The Zark Files

The Zark Files

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James Crockett's avatar
James Crockett
1d

Great work! Thanks

Reply
Share
GAVEMartin's avatar
GAVEMartin
1d

Only you could get me back to reading voter rolls. In 2023 I made a spreadsheet showing the voter ID numbers between two downloads ( 1 July 2021 & 9 December 2022 ), counting the number of records with single digit IDs to IDs in the 2 millions with then the leap to the "new" numbering system which starts with "16" and is 9 digits total. Based on your work, I am seeing the "Grand Canyon Gap" of 2843366 to 159999999. That's a number gap of 157,156,634.

When I was told the "new" numbering system was implemented around 2018, I immediately thought (like a bad guy--I'm not) that it was in conjunction with ERIC and trying to move us to a national voter ID sytem. After all, why the 16x xxx xxx number for NM? NM has been used as the incubator for a lot of this junk. You have to look no further than the fact that NM's SOS was the President of the National Association of Secretaries of State in 2020. She signed off as such, stating that the 2020 election was the most secure election in US history.

That came after as County Clerk in the state's largest county, she had huddled with a State Senator (originally from Chicago). And as county clerk, she paid this Senator's consulting company called NM Clerks LLC...until some of the County Clerks in the state complained that it sounded like a government entity and he was liberally dolling out advice to those counties that didn't contract for his services.

"Daniel Ivey-Soto is a Democratic New Mexico State Senator representing District 15 and an attorney with deep ties to the state’s county clerks. He previously served as executive director of NM Clerks, LLC, a contractor for county clerks, and later founded Vandelay Solutions, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides technical and legal assistance to all 33 New Mexico county clerks on election administration, property records, and public meetings."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UV0B7cedjqc

Reply
Share
2 replies
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Art Zark · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture