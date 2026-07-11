The Zark Files

The Zark Files

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Mo's avatar
Mo
6h

When I try making videos, I can't seem to get the characters to keep the same pants on. Likewise, stuff in the scenes just goes abnormal. (Like the fork truck doing a 180 and driving away at 45 mph in less than 5 seconds).

Nice video!

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2 replies by Andrew Paquette, PhD and others
GAVEMartin's avatar
GAVEMartin
5h

Perfect Analogy! "Of course our Certified Elections Are Certified Elections."

Rest In Peace-- Words / Terms:

Certified

Voter Roll

Election Results

Voter ID Number

Campaign Finance

Thank you for the video. Very well done.

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