Lara Logan episode 100 LinkAndrew Paquette, PhDOct 24, 20261181ShareAs promised, you can see my interview on Going Rogue by following this link.1181Share
I made this link to go right to the spot in the video where Dr. Zark is introduced briefly and then begins: https://rumble.com/v7h9nhg-100th-episode-election-integrity-special-going-rogue-with-lara-logan-ep100.html?start=5196
I put a QR code containing that ⤴️ link in my tweet here: https://x.com/ncfortwiter/status/2113718203654266997
Lara Logan hits the nail on the head at the end when she calls California, New York and others ‘captured’ states. I would characterize them as Pre-Stalinist States. Harmeet Dhillon has her hands full going against the shield of authoritarian LawFare.
I listened recently to Michigan senator, former CIA, Elissa Slotkin (Stalinist) threatening to jail Trump staffers and supporters. This is why Gary Berntsen exclaimed, ‘they are doubling down!’ Slotkin resembles the ogre Jena Griswold who put Tina Peters in jail. Act II will be J6 on steroids against patriots.
Perhaps the DOJ, FBI, and DHS are not the proper bureaucrat entities or authorities to accomplish the breakthrough for public awareness of what the brilliant work of the people on that stage have brought to the table.
In my opinion, Pete Hegseth, Secretary of War, is most suited to deliver their revelations and then act upon them under a National Emergency. Can you hear the LawFare Stalinists screaming, Nazi. The only thing that moves bullies is giving them a taste of their own medicine.