If American Elections were an airline
I just made this video for subscribers today.
The Zark Files is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I just made this video for subscribers today.
The Zark Files is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
No posts
When I try making videos, I can't seem to get the characters to keep the same pants on. Likewise, stuff in the scenes just goes abnormal. (Like the fork truck doing a 180 and driving away at 45 mph in less than 5 seconds).
Nice video!
Perfect Analogy! "Of course our Certified Elections Are Certified Elections."
Rest In Peace-- Words / Terms:
Certified
Voter Roll
Election Results
Voter ID Number
Campaign Finance
Thank you for the video. Very well done.