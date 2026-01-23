I’ve had the Illinois voter rolls for awhile but only just had a chance to look at them. I first asked for them because I saw a video of someone who had the illinois database on a screen in the background. It wasn’t the subject of the video, but I was able to see ID numbers that resembled Wisconsin’s secret second “coded ID” numbers. To determine if they were the same or not, I asked a friend for the rolls.

The Wisconsin CodedID uses the numbers 0-9, the letters a-z and A-Z plus the symbols “+” and “\”. This is a standard set of 64 characters used for a variety of purposes, but primarily to extend the number space they can represent.

Illinois, however, is quite different. Instead of 64 characters, it only uses 16.

The illinois set:

Numbers: 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 (no 0 or 1)

Letters: H, J, K, L, Q, R, W, Y

I can understand leaving out 0 and 1 due to potential visual confusion with O and I. However, why exclude letters like P, U, and V? Visual confusion didn’t seem to be the rationale for the Illinois character set, which prompted me to make the Excel file pictured above, as well as a few statistical analyses of the full 8.8 million records in the database.

Backwards

The first finding is that the database seems to count the numbers in ascending order and the letters in descending order. Meaning, the numbers 2-9 have the values 1-8, but the letter Y is in position 9, followed by W in position 10, through H, the highest “number” in the letters, though it is the first alphabetically.

To verify this unusual counting pattern, I ran several statistical analyses on the complete Illinois voter database (8,838,099 records).

First, I needed to understand the State User ID (SUID) structure. Each SUID is 8 characters long, but the last two positions are always “2Y” across all 8.8 million records—creating a fixed suffix similar to how zeros are padded at the beginning of numbers (leading zeros), except this padding appears at the end. This means only the first 6 positions actually vary, giving the system 16^6 (16,777,216) possible unique values.

I then converted each SUID into a numeric value by treating it as a base-16 number with my hypothesized character sequence: 2=0, 3=1, 4=2... 9=7, Y=8, W=9, R=10, Q=11, L=12, K=13, J=14, H=15.

The results were definitive:

Minimum SUID in the database: 2222222Y (numeric value: 0)

Maximum SUID in the database: HHHHHH2Y (numeric value: 16,777,215)

This proves the counting order. If the letters were ascending (H through Y), we would have seen YYYYYY2Y as the maximum instead of HHHHHH2Y. The data confirms that after the digit “9” comes the letter “Y”, not “H”. The “2Y” suffix represents the minimum possible value in this base-16 system—equivalent to “00” in standard notation.

I also analyzed the distribution of letters versus digits within each ID. The mean number of letters per ID was exactly 3.00 out of 6 variable positions—perfectly balanced, as expected in a base-16 system. More tellingly, the correlation between letter count and SUID numeric value was 0.377, showing that early IDs in the sequence are digit-heavy (like 2222222Y) while later IDs are letter-heavy (like HHHHHH2Y). This progressive shift from digits to letters confirms the system counts: 2→3→4→5→6→7→8→9→Y→W→R→Q→L→K→J→H.

Finally, I examined the relationship between SUID values and the order records appear in the database. The correlation was 0.753—strong, but not perfect. This indicates the database mostly stores records in SUID order, though registration dates show no correlation whatsoever when sorted by SUID, proving these IDs were not assigned based on when voters registered.

The descending letter pattern is not a hypothesis—it’s a proven fact from the data.

The Pattern

Now we get to look at the pattern again. To save you the trouble of scrolling, I’ll paste in the important part here again:

Characters in pink or black are unused in Illinois voter ID numbers

The 26 letters of the alphabet break down into a surprisingly elegant structure. Here’s how:

Start with the “Wrap Block” (8 characters)

Since Y is the lowest letter value in the Illinois system, it makes sense to start counting at Z, which wraps around to the beginning of the alphabet. This gives us our first block of 8: Z, A, B, C, D, E, F, G. All of these are skipped.

The Core: 16 Characters (I through X)

The remaining alphabet splits into a 16-character span from I to X. This is where all the used letters live, organized in a symmetric pattern:

HJ — A pair with I skipped in the middle

KL — An adjacent pair (no skip)

MNOP — Four skipped characters

QR — An adjacent pair (no skip)

STUV — Four skipped characters

WY — A pair with X skipped in the middle

Notice the perfect mirror symmetry: pair-with-skip, adjacent pair, skip-4, adjacent pair, skip-4, adjacent pair, pair-with-skip.

The Bookends

H and Y bookend this 16-character core:

H comes immediately before I (the first internal skip)

Y comes immediately after X (the second internal skip)

The Math

8 characters in the wrap block (Z through G)

8 letters used (H, J, K, L, Q, R, W, Y)

8 letters skipped in the middle (I, M, N, O, P, S, T, U, V, X)

2 internal skips that create the pair structure (I and X)

Total: 8 + 8 + 8 + 2 = 26 letters

This isn’t random. Someone designed this system with intentional mathematical structure.

Motives

Like other states I’ve examined, there is no correlation between Illinois’s SUID numbers and any voter attributes available in the database. The IDs don’t track with registration dates, ages, addresses, or names. They also show no signs of encoding information that might be redacted from public view, such as full dates of birth, driver’s license numbers, or Social Security numbers (Illinois only collects the last 4 SSN digits, and only if provided).

Instead, these IDs appear designed to be deliberately obscure—structured with mathematical precision, yet difficult to analyze without reverse-engineering the system.

How Legitimate Data Protection Works

To understand why this is problematic, consider how commercial organizations handle sensitive data. When sharing data with researchers, they generate completely new temporary ID numbers using specialized algorithms, then redact all personally identifiable information—names, addresses, dates of birth, everything.

Researchers receive a dataset with fake IDs and aggregate information. They can analyze patterns and draw conclusions without ever knowing who the real people are. The company maintains a secure mapping table, allowing them to trace research findings back to actual cases if needed for verification, but only the data custodian has this key.

This approach—called pseudonymization—serves two purposes: it protects individual privacy if the research data is compromised, and it prevents stolen pseudonyms from being used to access the real production database. This is not just best practice; it’s required by regulations like HIPAA, GDPR, and industry standards.

The critical point: You either scramble IDs instead of exposing names and addresses, or you expose everything for transparency. You don’t do both.

What Illinois Does

Illinois does the opposite. The database contains scrambled, mathematically complex ID numbers alongside completely exposed personally identifiable information—full names, exact ages, complete residential addresses, and email addresses.

This provides zero privacy protection. Anyone can see exactly who you are and where you live. The complexity of the SUID system cannot protect privacy when all personally identifiable information sits unredacted in adjacent columns.

The only thing this design achieves is making the database harder to analyze programmatically—harder to detect patterns, anomalies, duplicate records, or systematic irregularities. It creates barriers to legitimate oversight and research without providing any corresponding benefit to voter privacy.

This is not how you protect sensitive data. This is how you obscure it.

P.S. — A Final Detail

While analyzing this system, I noticed something peculiar about the two “internal skips” that create the symmetric pair structure: I and X.

In Roman numerals, I = 1 and X = 10.

If you count all the characters that fall outside the I-X span—that is, everything not between these two markers—you get exactly 10 characters: Y, Z, A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H.

X, the Roman numeral for 10, marks the boundary of a span that excludes exactly 10 characters.

This cannot be coincidence. Someone designing this system embedded its structural parameters directly into the skip positions using Roman numeral notation. The system is self-documenting for anyone who knows how to read it.

When a voter ID system in a public database requires this level of mathematical sophistication to decode, yet provides zero privacy protection for the voters whose information it contains, you have to ask: what is it really designed to hide?