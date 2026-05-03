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The Zark Files

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Spectra's avatar
Spectra
4h

Magnificent work and explanation of findings! Thank you for caring so much and devoting so much talent and time for the good of American citizens- especially, I might add: us voting citizens!

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Jonathan Carrier's avatar
Jonathan Carrier
6h

Outstanding!

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