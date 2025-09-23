As some of you know, I occasionally draw comic books. Over the past couple of years, I’ve had the honor of drawing four stories for the U.S. Army’s Medal of Honor series. Each is written by comics’ legend Chuck Dixon.

The detail that goes into these stories might be hard to imagine, so I’ll help you picture it. When Chuck submits his script, Army historians review it for any errors, and have them corrected. Then it goes to me, and I have to visualize each of the scenes Chuck has described. This introduces more opportunities for error, so I have to be careful. Oftentimes, it is more time-consuming to find the reference than to draw the comic.

This means extensive effort researching what everything looked like. For some things, like soldier’s uniforms, it isn’t so difficult, though variations among regiments or theaters of war can cause a conflict. In the first story I did for the Army (Wild Bill Donovan), I had to redraw the trenches three times from a WWI scene because I wasn’t sure what they were supposed to look like.

In a story about two time Medal of Honor recipient Thomas Custer (brother of General George Custer), I had to redraw a very complicated barricade because I had originally drawn it as a well-designed, properly built barricade. It was consistent with emplacements at the time, but the historians knew that the specific barricade Custer charged was a ramshackle affair thrown together at the last minute.

For the story released today, concerning the heroic chaplain Captain Emil Kapaun, the hardest part was dealing with the North Korean prisoner of war camp that Kapaun was interred at. This was the same problem faced on the last assignment, for Japanese-American Hiroshi Miyamura, who was also in a North Korean camp (though not the same one as Kapaun).

For some reason, the North Korean government doesn’t like to take pictures of their POW camps, and the POWs themselves normally don’t have access to cameras to take the pictures themselves. There are some photos, but not many, and they don’t come close to delivering a comprehensive idea of what these places looked like. Most are propaganda images made as a way to portray camp inmates as happy, healthy, and well-taken care of. Based on written accounts, the photos were so heavily stage-managed that they are far from realistic.

For the Miyamura issue, I had to rely on written descriptions and one crude drawing made by a former camp inmate. He wasn’t an artist, but the drawing provided enough clues to draw the panel I needed for the story.

The biggest surprise to me on the Kapaun story was a flashlight that appears on page one. I fully expected that the type of flashlight used in 1950 would look different from the one sitting on a shelf in my room, but not that it would deviate significantly from the foot long columnar shape we are all familiar with. Instead, the flashlights used by military personnel at that time had an elbow shape so they could be clipped to one’s shirt for hands-free use.

After the flashlight, also on the first page, there was a farm tool called a “cultivator” to draw. Imagine my delight when I saw how complicated these things are. For complexity though, nothing comes close to the ropes hanging off the edge of a troop ship bound for Korea. The Army gave me a reference photo that was almost, but not quite, the right angle for what I had to draw. If it had been the right angle, it would have been easy, because I could have just eyeballed the photo and drawn what was there. Because it wasn’t the right angle, I had to lay it all out in perspective, and then analyze the photo to figure out how to transfer the complicated mess of ropes into the panel.

Another difficulty, and by the way, there are difficulties like these for almost every panel, had to do with a panel I expected to be easy. It was a simple shot of a church on an airbase in Kansas. I figured I’d look online and find the church, which I did. Unfortunately, none of the photos showed an airfield, but it was definitely the right church. What was going on? An article about the church explained everything: it had been at the airfield at one time, but was later moved to a new location, leaving only the foundation behind.

This meant finding the airfield on Google Earth, and then finding any sign of foundations left behind after a building was moved. I found empty foundations for about a dozen buildings. Now, I had to choose which foundation would provide a view of the airfield and was a plausible location for the church.

Superhero comics don’t present these difficulties. Actually, very few comic book genres are as difficult to draw as these Army stories, specifically due to the historical accuracy issue. If I’m drawing Spider-Man, no one cares what buildings are in the background, as long as there are buildings, or if the clothes on nearby pedestrians are real designs worn by real people during that month of the publication year.

As always happens, the historians had to correct me on a few items. Luckily, not as many as on past occasions, and most were simple modifications. The point is, for this free comic that you can download right here, some effort went into making it the truest depiction possible. For this, you can thank editor Joseph Craig, who makes an effort to ensure the accuracy of the series.

If you want to see more, check out this link.