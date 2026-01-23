The Zark Files

Spectra
1d

Astonishing detections! -although "routine skillfulness" for you Andrew! Thank you for caring and for applying your talents to uncovering elements and structures in voter roll databases that should not be there. I continue to pray that through your, and others dedication to restoring truth of accuracy to our voting systems, that elections in America will produce an authentic expression of our ballot choices -sooner than later! Gratitude for You.

Kvan
1d

I have a friend who suggests what you are seeing is an artifact of a random number generator process (or something similar) built into the code assigning IDs. He also suggests that you are seeing problems in multiple states because those states have used the same coders or processing structures. I have no doubt that is not the case, but I am not equipped to eloquently refute his suggestion. Can you offer a very concise set of points I can employ? Thanks.

