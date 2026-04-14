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Bryan Cass's avatar
Bryan Cass
4h

How dare you apply logic and reason to dismissive political excuses. ;-)

- Is this the first time an anomaly has been found in election processes? No.

- Is this the first time an anomaly has been reported to election 'officials' and summarily dismissed? No.

- Will this instance be fully investigated in time for action to be taken to prevent possible election fraud from being certified? Call me skeptical.

- Will this same type of scenario repeat over and over into the future if decisive action is dismissed or delayed beyond ability to prevent possible fraud? Of course.

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GAVEMartin's avatar
GAVEMartin
4h

For the Love of God! I haven't even finished reading, but how about this:

TEAMED = Texas Executive Administration Management of Election Disinformation

The primary needs to be scrapped. There is no foundation to print a General Election Ballot.

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