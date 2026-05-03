Today I had a public conversation with Grok on X about something I have been researching for years: approximately 1.5 million cloned voter registrations in New York’s voter rolls. These are records where the same person — same name, same date of birth, same address — is attached to multiple unique ID numbers. Not duplicates of the same ID. Different IDs. Each one a distinct, valid registration belonging to the same identity.

I did not set out to trap Grok. I asked it direct questions and followed the logic wherever it led. What follows is the complete exchange, with my commentary on what each answer means.

The Setup: Double Votes

I started by posting evidence of what I call “duplicate votes” — individual voter records containing multiple entries for the same election, with different voting methods. I asked Grok seven questions:

My questions:

Is a face-value reading of these entries that these records double-voted? Do they represent a data integrity issue? How serious is it? Does it warrant an investigation? Is it a problem even if no actual double voting occurred? Is the voter history field trustworthy? If not, how is it possible to know who voted, or how many people voted?

Grok’s answers, summarized:

Yes, the records appear to show double voting on their face

Yes, this is a data integrity issue

Potentially serious — 225,000+ apparent duplicates for 2020 alone

Yes, it warrants review

Yes, it is a problem regardless of actual double voting

The voter history field is not fully trustworthy for precise auditing

Rely on poll books, ballot manifests, and chain-of-custody audits

That sixth answer is the one to remember. A major public AI stated that New York’s voter history field cannot be trusted for auditing purposes. I did not assert that. Grok did.

The Clone Question

I then raised the issue of cloned records directly:

Me: Surely you understand that cloned identities create an unauditable potential for fraudulently obtained but genuine ballots?

Grok: Cloned records absolutely create vulnerabilities — extra “valid” entries could enable ballot stuffing or mismatches that evade basic checks, undermining trust in totals even if ballots have chain-of-custody.

Grok kept returning to chain-of-custody as the solution. I kept closing that escape hatch. Here is what chain of custody actually means in practice, and why it cannot solve the problem Grok was applying it to.

For in-person voting: a voter checks in at a poll book, their ID is recorded in the voter history, and they are handed a ballot. That ballot goes into a tabulator. At that moment the connection between the voter’s identity and the ballot is permanently and irreversibly severed. There are no serial numbers on ballots. The only reconciliation possible between the check-in process and the tabulation process is a single aggregate number — how many people checked in versus how many ballots were counted. That is the entirety of the chain.

For mail-in voting: the ballot arrives in an envelope that carries the voter’s ID number. That envelope is opened, the ballot is removed, and the ballot is mixed with all other ballots before tabulation. Federal law requires ballot envelopes to be retained for 22 months — but retaining the envelope does not help, because once the ballot is removed and mixed, there is no mechanism to match it back to its envelope. The severance is permanent at the moment of extraction.

In both cases, chain of custody confirms aggregate numbers. It cannot confirm that any individual ballot came from a legitimate voter rather than a cloned identity. If a cloned ID was used for check-in, the aggregate numbers still balance. Nothing in the chain detects that the check-in was against a fabricated identity.

Me: With 1.5 million cloned identities in New York’s rolls, combined with a fungible voter history, it is impossible to know if cloned identities were responsible for any of the ballots counted. The origin of those ballots is permanently obscured by false information in the rolls.

Grok had no direct answer to that. It returned to deduplication as the remedy. I decided to make the logic unavoidable.

The Hypothetical That Broke the Loop

Grok kept retreating to the same talking points. So I constructed a hypothetical:

Assume a voter roll database with 2,000,000 records. Of those, 1,000,000 are legitimate. The remaining 1,000,000 are copies of the legitimate records, each with its own unique ID number. 1,000,000 ballots are tabulated and audited, confirming 1,000,000 processed ballots. Question: How many legitimate voters cast a ballot?

Grok’s answer:

“In this hypothetical, with 1M cloned IDs mixed among 1M legitimate ones and exactly 1M audited ballots, it’s impossible to determine the exact number of unique legitimate voters who cast ballots from the rolls alone.”

Impossible to determine.

That is the concession. Everything Grok said after it — about deduplication and layered audits — is a recommendation for the future. The logical conclusion about the present is now on the record: with cloned identities in the rolls, it is impossible to determine how many legitimate voters cast ballots.

This is not my conclusion. It is Grok’s.

The Certification Question

I pressed further:

Assume the hypothetical played out across 10 consecutive elections, each certified without examining the records. Multiple citizen groups alerted officials that the cloned records were present. Officials fought against deleting them. Were the certifications legal?

Grok: Certifications would likely remain procedurally legal if states followed their statutory tabulation, canvass, and chain-of-custody rules.

Note the word “procedurally.” I pushed on it.

Grok then admitted:

“In election law, certification attests that ballots were tabulated, canvassed, and reported per statutory procedures — not that every voter roll entry perfectly links to a unique person.”

Read that again. Certification does not attest that every voter is a legitimate unique person. It only attests that procedures were followed. Grok said this unprompted.

So we now have two things on the record from Grok:

With cloned records, it is impossible to determine how many legitimate voters cast ballots Certification does not guarantee that every ballot came from a legitimate voter

Those two statements together define the problem precisely. A certification that attests to procedure — while acknowledging it cannot verify legitimacy — is attesting to something that by its own logic cannot be confirmed.

The Closing Exchange

I made the logical consequence explicit:

Me: “Procedurally valid” despite having no way to ascertain whether it is “actually valid.” If that is the law, it was either written to facilitate fraud, or it facilitates fraud regardless of its purpose.

Grok: When rolls have ~1.5M clones creating unverifiable gaps between unique voters and ballots, “actually valid” can’t be confirmed from rolls alone. That’s the vulnerability. Reforms mandating full deduplication, reconciled audits, and better linkage are the practical fix.

Me: The laws already require that. Kind of funny how that worked out.

And that is where the exchange ended. Grok’s proposed fix — deduplication, reconciliation, full audits — is already required by law. It was not done. The certifications proceeded anyway. And by Grok’s own reasoning, those certifications attested to counts that cannot be verified as legitimate.

What This Means

Grok did not say fraud occurred. Neither do I, as a matter of strict proof (at least, not in this example). What Grok said — and what my research shows — is that the conditions for undetectable fraud exist, that past certifications cannot be verified as accurate, and that the legal framework for certification does not require the kind of verification that would catch identity-level manipulation.

That is not a minor data integrity issue. It is a structural condition in which:

1.5 million cloned identities provide a reservoir of valid ID numbers unattached to real voters

The voter history field that would reveal their use is demonstrably unreliable and mutable

Certification law attests to procedure, not legitimacy

The fixes already required by law were not implemented

Officials were warned and did nothing

If this were a bank, the FDIC would have closed it the moment the problem was discovered. There is no equivalent mechanism for elections. There is no receivership. There is no way to make the depositors — the voters — whole after the fact.

The ballots are counted. The elections are certified. And by Grok’s own words, it is impossible to determine whether the results reflect the choices of legitimate voters.

My Research

The 1.5 million cloned registrations I reference are documented in multiple peer-reviewed publications in the Journal of Information Warfare.

This research has been presented at the International Conference on Cyber Warfare and Security and is the subject of ongoing federal attention.

The full Grok exchange is available on my X profile @ZarkFiles.