Over the past few days, I’ve received many questions on X and here on Substack. One that has come up several times is this: “If 4,110 votes were added, wouldn’t that fail to reconcile with the number of voters after they delete the fake records?”

Maybe, maybe not. Before answering that, it helps to understand what reconciliation actually requires — and whether it is even possible in these systems.

A few months ago I performed an in-depth analysis of voter roll snapshots from multiple states, including Wisconsin and New York. What I found was that the number of voters recorded as having cast ballots in any given election is not stable. It changes from snapshot to snapshot, sometimes by tens of thousands of votes, years after the election concluded. The tables below illustrate this for Wisconsin and New York respectively. Each row represents the same election’s vote total as recorded in a different database snapshot. They should be identical. They are not.

Wisconsin vote totals for recent general elections, compared by database snapshot

New York vote totals for recent elections, compared by database snapshot

The New York data shows differences of hundreds of thousands of votes for the same election across snapshots taken at different times. The Wisconsin 2016 presidential total shows 400,381 more votes in the database than were officially certified. Differences of this magnitude are not rounding errors. They reflect structural instability in the underlying data — a system in which there is no stable, authoritative baseline against which reconciliation could reliably be performed.

Wisconsin and New York are not isolated cases. Other researchers have independently documented the same pattern in additional states. The instability appears to be widespread, possibly systemic.

If the same condition exists in Texas — and there is no reason to assume it doesn’t — then the question “wouldn’t this fail to reconcile?” rests on a false premise. Reconciliation requires a reliable baseline. The evidence from multiple states suggests that baseline does not exist, and that this may not be accidental. The people responsible for the Bexar County manipulation may have known that reconciliation would never be performed, or that if attempted, the inherent instability of the system would make any discrepancy legally unactionable. The registration is required to generate the ballot, and that may be where their interest ends.

That said, there are specific mechanisms by which the fake registrations could be used without producing any reconciliation problem at all, even in a well-maintained system. There are at least three:

The first is direct replacement. The fake records generate 4,110 illegitimate ballots. Rather than adding those ballots to the legitimate pile — which would inflate the total — 4,110 legitimate ballots are removed and destroyed, replaced one-for-one with the fraudulent ones. The total ballot count remains unchanged. The poll book count, after deletion of the synthetic records, matches the ballot count exactly. The audit passes. This approach sacrifices some legitimate votes that may already favor your preferred candidate, but examining individual ballots to determine which ones to keep takes time and creates exposure. Removing a fixed number at random and replacing them with pre-marked ballots is faster, simpler, and produces a predictable outcome.

The second is incremental injection. The fake records generate 4,110 ballots that are held in reserve and introduced gradually among legitimate ballots across the voting period rather than all at once. This distributes the discrepancy across multiple days, producing smaller daily variances that are more easily attributed to data entry errors or system glitches.

The third is simple indifference. If the operators believe — and the multi-state data suggests they may have reason to believe — that reconciliation will never be seriously performed or that any discrepancy will be dismissed as normal system noise, then the fake registrations serve their purpose the moment a ballot is generated from each one. What happens afterward is someone else’s problem.