Big Pine, California, pre-dawn. Watercolor, 2001

I made the painting above on a camping trip with my then-eight year old daughter in 2001. I’d told her the day before how I wanted to make a painting in the dark, to capture the snow by moonlight, but I was never awake to do it. She made sure I was awake at 3 am. With nothing better to do, I made this painting and was glad I did.

I have possibly hundreds of paintings that never see the light of day ever since I started doing election research, so I’ve decided to post them here every once in awhile. Hope you enjoy them. this one was selected for today because my yard is buried under snow today.

In other news, reporter Paul Harrell interviewed me on his podcast yesterday. You can find it here.