It’s 5:28 in the morning and I just woke up. I’m too excited about yesterday’s amazing news to sleep. President Trump just nullified all documents bearing Joe Biden’s signature if signed by the Autopen device. Here is President Trump’s full post, from TruthSocial:

Any document signed by Sleepy Joe Biden with the Autopen, which was approximately 92% of them, is hereby terminated, and of no further force or effect. The Autopen is not allowed to be used if approval is not specifically given by the President of the United States. The Radical Left Lunatics circling Biden around the beautiful Resolute Desk in the Oval Office took the Presidency away from him. I am hereby cancelling all Executive Orders, and anything else that was not directly signed by Crooked Joe Biden, because the people who operated the Autopen did so illegally. Joe Biden was not involved in the Autopen process and, if he says he was, he will be brought up on charges of perjury. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

There is a lot going on in this post, and room to take it even further than the post itself implies.

Key Elements of Trump’s Order:

Scope: Applies to approximately 92% of Biden-signed documents (those signed by Autopen) Legal Standard: Autopen usage requires specific presidential authorization for each use, not blanket or general authority Accusation: Biden’s advisors and staffers (”Radical Left Lunatics”) usurped presidential authority Executive Orders: All Autopen-signed Biden Executive Orders are cancelled without exception Broad Application: “Anything else” not directly signed by Biden is also terminated, making all categories of documents potentially affected Biden’s Culpability: Biden was not involved in the Autopen process; any claim otherwise would constitute perjury subject to prosecution

It would be physically difficult for Biden to challenge this even if he wanted to, and he wouldn’t be a very convincing witness. His health is in serious decline, and the dementia that made the Autopen abuse possible must be much worse by now. If anything, the only thing a challenge from Biden would convince reasonable people of is that his handlers are abusing him again to get their way.

If Biden doesn’t challenge this, someone from the Democrat side likely will. The implications for mass demolition of Socialist policies in the name of Democracy is too great. Who do they have they could use as witnesses? After Biden himself, the people next closest to having firsthand knowledge of this scandal are the same people Trump just accused of taking over Biden’s authority by using the Autopen without his knowledge or authority.

Unfortunately for Democrats, Trump accused those people because they already admitted to using the Autopen without Biden’s full knowledge. They tried to squirm out of it by saying that Biden told them to draw up “categories” of people to pardon, which he later approved (without looking at the names), but in the end, the combination of testimony makes it pretty clear they were utilizing presidential authority themselves, without Biden’s knowledge.

They are compromised witnesses. Anyone below them has no direct knowledge of what transpired, and would have to deal with the testimony already on the record from those who did. That, and Biden is either so incapacitated that he can’t testify, or if he did, so incapacitated it would be obvious that he couldn’t have exercised any authority himself.

Trump mentioned Executive Orders by name, but “anything else” would include such things as laws passed by Congress, judicial nomination, and many other things. This includes the nomination of Justice Ketanji-Jackson to the Supreme Court.

Democrats would fight ferociously to protect these things, but the fact remains, if the Autopen was used without Biden’s full knowledge, understanding, and consent for each signature, those signatures are the legal equivalent of forgeries, and the documents are worthless.

Laws

For any bill to become law, the House of Representatives and the Senate must pass it, then present it to the President for signature or veto. The Constitution provides the President ten days to consider the bill (excluding Sundays). If he signs it, it becomes law. If he vetoes it, it returns to Congress. If he takes no action but is aware of the bill, it becomes law automatically after ten days (provided Congress remains in session).

However, the ten-day provision assumes a president who is mentally competent and actually aware of the bill before him. If Biden’s staff used the Autopen without his knowledge or specific authorization, then Biden never actually received or considered these bills as the Constitution requires. The forged signature short-circuited the constitutional process entirely.

Consider the implications: If the signature is a forgery (which it is, if unauthorized), then legally no signature occurred. But Biden was also incapable—due to his condition—of exercising the constitutional alternative of considering the bill for ten days. His staff’s manipulation denied him the opportunity to fulfill either constitutional option: signing with knowledge and intent, or consciously choosing not to act.

The constitutional process for lawmaking was therefore fundamentally corrupted. The bill was never properly presented to a functioning president, and no valid presidential action occurred. Such bills would be void ab initio—as if they had never passed into law.

Nominations

Certain appointments—including federal judges, Supreme Court Justices, Cabinet members, and numerous other positions—must originate with a presidential nomination. The Constitution divides this power: the President nominates, and the Senate provides advice and consent through confirmation hearings.

Democrats may argue that defects in the nomination signature are cured by Senate confirmation—that once the Senate approved the nominee, the validity of the original nomination document becomes irrelevant.

This argument is constitutionally untenable. It would require us to accept that the Senate can confirm a nomination that never legally occurred. But the Senate’s constitutional role is limited to confirming or rejecting nominations that the President has made. The Senate cannot confirm what was never nominated, any more than they can ratify a treaty that was never signed or declare war that was never requested.

If we accept that Senate approval cures a void nomination, we effectively grant the Senate the power to nominate candidates themselves—they need only produce a forged nomination document and proceed to confirmation. This would eliminate the President’s exclusive nomination power entirely, fundamentally restructuring the constitutional separation of powers.

The Constitution is explicit: the President “shall nominate” these officials. If President Biden never actually nominated someone—because his signature was forged by staff without his knowledge—then no valid nomination occurred. Any confirmation proceeding based on that void nomination was ultra vires (beyond legal authority) from the start.

Individuals confirmed through this process must therefore immediately vacate their positions. They were never validly appointed and have been exercising governmental authority without constitutional foundation.

Elder Abuse

President Trump’s order terminating Autopen documents is significant and historic. However, the legal implications potentially extend much further through established elder abuse law.

Courts routinely invalidate properly witnessed, authentic signatures when evidence shows the signer was mentally incompetent or the victim of elder abuse. The standard is whether individuals in positions of trust exploited the victim’s incapacity to exercise control over their decisions and assets.

The evidence here would be compelling in any elder abuse case:

Pattern of Exploitation : Thousands of signatures executed through an automated device without the principal’s knowledge or specific authorization

Admission of Control : Biden’s staff have admitted to operating the Autopen without Biden’s full knowledge, claiming he approved “categories” without reviewing specific content

Incapacity : Biden’s cognitive decline is documented and severe enough that staff felt justified in bypassing his direct involvement

Exercise of Authority: Staff effectively wielded presidential power themselves, making decisions that legally could only be made by the President

In a typical civil case, this evidence would easily establish elder abuse. The fact that the victim held the office of President complicates jurisdictional questions but doesn’t alter the underlying abuse. If anything, the stakes are higher—these individuals didn’t just exploit an elderly person’s assets; they usurped constitutional powers.

Furthermore, courts addressing elder abuse regularly invalidate documents even when the victim cannot testify—often because the victim’s incapacity or death prevents them from defending the documents’ validity. Biden’s current condition makes it impossible for him to provide credible testimony about his mental state and intent during the period in question. This absence of viable defense, combined with staff admissions of excluding him from the process, would be devastating in any competency hearing.

Temporal Scope

The evidence for this argument extends back to the 2020 campaign. Biden’s handlers famously limited his public appearances, kept him from unscripted press interactions, and maintained tight control over his communications. His repeated statements—”they won’t let me say that,” “I’ll get in trouble if I answer that”—suggest his autonomy was already compromised.

If a DOJ attorney pursued this theory aggressively, the evidentiary foundation exists to argue that Biden lacked genuine decision-making capacity throughout his presidency. A judicial finding to that effect would imperil every signature bearing his name, Autopen or otherwise, as the product of a systematic pattern of elder abuse and exploitation.

Presidential Authority

Democrats will inevitably claim that President Trump lacks authority to cancel enacted laws, confirmed judicial appointments, and other governmental acts. This objection fundamentally misunderstands what Trump has done.

Trump has not cancelled anything. He has recognized that these documents were void from their inception—void ab initio, in legal terms. When a signature is forged, the document bearing that signature has no legal effect, regardless of how many people mistakenly treated it as valid.

The President has both the authority and the duty to determine which laws are actually valid when executing his constitutional responsibilities. If presented with what appears to be a law but is actually supported only by forged documentation, the President must recognize it as invalid. To do otherwise would be to enforce a forgery as if it were law.

This is not a claim of unilateral power to nullify valid laws. Rather, it is the recognition that these were never valid laws to begin with. The legal invalidity existed from the moment of forgery; Trump’s order simply acknowledges this reality and declines to continue the fiction that forged documents have legal force.

The proper analogy is not to a president canceling valid laws, but to a president discovering that documents in the federal register were signed by a photocopier malfunction or a staffer’s unauthorized scribble. No one would argue such documents bind the government simply because people mistakenly acted on them for a time.