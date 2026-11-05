This will be quick. I shared Jeff O’Donnell’s findings yesterday. They make the Texas races look highly inorganic. That is, fake. Today, I saw an analysis by Jovan Pulitzer that shows the same thing, but for multiple states.

Jovan shows that not only did certain states “flip blue”, but the same is true of 100% of the counties in those states.

Combined with my knowledge of the compromised infrastructure underlying all elections for the past twenty years, I reiterate that the election should not have been conducted at all until the faults in the infrastructure were removed.

However, since the election was conducted, I believe it cannot, and absolutely should not, be accepted as a legitimate result. I trust that the Trump administration knows this and acts accordingly, but recent statements by J.D. Vance and the president are not encouraging.