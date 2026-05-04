A few different explanations for cloned voter roll records have been offered by officials. Clones are records that have been illegally duplicated with new ID numbers assigned to them. “Duplicates” are different. These are also copies of real voters’ records, but each copy has the same ID number. That makes it impossible for duplicates to function independently. You can’t get two ballots for a record and its duplicate, but it is possible with an original source record and its clone. Clones are independent.

The mere fact that the state of New York conflates duplicates with clones is interesting because it becomes difficult to discuss a subject they don’t even have a name for.

The explanations for clones range from “Whoops!” to “Whoopsie!” Or more seriously, that clones are the result of simultaneous registrations from multiple sources, or a nervous clerk hit the enter key more than once.

We know that in at least some cases they cannot be simultaneous registrations. This is because signatures exist for those records, and they are photographically identical. It is impossible to sign your own name twice or more in exactly the same way. Thus, the signatures are digital duplicates. This proves that the Board of Elections — or someone — knew they were illegal the moment they were made, else how could different registrations with different ID numbers acquire identical signatures?

As for the clerk, first, I’d like to see this hapless person named someday. Otherwise, why should I believe she exists, as opposed to being an invisible scapegoat for the office? But there is a more fundamental problem with the nervous clerk explanation, and it comes from the law itself.

Under New York’s registration system, each application must be submitted to the state, which checks whether that person already exists in the database. If they do, the application is rejected. So what actually happens if a clerk hits enter twice? The first submission goes through — the person is not yet in the system, so they receive an ID and are added. The second submission, even if it arrives one second later, finds that person already in the system and returns a rejection. The clerk knows immediately. No clone is created.

The only way to create a clone — a record with the same name and birthdate but a different ID number — is to bypass that deduplication check entirely. Which means either the check was disabled, the records were inserted directly into the database without going through the normal registration workflow, or the system performing the insertion was itself aware of the existing records and chose to create new IDs anyway. All three require intentional action by someone with system-level access. None of them are consistent with a clerical error.

And it’s hard to see how a nervous finger could create blocks of interlaced clones, where groups of clones are interrupted by groups of other clones with different names. Yet we see that too. Let me show you an example.

What follows is a small extract from New York's statewide voter roll, sorted by the last eight digits of the state voter ID number — what I call the ShortID. Names are partially redacted to protect privacy, showing only the first three letters of the first name and last three letters of the last name. The copy count tells you how many times that exact person — same name, same date of birth — appears in the database attached to a different ID number.

County 24 is Kings County — Brooklyn. County 31 is New York County — Manhattan. The four records highlighted in black have a copy count of 1, meaning they are not clones. They are legitimate registrations that happen to occupy IDs in the middle of this clone block.

Everything else is a clone. The same person, the same date of birth, assigned a different ID number — in most cases the very next consecutive number.

What You Are Looking At

This is not a coincidence of sequential numbering. New York’s voter ID system has approximately 8.5 million numbers currently assigned in the out-of-range region where these records sit. If ID numbers were assigned randomly as people registered, the probability that any two people would receive adjacent numbers would be very low. But that is not actually the argument here, because these numbers, while consecutive, were not assigned consecutively.

We know this because of the registration dates. If these records had been created in sequence — one person registering, receiving an ID, the next person registering, receiving the next ID — the registration dates would cluster around the same period. They do not. The dates are scattered across multiple years, which proves the ID numbers were assigned in batch to records that either already existed or were created simultaneously, not as individual people registered over time.

The pattern in the data makes this even clearer. Picture a line of people waiting to register. One real person — call her Evangeline Damrita — gets in line and receives an ID number. But instead of the next real person receiving the next ID, the system inserts a clone of Evangeline Damrita. Then another clone. Then five clones of a different person cut in front. Then more Evangeline Damrita clones appear further down the line. Then Robert Hooper clones show up in three different spots in the same sequence. Then Israel Grossberg clones are inserted at eight different places throughout.

Nobody new actually joined the line. The sequence just kept growing because the system inserted copies — not at the end, but threaded throughout, interlaced with each other in a deliberate pattern. The four non-clone records in the sample are the only registrations that plausibly represent people who registered independently. Everyone else in this block was inserted by the system.

No legitimate registration process produces this pattern. A nervous clerk hitting enter twice produces two consecutive identical records — and as explained above, the second one would be immediately rejected by the state’s deduplication check. It could not produce fourteen copies of the same person interlaced with ten copies of someone else interlaced with eight copies of a third person, all within a span of 74 numbers.

The interlacing is the signature of deliberate algorithmic generation. And it tells us something more specific than that.

They Knew

To produce an interlaced sequence — where copies of Evangeline Damrita, Robert Hooper, and Israel Grossberg are shuffled together rather than grouped — the system must have been processing all of them simultaneously. If they had been assigned IDs independently and sequentially, you would get all of one person’s copies grouped together, then all of the next person’s copies grouped together. You would not get them shuffled.

The interlacing proves simultaneous batch processing of the entire group. And simultaneous batch processing of records that share names and birthdates with existing registrants means the system knew they were copies of existing records at the moment it assigned their IDs.

There is no innocent version of that. A data migration error, a software glitch, or a nervous clerk might produce duplicate records in theory — though as shown above, the deduplication check makes even that impossible in practice. But none of those mechanisms produce interlaced duplicates. Interlacing requires the system to hold all the records in memory together, process them as a group, and assign IDs to the result. That is not an accident. That is a function.

The clones were created deliberately, by something with knowledge of the existing records and the ability to bypass the state’s deduplication safeguard. The ID numbers encode that knowledge. The interlacing pattern is its signature.

The Scale

This block is not an isolated anomaly. Using forensic analysis of the 2023 New York statewide voter roll snapshot, I identified 432 separate blocks of this kind in the out-of-range ID region.

Across those 432 blocks:

— 37,912 clone records are present — 11,263 of those records have a confirmed clone neighbor within the same block — 55 blocks have a density above 50%, meaning more than half of every record in those blocks is a confirmed repeat — 350 blocks are confined to a span of fewer than 1,000 consecutive ID numbers — The median block span is 521 numbers — half of all blocks fit within a range of 521 consecutive IDs

The densest blocks are extraordinary. The single densest block contains 15 records spanning only 16 consecutive ID numbers — a range smaller than the number of copies it contains. Three names, each appearing multiple times, all packed into 16 numbers out of 8.5 million assigned in this region.

These 432 blocks represent a fraction of the approximately 1.5 million clone registrations I have documented in New York’s voter rolls across all ID regions. They are the portion that clusters visibly when sorted by ID number — the tip of a much larger structure.

Why This Matters for Elections

As I demonstrated in a public exchange with Grok today — the presence of cloned identities in the voter rolls makes it impossible to determine how many legitimate voters cast ballots in any given election. Grok’s exact words: “it’s impossible to determine the exact number of unique legitimate voters who cast ballots from the rolls alone.”

A voter checks in at the poll using their ID. That ID is recorded in the voter history. The ballot enters the tabulator anonymously — there are no serial numbers on ballots. Once it is mixed with other ballots, there is no way to trace it back to the voter who cast it. The only reconciliation possible is aggregate: how many people checked in versus how many ballots were counted.

If a cloned identity was used for check-in, the aggregate numbers still balance. The chain of custody is intact. The tally is accurate. And it is permanently impossible to determine whether that ballot came from a legitimate voter or a cloned one.

Grok also confirmed that election certification in New York attests to procedural compliance — not to the legitimacy of every voter ID linked to a ballot. The laws requiring deduplication and accurate rolls already exist. They were not followed. Officials were warned. Nothing changed.

If it were a bank, the FDIC would have closed it the moment the problem was discovered. There is no equivalent mechanism for elections. There is no receivership. There is no way to make the voters whole, but it can be fixed for future elections, and should be.

To do that, the officials in charge must either be reformed or replaced via impeachment or indictment.