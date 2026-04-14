Last night’s article prompted at least one significant response. Lori Gallagher, posting on X under the handle @Lorionafarm, shared an email chain among elections officials in Bexar County, Texas, along with commentary that cuts to the heart of what the chain reveals. What these documents establish, taken together, is that the public statement Bexar County Elections Administrator Michele Carew made to the press on February 20, 2026 was — at the very least — poorly supported. They also show that county officials were aware something was wrong, offered an internal explanation that does not withstand scrutiny, and appear to have made an effort to attribute the problem to a system called TEAM that had nothing to do with what I actually found.

What TEAM Is, And Why It Matters

For readers unfamiliar with Texas election administration, a brief explanation of the systems involved is necessary.

TEAM stands for Texas Election Administration Management. It is the statewide voter registration database maintained by the Texas Secretary of State’s office, developed in 2004 to meet the requirements of the federal Help America Vote Act. Counties that use private vendors for local voter registration management are required to sync their data with TEAM regularly. The system through which Bexar County manages its poll books at the precinct level is KnowInk’s ePulse — a separate system that receives supplemental data imports from TEAM.

This distinction is critical. TEAM is the source. ePulse is the destination. Data flows from TEAM into ePulse, not the other way around. Keep that direction in mind as you read what follows.

Six Days Before February 18

On February 12, 2026 — six days before the fraudulent check-in file appeared — KnowInk sent an urgent notice to all TEAM users. The subject line read: “TEAMS USERS — URGENT PRIMARY ELECTION INFORMATION FOR SUPPLEMENTALS.” The body warned that formatting issues had been identified on exports from TEAM, and instructed users not to import any supplemental files into ePulse without first scheduling an appointment with KnowInk to verify the file.

A Bexar County official responded to that warning with the following: “This is a little too late for those of us who have actively been updating our ePulse.”

That official was Michele Carew — the Bexar County Elections Administrator.

February 20: Three Things Happen On The Same Day

At 9:43 AM on February 20, 2026, a Republican precinct chair named Sharon Dale sent an email with the subject line “I quit after #253.” She had been manually reviewing the early voting check-in list and was documenting what she found there.

It is worth noting how she characterized her findings. She did not write that Dennis James Arrendondo appeared seven times in the database, or that his name was duplicated seven times in the file. She wrote that he voted seven times. She wrote it that way because that is what the check-in list says. A check-in list is not a registration record or an administrative file. It is a record of voters who presented themselves at a polling location and were checked in as having cast a ballot. From Sharon Dale’s perspective — from any precinct chair’s perspective — every entry on that list is a vote. She was reading the official record of her county’s election and it told her that Dennis James Arrendondo had voted seven times, that Manuel Beltran Jr. had voted seven times, that Donna J. Barreras had voted seven times, that Frank Barrientes had voted seven times, that Raul Cadena had voted six times. She stopped at entry number 253 not because she lacked curiosity but because she had seen enough. At the top of her email she wrote: “For some reason, this looks intentional to me.”

At 2:52 PM, Bexar GOP official Monica Rojas Stone forwarded Sharon’s email to Julian Olguin, the county’s Database Coordinator, and asked: “Is this an issue on y’all’s end or do you think somehow the Bexar GOP is attempting some sort of spreadsheet compilation and therefore generating duplicates?”

At 2:56 PM — four minutes later — Julian Olguin replied: “These are not duplicates. Most are father son or mother daughter. I am not allowed to post DOBs, so that is why the names are dups. The VUIDs should be different.”

Sometime that same day, Michele Carew told the San Antonio Current: “After thorough review, we found no evidence to support these claims. Bexar County conducts elections efficiently, accurately, and in accordance with established laws, regulations, and governmental policies.”

The Father-Son Explanation

As Lori Gallagher noted in her post, Julian Olguin’s explanation requires us to believe something extraordinary. He is not claiming that two people happen to share the name Dennis James Arrendondo — a father and a son, perhaps. He is implicitly claiming that seven people named Dennis James Arrendondo, all registered in the same precinct, all living at sequential street addresses, all checked in on the same day. And seven Manuel Beltran Juniors. And seven Donna J. Barreras. And seven Frank Barrientes.

The “Jr.” suffix on Manuel Beltran deserves particular attention. That suffix exists specifically to indicate that someone is named after their father — that there is one senior and one junior. It does not multiply. There is not a family of seven Juniors living at consecutive addresses on the same street. The suffix itself refutes the explanation being offered.

Olguin’s response took four minutes and required no investigation. The county’s Database Coordinator — the man whose specific responsibility is the integrity of voter records — dismissed documented anomalies by return email without looking at the data.

The Claim Of A Thorough Review

Michele Carew did not say “we looked into it” or “we don’t believe there is a problem.” She said: “After thorough review, we found no evidence to support these claims.”

That is a positive statement of completed action. A thorough review is not an off-the-cuff dismissal. It is not accepting the first explanation offered by a subordinate four minutes after receiving a complaint. A thorough review means someone examined the data systematically and reached a documented conclusion.

Either that review took place or it did not. If it did take place, it was conducted on the same day that Julian Olguin responded to a written complaint in four minutes with an explanation that does not survive elementary scrutiny — and on the same day that the SA Current was calling for comment. That timeline does not accommodate a thorough review of anything. If the review did not take place, then the statement made to the press was false.

There is a third possibility, and it may be the most likely one: that Carew accepted Olguin’s four-minute father-son explanation and the KnowInk export error framing at face value, called that a thorough review, and told the public accordingly. That would not be dishonesty in the deliberate sense. But it would mean that Bexar County’s Elections Administrator certified the integrity of her county’s election records based on an explanation that anyone could refute by reading the names on the list.

The Export Error That Wasn’t

The export error claim can be read two ways:

The first reading is that the data was incorrectly exported from TEAM into ePulse — that something went wrong in the transfer from the statewide database into the local poll book system. I have already addressed this: the fractional State IDs, the fake addresses, and the algorithmically structured precinct numbers do not exist anywhere in the Texas statewide database. I have a copy of that database and I have checked. You cannot export what is not there.

The second reading — which may be what officials actually meant — is that the data was incorrectly exported from ePulse itself into the check-in file. But all of the same objections apply. For ePulse to have incorrectly exported this data, ePulse would first have had to contain it. And if ePulse contained 4,110 synthetic records with fractional State IDs, cloned identities, fictional addresses, and algorithmically structured precinct numbers, then the export is not the problem. The export is just how we found out about the problem. The problem is that the data existed at all.

This is the point that the export error framing, in either version, is designed to obscure. It directs attention toward the mechanism of transfer and away from the far more serious question: where was this data created, and who created it? An export error is a mundane technical event. Data does not create itself. Someone wrote it, or someone wrote the software that wrote it. Based on the available evidence — the structure of the records, the arithmetic relationships between them, the alphabetical ordering of the anchor names, the placement of the synthetic IDs in a void that required statewide database reconnaissance to locate — that creation happened in ePulse. Not in TEAM. Not in transit. In the poll book system itself, at the point where votes are recorded.

It is worth being precise about what an export error actually is, because the term sounds more consequential than it typically is. In practice, an export error means one of a small number of things. The most common is simply exporting to the wrong file format, producing a file the receiving system cannot read. Another is an incomplete export — if a program is interrupted before finishing, the resulting file may be missing an end-of-file marker that the receiving software requires, or it may simply contain fewer records than intended, with all the records that are present being completely correct. A third, less common type involves catastrophic hardware failure during export — a power surge or sudden loss of power mid-write — which can introduce genuinely corrupted data into a file. In that case what you get is noise: unreadable binary content that looks like nothing at all, not like structured voter records.

What none of these failure modes produce is new data. An export is a transfer operation. It moves what is already there. It does not create. A format error produces an unreadable file. An interrupted export produces an incomplete file with correct records. A power surge produces noise. None of these produce 4,110 new records bearing fractional State ID numbers, cloned voter identities, sequentially numbered fictional addresses, and algorithmically structured precinct assignments. Those are not the outputs of a transfer gone wrong. They are the outputs of a program that was written to produce them.

It is also worth noting that the Bexar County check-in file shows none of the signs of any of these failure modes. The file opens correctly. All six fields are present and properly populated in every record. There is no truncation, no missing end marker, no binary noise. The file is, by every measure of file integrity, a perfectly formed and complete export. The only problem with it is that 4,110 of its records should not exist.

That is not an export error. That is the thing the export error explanation exists to prevent you from looking at.

What The Timeline Tells Us

Michele Carew knew on February 12 that there were formatting problems with supplemental imports into ePulse, because KnowInk told her directly and she acknowledged having already been updating ePulse with supplemental imports.

On February 20, her own Database Coordinator received a written complaint from a precinct chair documenting voters appearing six and seven times in the check-in data, responded with an explanation that does not survive elementary scrutiny, and closed the matter in four minutes.

On that same day, Michele Carew told a reporter there had been a thorough review and no evidence of any problem whatsoever.

Sharon Dale was not a data analyst. She had no copy of the statewide database, no knowledge of floating-point arithmetic, and no forensic tools. She was a volunteer reading what her county told her was the official record of who voted in her precinct. She saw the same people voting seven times in a row. She stopped at entry 253 because she had seen enough.

“For some reason,” she wrote, “this looks intentional to me.”

Me too.