After Dr. Walter Daugherity identified synthetic records and signs of algorithmic manipulation in the Bexar County Republican primary check-in file from February 18, 2026, he sent them to me. Subsequent analysis established 4,110 fraudulent records with a precise algebraic structure documented in earlier articles in this series.

But one question has received less attention than it deserves: where were they placed?

The answer changes the scope of the problem entirely. The synthetic records were not scattered randomly through the Texas voter ID space. They were placed inside a void — a contiguous block of approximately 777.7 million consecutive ID numbers in which no legitimate Texas voter has ever been registered, spanning 254 counties and 18.3 million registered voters.

This is not a Bexar County finding. It is a Texas finding. And the script I built to locate that void found similar structures in databases across multiple other states — which raises a question that this article is intended to put on the record: if the void in Texas was used as a synthetic record namespace, what are the voids in other states for?

The Texas Void

Texas assigns voter identification numbers sequentially from a statewide pool. Eighteen million registered Texas voters occupy ID numbers ranging from roughly 1.0 billion to 3.4 billion. Within that range there is a gap: the last legitimate voter in the entire state before the gap sits at ID 1,222,380,331. The next legitimate voter after the gap sits at ID 2,000,050,898. Between those two numbers — a span of approximately 777.7 million consecutive integers — there is not one registered Texas voter.

The 4,110 fraudulent records in the Bexar file were placed inside this void, running from 1,253,115,467 to 1,343,862,000. The algorithm that generated them did not stumble into empty space by accident. Identifying a 777-million-number gap in a database of 18.3 million records spanning 254 counties requires querying — or having prior access to — the complete Texas statewide voter database. The reconnaissance was not county-level. It was state-level.

This is the void space problem: empty regions in voter ID databases that are large enough to accommodate fraudulent records, invisible under normal operating conditions because legitimate records never appear there, and exploitable as a temporary namespace from which synthetic entries can be inserted and later deleted without leaving a trace in the permanent roll.

What the Script Found

As part of this research, I wrote a script to scan voter registration databases across multiple states and identify contiguous blocks of unused ID numbers meeting a minimum size threshold. The results, summarized briefly, are as follows.

Texas confirmed the void documented in the Bexar analysis: 777.6 million unused ID numbers between the two populated regions of the state database. This is an independent confirmation from the statewide roll, without reference to the check-in file.

New York produced five significant voids ranging from approximately 82,000 to 10 million numbers in size, in the lower portion of the state’s ID space. These sit within the zone I have been analyzing for the past two years in connection with the Spiral, Metronome, Shingle, and Tartan algorithms documented in earlier articles.

Georgia produced one void of approximately 1,035,000 numbers terminating at just above 10,000,000 — consistent with a numbering system migration at the introduction of HAVA-era registration systems, though the broader integrity of Georgia’s database warrants continued attention given the extent of anomalies documented there independently.

North Carolina, Rhode Island, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania each produced voids of varying sizes. Wisconsin’s findings are of particular interest given the extent of anomalies documented in that state’s database in prior research. Rhode Island’s void structure is as yet uncharacterized due to lack of time to analyze their data.

Oklahoma produced no significant voids of a suspicious character — its gaps fall at clean multiples of 5 and 10 million, consistent with deliberate administrative block reservation for county-level ID allocation. Oklahoma serves as a useful baseline for what innocent void structure looks like.

Innocent Explanations and Why They Do Not Fully Apply

The most common innocent explanation for voids in voter ID databases is the HAVA transition. The Help America Vote Act of 2002 required states to modernize their voter registration systems, and many states changed their numbering schemes in the process. A state that previously assigned IDs starting from 1 and switched to a new format starting from 1,000,000,000 would leave a large gap between the two populations. The gap marks a transition, not an exploit.

This explanation is plausible for some of what the script found. Idaho, which I have examined separately, has enormous voids that are structurally consistent with a pre-HAVA to post-HAVA transition — the ID space below approximately 2,700,000 has the character of a legacy system, and the space above it is clean sequential modern assignment. The Georgia void, terminating near 10,000,000, is also consistent with a system migration boundary.

But the innocent explanation does not eliminate the threat. It merely changes the question. If a void exists for any reason — administrative block reservation, HAVA transition, legacy migration artifact — it remains available for exploitation by anyone with write access to the back-end system. The Bexar algorithm did not create the Texas void. It found it and used it. Whether the void was created intentionally as a fraud namespace or simply inherited from a system transition, the operational result is the same: a large empty ID space that legitimate database queries will never touch, invisible to poll workers, and deletable by a single filtered query.

A note on the script itself: isolated records sitting inside large voids — one or two IDs in the middle of a gap of millions — are treated by the current version as block boundaries, splitting one large void into two smaller reported voids. This is a known limitation. In Idaho, for example, small clusters of records appear at regular intervals inside what would otherwise be a single continuous void. Whether those isolated records are structural markers, data entry artifacts, or something else is an open question, but their presence inside void space is itself anomalous and warrants attention in any state where they appear.

There is a simpler way to think about this. If you are contesting a will and you want to insert a fraudulent page, a blank page in the middle of the document is an opportunity. You can fill it with whatever you need, write the bottom of the previous page’s sentence into the top of your insertion and the bottom of your insertion into the top of the next page, and the document reads as seamless. The blank page is the vulnerability. A careful attorney reviewing the will for authenticity would ask immediately: why is there a blank page here? What legitimate purpose does it serve? The absence of a good answer is itself evidence.

The same question applies to voter ID databases. A void of millions of consecutive unassigned numbers in the middle of an otherwise populated ID space is a blank page. It serves no operational purpose that cannot be achieved more simply. It is invisible to poll workers and to routine database queries. And as Texas has now demonstrated, it can be filled, used, and emptied without leaving a trace. The question a careful investigator should ask of every state with a significant void is the same one the attorney asks of the will: why is this blank space here, and what legitimate purpose does it serve?

The New York Case: Why These Voids Are Different

The New York voids cannot be explained by HAVA transition logic, and this is where the argument becomes more specific.

The Spiral algorithm — the first of four algorithmic ID assignment systems I documented in New York’s voter rolls — was introduced on or around June 15, 2007. IDs assigned using the Spiral occupy what I call the in-range zone, which runs from approximately 3.5 million to 40.5 million in SBOEID space. Every registration in that zone predates June 15, 2007. The assignment was retroactive: a fixed, fully counted population of existing registrants was mapped onto the ID space after the fact.

This is the critical point. When you are assigning IDs retroactively to a known, closed population, you know exactly how many IDs each county needs before you begin. You do not need to leave buffer room for future growth. The system’s own design philosophy confirms this: between each county’s ID allocation, there is a gap of exactly two numbers — one unused number at the end of each county and one at the start of the next. The designers were precise enough to leave a one-number delimiter at every county boundary. They wasted nothing.

Under those conditions, large voids in the middle of the in-range zone have no innocent explanation available to them. A system that counts exactly, allocates exactly, and leaves single-number delimiters does not accidentally leave millions of consecutive numbers unassigned. The voids were deliberately kept empty. The question of what they were kept empty for does not yet have a documented answer in New York’s case. It does in Texas. They wasted nothing.

A reader might wonder whether the buffer zones were simply left open for future registrations — space reserved for new voters who would register after June 2007. The data rules this out on two independent grounds. First, the buffer zones contain zero assigned ID numbers. Not a small number. Zero. If they were being used for new registrations, they would show at least some population growth over time. They do not. Second, new registrations after June 15, 2007 do not go into the in-range zone at all. They go either below approximately 8,502,558 — the lower boundary of the in-range zone — or above approximately 40,481,161, where the out-of-range space begins. The in-range zone is frozen. Its population was fixed at the moment of the retroactive assignment and has not changed. The buffer zones inside it are not filling up. They are not shrinking. They are exactly the size they were when the Spiral algorithm was deployed, and they have remained that size ever since.

The scale of what was left empty makes this more striking. The in-range zone contains five buffer zones — deliberately unassigned blocks sitting between county allocations. Their exact sizes, taken directly from the CRID mapping, are:

Buffer 1: 570,552

Buffer 2: 9,393,389

Buffer 3: 81,955

Buffer 4: 10,000,000 exactly

Buffer 5: 614,853

Together they account for 20,660,749 unassigned ID numbers inside a zone where the designers demonstrably intended to leave no wasted space. Buffer 4 alone, at exactly 10,000,000 numbers, is a round figure precise enough to confirm it was not an accident of sequential assignment but a deliberate reservation. A curiosity regarding the combined size of the voids is that it is only about 104,000 numbers less than the total number of records in the database, old and new combined.

The Shingle Records: A Parallel Observation

One additional New York finding is relevant here. The Shingle pattern — one of the four algorithmic structures in the NY database — occupies an ID space with a distinctive property: a minimum of 99.54% of all records assigned a Shingle-pattern ID number is purged.

Records that are purged on the day they are created were never active registrations. They were created already purged. This is only consistent with deliberate insertion of placeholder records into a reserved ID space — records that can be activated temporarily and returned to purged status without ever appearing in the active voter roll in a way that would trigger routine audits. I am not claiming this mechanism has been used for ballot fraud in New York. I am noting that it is structurally identical to what the Bexar algorithm did with fractional IDs: create records that are functionally invisible under normal operating conditions and recoverable by a single targeted query.

What This Means Going Forward

The Bexar analysis established three things relevant to every other state with a significant void: first, that void space in a voter ID database can be used as a synthetic record namespace; second, that the exploitation requires state-level reconnaissance of the complete voter database; third, that the deletion mechanism is built into the ID structure itself, leaving no trace in the permanent roll.

The February 18 check-in file was captured before deletion occurred. That is why we know what we know about Bexar. In every other state, we do not have an equivalent captured file. This means I cannot tell you that the voids in New York, Wisconsin, Georgia, or anywhere else have been used the way the Texas void was used. What I can tell you is that the architectural preconditions are present, that in several of those states the void structure is inconsistent with innocent explanations, and that the existence of a documented exploitation mechanism in a structurally similar system changes the evidentiary weight of every suspicious void we find going forward.

The question I am leaving with investigators, and with readers who have access to check-in data from recent elections in these states, is a simple one: do the ID numbers in those check-in files fall inside the void spaces? If they do, they may warrant a second look.