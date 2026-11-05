This will be quick. I shared Jeff O’Donnell’s findings yesterday. They make the Texas races look highly inorganic. That is, fake. Today, I saw an analysis by Jovan Pulitzer that shows the same thing, but for multiple states.
Jovan shows that not only did certain states “flip blue”, but the same is true of 100% of the counties in those states.
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Combined with my knowledge of the compromised infrastructure underlying all elections for the past twenty years, I reiterate that the election should not have been conducted at all until the faults in the infrastructure were removed.
However, since the election was conducted, I believe it cannot, and absolutely should not, be accepted as a legitimate result. I trust that the Trump administration knows this and acts accordingly, but recent statements by J.D. Vance and the president are not encouraging.
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"...recent statements by J.D. Vance and the president are not encouraging."
If the reason is that they are obfuscating the fact that there is in process a planned, coordinated effort to expose any illegal activities that affected election outcome and delay or halt certification until the legal issues are sorted out, then I'm fine with the cover. If the reason is they really do intend to just move on, roll over and tell people to vote harder next time, we're way past that - it worked in 2020, but not going to work in 2026.
With all the rhetoric over the last few years about election integrity, it's hard to believe it's the latter. But if it is, I would call that a 'last straw' condition.
I am seeing the same "mechanics" over here with the "Absentee Register" having a column that is titled "Vote Type" and filled with "Absentee" and "Early Voting" designations. I have been downloading daily since 7 October.
Then on "Election Day" they switched to "Kiteworks." Nothing hidden in That context. I know what it means to "kite" a check. Today I see the SOS billboard of "results" is on the "air waves." Even the %s look molded. Pathetic.