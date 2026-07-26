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Justin's avatar
Justin
19h

Wanted: Seeking individuals with courage, integrity and fortitude to do the right thing even when they are pressured to look the other way, or just get along to go along, and put country and people above self. Do you have these qualities? Apply for an election official position at your nearest county elections office.

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GAVEMartin's avatar
GAVEMartin
19h

What a beautiful photograph! Thank you.

It would seem there are some people who look at the structure and think it needs a remodel and addition. Others think, well, it is what we have let's keep using it even though it doesn't keep us dry or sheltered and could kill us. I see a structure that needs to be scraped down to its original foundation and re-built.

Layer upon layer of shoddy "fixes" and cons have gotten us here (HAVA??? what a joke!). The building has to be "condemned."

There are too many "offices," scam bond issues whittled down to a paragraph and "bills" no one reads at 1,000+ pages. Take the keyboards away. Mandate that everything done by the government has to be done by hand with perhaps a copy machine. Between AI and everyone with a keyboard we have created Frankenstein to do something as simple as 1) listening to a person 2) deciding to give your vote, and 3) adding 1 to the tally.

Make these Washington people write their "bills." They won't be so long and it will keep them from spending so much time in restaurants and gyms.

Susan Kokinda of Promethean Action said that the states need federal money to run elections because to run them costs a lot of money. That is the "foundation" of the problem. And, again, with AI and more keyboards it will just keep getting worse IMHO. Duct tape, Liquid Nails, particle board, buckets,...And then spend a billion dollars on it all!

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