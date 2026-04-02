My all-time favorite arcade game is Qix. It’s a simple game that doesn’t take long to play. Playing it well takes real effort and practice. The idea is that you have a dangerous sprite moving randomly through your territory. If it touches you, you’re dead. Kind of like MS-13 or Tren de Agua members who illegally cross the southern border into the US.

To solve the Qix problem, the player must construct walls, just like we are currently constructing on the southern border. The walls constrain where the “Qix” can go, but they also slow it down. This is because it can’t penetrate the walls, forcing it to find an alternate path. Again, just like our immigration situation in America.

Qix has two wall-drawing modes: fast and slow. Fast draw decreases the chance of being touched by the Qix, but is worth half as many points as the slow draw mode. For this reason, an effective strategy to escape the Qix and get the highest amount of points possible, is to use quick draw to create a maze for the Qix out of many narrow walls. Then use slow draw to close the tiny gaps between them, every time completely blocking entry to the Qix. The last step is to seal off the section the Qix is in, which eliminates it from the play field.

As it relates to immigration, I look at Qix as an illustrative mechanism for dealing with the problem. First, throw up boundaries to restrict access and force more complicated and costly solutions. Then gradually seal off sections within walls by deportation. Eventually, all of the migrants are gone and they don’t try to return because they know there is no space remaining.

This, however, is too simple a representation. That is because this representation leaves out something important that has a dramatic impact on the motive for immigration: ambiguity.

When I taught game design for twelve years, I learned something counterintuitive about student complaints. If students objected that a project was too difficult, the correct response was to make it more difficult. If they said they had too little time, the correct response was to give them less. This sounds perverse until you understand why it worked: the underlying problem was never the difficulty level or the deadline. It was ambiguity. When students sensed that the rules were negotiable — that a compelling enough argument might move the goalposts — they invested their energy in arguing rather than working. The moment the rules became ironclad and transparently explained, the complaints stopped. Not because conditions improved, but because the space for negotiation closed.

Immigration enforcement follows exactly the same logic.

The law itself is not ambiguous. Under 8 U.S.C. § 1325 and § 1326, unauthorized entry and reentry after removal are violations, full stop. The statute is motive-blind by design. It does not create exceptions for economic hardship, family ties, or flight from danger; those matters are addressed through separate, parallel processes such as asylum adjudication. The crossing itself is either lawful or it is not. In that sense, immigration law operates precisely like Qix: there are no special circumstances that allow the sprite to pass through a wall. The wall is the wall.

What has been ambiguous — catastrophically so — is enforcement. Catch-and-release policies, years-long backlogs before a court date, humanitarian parole programs of variable application, and sanctuary jurisdictions that signal selective non-compliance: together these communicate to prospective migrants exactly what my more resourceful students understood immediately. The rule has give. And whenever a rule has give, rational actors will probe for it.

Consider two analogies that sharpen the point. An opera does not hold the curtain for latecomers. The performance begins at the posted hour, the doors close, and if you are not in your seat, you are not admitted. No amount of explanation changes this, because there is nothing to negotiate. The same is true of a commercial flight: the scheduled departure is not a suggestion. The aircraft does not circle back for a passenger who arrived at the gate four minutes late. These systems function not because the consequences are harsh — missing an opera or a flight is inconvenient, not catastrophic — but because the consequences are certain. Certainty kills the incentive to probe. No one rushes the tarmac demanding a delay, because everyone already knows the answer.

This is the dimension the Qix metaphor, elegant as it is, cannot fully capture on its own. In the game, the mechanism is purely spatial: walls constrain, sections seal, space contracts, the sprite disappears. There is no variable enforcement. The game executes its rules every frame, without exception, without sentiment. Human institutions require a deliberate act of will to achieve that same consistency — and that act of will must be accompanied by transparency. My students stopped complaining the moment they understood not just that the rules were fixed, but why. The explanation did not soften the rule; it rendered the rule legitimate.

Applied to immigration, the prescription follows directly. The physical infrastructure — the walls, the sensors, the checkpoints — is the fast-draw layer of the Qix strategy. It constrains movement and raises costs. But the slow-draw layer, the one that actually closes the gaps and seals the sections, is uniform, publicly declared, and unambiguous enforcement of the statutes already on the books. Zero-tolerance policy, expedited removal, no catch-and-release, E-Verify mandated nationwide — and, crucially, a clear and consistent public explanation of why these measures exist: rule of law, fiscal sustainability, public safety, and the elementary principle that selective enforcement is itself a form of injustice. The unfairness people perceive in the current system is not the unfairness of deportation. It is the unfairness of a lottery — the knowledge that some people are sent back and others are not, and that the difference is often arbitrary. Remove the lottery, and you remove the perceived injustice along with the incentive to attempt the crossing.

When no one believes there is a gap, no one invests resources in finding one. The Qix stops moving toward walls it has already learned will not open. The migrants who might otherwise attempt an illegal crossing run the same cost-benefit calculation as anyone who considers missing a flight or arriving late to a curtain. When the consequence is certain and unpreventable, the behavior adjusts before the enforcement even occurs. That is not cruelty. That is clarity. And clarity, it turns out, is the most humane policy of all — because it spares everyone the ordeal of a system that punishes some, rewards others, and calls the resulting chaos compassion.