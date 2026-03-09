The Zark Files

The Zark Files

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
L.C.'s avatar
L.C.
5h

Andrew, notwithstanding my ignorance in computer science, I have to ask you two elementary questions about how all your sleepless nights, gnashing of teeth, and maddening deconstruction of Bexar County voter rolls will safeguard future elections, especially mid-terms next November:

1--Are you proving that major cheating in any US election is hidden in the "ghost" voters records of every state?

2--Are you gathering evidence for a court case to prove the ghost voters fraud before the midterms?

Dr. Jerome Corsi recently talked about his long-time study since 2020 Presidential election of voter roll anomalies. You were mentioned so do you still work with him?

I like most of what he advocates for cleaning up our elections {video link below}, but I must say, I think the current SAVE America Act, stalled by Texas U S Senator "C r o n y ," is missing crucial changes to address the ghost record fraud you are p r o v i n g.

IOW, SAVE Act's picture ID, US citizenship, in-person / no-mail-ins, same day results are not enough.

For next 8 months, Act should add "NO machine ballots" and the paper ballots have to be tallied by hand, "NO black box TABULATORS" with ghost voters programed.

Of course, we need smaller precincts, more election staff to do this.

Am I getting this right? These ghost voters are like bots on social media, right?

God bless Dr. Corsi and you for hunting down these demons. You deserve a Presidential award /

REward $ for restoring "one man, one vote principle."

* * * * * *

Dr. Jerome Corsi: 3/2025 "Intel Agencies Caught in Massive Voter Fraud"

https://rumble.com/v6h1bxs-intel-agencies-caught-in-massive-voter-fraud-dr.-jerome-corsi.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp_a

Reply
Share
1 reply by Andrew Paquette, PhD
Daniel Meegan's avatar
Daniel Meegan
9h

Aim4Truth.org search encryption keys

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Art Zark · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture