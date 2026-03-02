The Zark Files

The Zark Files

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kvan's avatar
Kvan
11h

Just speculation, but my guess is that there is some bad guy with a laptop hosting the algorithm that has access to the Knowink system on AWS which hosts the individual election projects and election (early voting) databases. Knowink might even have plausible deniability.

Reply
Share
Project CIVICA's avatar
Project CIVICA
10h

With the way data on people is scraped off the internet and social media platforms, It is possible to know with a degree of certaintly which voters or registrants are going to vote for a particular candidate and based off of that analysis know which records should be pulled and replaced. What I don't understand is wouldn't they need paper to support an extra 4,000 plus voters?? In Bexar county, are they using paper ballots?? Or summary cards with a QR code on them? Did the "fix" that appeared later over write the records with new records or just eliminate inserted ones? As someone who has worked as a poll worker, in person votes are reconciled - although in NY early voting over 10 days the entire period is viewed in most counties as one long "day" and votes to ballots cast is only reconciled at the end of 10 days, but there is a paper ballot

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Art Zark · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture