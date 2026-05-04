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Bryan
1h

But if the ballot count at the end of the day matches the number of physical humans who walked into the poll and fed their ballot into the tabulator, doesn't that match negate that any clone id's voted?

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1 reply by Andrew Paquette, PhD
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