The Zark Files

Håkon
Jul 30

Scott Adams is a thoughtful and engaging individual. His show, Real Coffee with Scott Adams, is well worth listening to. He rarely takes a break, except when he's ill. I've noticed his views on election fraud have evolved in a positive direction, though he consistently includes the disclaimer, "I haven't seen proof myself," likely to avoid being censored on YouTube.

John Obidienzo
Jul 26

The legal maxim “fraud vitiates everything" brings us back to Obama’s birth and extends through Biden’s electoral illegitimacy.

Unfortunately the Constitution itself and the statutes/rulings extending from it provide sanctuary for both the innocents and the conspirators.

Three remedies: finding legal loopholes, amending the Constitution, and the last resort, which was discussed by Madison himself as the last resort—"Ultima ratio regum," a Latin phrase meaning "the final argument of kings," it refers to war as a last resort. In this case the remedy would be—God forbid—extra constitutional.

