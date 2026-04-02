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Bryan Cass's avatar
Bryan Cass
3d

The Qix sprite is a good metaphor for many different situations. Think of it as an unrelenting force searching for loopholes to exploit a system for its own purposes (or sometimes just to destroy the player(s), like in the game). It's even more insidious if the sprite is invisible. For example, the Qix sprite found an opening in the ePulse system and no one has put up a wall yet because they don't realize or admit the playing field even extended into that area. And on top of that, vendors continually extend the playing area.

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1 reply by Andrew Paquette, PhD
NC ForSubstack's avatar
NC ForSubstack
3d

I never heard of Qix before. Is that pronounced the same as “kicks”?

I used to like the “snake” game. You had to navigate (up, down, left or right) through a fixed space, with progressively more obstacles at each successive level, and the snake had to “consume” a certain number of “blocks” that were on each level — and each time you ate one the snake would grow longer. You could not hit a wall or an obstacle or your ever growing longer snake before eating all the blocks.

Come to think of it, the “snake” eating blocks while trying to survive what happens there and moreso as time goes on is like an illustration of the consequences of illegal immigration….

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