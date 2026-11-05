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Bryan's avatar
Bryan
6h

"...recent statements by J.D. Vance and the president are not encouraging."

If the reason is that they are obfuscating the fact that there is in process a planned, coordinated effort to expose any illegal activities that affected election outcome and delay or halt certification until the legal issues are sorted out, then I'm fine with the cover. If the reason is they really do intend to just move on, roll over and tell people to vote harder next time, we're way past that - it worked in 2020, but not going to work in 2026.

With all the rhetoric over the last few years about election integrity, it's hard to believe it's the latter. But if it is, I would call that a 'last straw' condition.

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4 replies by Andrew Paquette, PhD and others
GAVEMartin's avatar
GAVEMartin
7h

I am seeing the same "mechanics" over here with the "Absentee Register" having a column that is titled "Vote Type" and filled with "Absentee" and "Early Voting" designations. I have been downloading daily since 7 October.

Then on "Election Day" they switched to "Kiteworks." Nothing hidden in That context. I know what it means to "kite" a check. Today I see the SOS billboard of "results" is on the "air waves." Even the %s look molded. Pathetic.

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