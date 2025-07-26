Dilbert cartoonist Scott Adams released a poignant video on X today. In it, Adams states that former President Barack Obama, John Brennan, and others named in the recent Russia Hoax documents, ruined his social and professional life. Adams says that all it took were two hoaxes: the Russia Hoax, and the “very fine people” hoax.

The Russia Hoax made people in his circle say, “you’re backing Trump? He’s a Russian puppet.” The Very Fine People Hoax led to Adams being cancelled professionally, and the combination led to his social contacts shunning him. For these two things alone, he wants to see Obama and their co-conspirators in jail.

Adams is careful to point out that he’s not the only one who was hurt by these two hoaxes, in addition to the many other malfeasances that followed. I know that’s true because it happened to me also. Probably a lot of you as well. And that’s not even getting into the Covid lockdowns, the vaccines, the 2020 election, lawfare, and everything else.

The good news for Obama is that since he was president at the time, he might get a free pass. The bad news for him is that he wasn’t president after January 20th, 2017. If he did anything to further the conspiracy after that date, he might have created personal criminal liability for himself.

According to Trump v. United States (2024), the key detail for actions taken while he was president is that they must be: 1) the exercise of core Constitutional powers or, 2) official acts within the “outer perimeter” of presidential responsibility. I’d be surprised if framing a political rival for non-existent crimes just before leaving office satisfies either test. Regardless, some people, including President Trump, seem to think Obama might be shielded by the SCOTUS ruling. Obama might think so also. I doubt this will last for long.

The post by Scott Adams is a good reminder of the harm caused by this hoax. Adams wasn’t targeted by Obama or anyone else. Adams was collateral damage, one of millions likely harmed in a desperate attempt to nullify Trump’s effectiveness as president, or to remove him from office.

This is like using a barrage of nuclear missiles to take out the police detective assigned to your case, missing your target, but leaving everything else a smoking ruin.

Collateral damage is different from direct damage done to an intended victim. With direct damage, a victim can forgive the perpetrator. It happens all the time. Maybe the victim is Christian and just happens to forgive others as an act of faith. Maybe they don’t think the harm to them was significant enough to justify the punishment. Maybe they want to go out with the attacker on a date.

For certain types of injury, the victim cannot prevent prosecution by forgiving a perpetrator. This is because some crimes are considered crimes against society. For instance, murder, rape, kidnapping, etc. Victims can make it difficult to prosecute by refusing to cooperate with police, but for such crimes, there is a duty to prosecute on behalf of the people.

Collateral crimes are different because by definition, none of the victims were the target of the crime. At least, not specifically. So, while President Trump may feel it is his right to forgive Hillary Clinton for the injuries she did to him in the 2016 presidential campaign, he cannot forgive injuries done to anyone else. This is why President Trump and our law enforcement apparatus have a positive duty to prosecute every person connected to the Russia Hoax and any other crimes related to the overall conspiracy. Remember that the hoax itself wasn’t the goal, but a means to an end.

The damage wasn’t limited to domestic victims. People in other countries were affected also. As I wrote a few days ago, Obama intentionally sabotaged the US/Russia relationship by doing the following:

Publicising the Russia Hoax and using it to justify:

Expelling Russian diplomats

Closing Russian embassies

Indicting 17 Russian nationals for spurious crimes related to the hoax

This in turn complicated Trump’s efforts to end the Syrian war by conclusively defeating jihadi forces in Syria, with Russian cooperation. It also may have led to the Russia/Ukraine war.

But, that’s not all. What of the Covid scare, lockdowns around the world, and the dangerous “vaccines” unleashed on unsuspecting populations worldwide?

Not only is Trump not able to forgive the hoax conspirators for harm caused to innocent Americans, but the citizens of America cannot afford to forgive them for the crimes committed against the citizens of other countries. This would be like bringing your family to someone else’s house as a guest, your child destroying their property, and then you leave without making good the damages. This would create the impression that you condone the behavior.

In the context of the many maladies given to the world by corrupt American politicians, any leniency could be perceived as approval of the activity. This would make our entire country collectively responsible for the actions of a few bad actors. On the other hand, severe punishment for those same people would show the world that the United States has mended its ways and can be a trusted partner again.

President Trump is making great strides in that direction already, but anything short of full prosecution and severe penalties for the Russia Hoax conspirators risks our reputation as a country and as a people.