure. This is the opposite of Charlie’s detractors, who only dig their way deeper into a pit of suffering as they mock him. I actually feel sorry for them because, as Erika Kirk said, “they know not what they do.”

I really enjoy these post-its. Every time I see one, I am reminded that it was a good idea to marry the first woman I’d ever dated, and as fast as possible. A little later this year, it will have been 38 years. Not bad for a guy who originally wanted to live in a cabin in the woods with a dog.