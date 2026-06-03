A few years ago, a pair of New York legal proceedings attempted to extract enough money to purchase an entire city block of skyscrapers. In Chicago, a 65-story tower recently sold for $45 million. In Los Angeles, a Class A downtown skyscraper went for $200 million. In Manhattan, a 25-story tower changed hands for $85 million. At the combined peak of the Carroll and James awards — approaching $600 million when interest and penalties are included — the people behind these cases were attempting to seize enough money to buy several of each.

The designated victim in both cases was Donald Trump.

The E. Jean Carroll case, presided over by Judge Lewis Kaplan — a Clinton appointee who had previously worked at the same law firm as Carroll’s lead attorney Roberta Kaplan — resulted in awards totaling approximately $88 million: $5 million for the sexual abuse finding and $83 million for defamation. The Letitia James mortgage fraud case resulted in an initial award of $364 million, later partially reduced on appeal but still enormous. Combined with accruing interest, the two cases together approached $600 million — enough to buy a small portfolio of American skyscrapers at today’s distressed commercial real estate prices.

In an ordinary case, there is a victim and a perpetrator. In the James case, neither could be identified. James couldn’t name a single victim, and the banks she tried to cast in that role rejected the characterization outright. They testified that they had been paid back — not late, but early — and had made a profit on their dealings with Trump. No victim means no perpetrator. Unless you look at Trump as the victim, in which case James herself, and Judge Arthur Engoron, become the perpetrators.

In the Carroll case, the alleged crime couldn’t be situated in any specific year. Carroll initially said 1994, then adjusted to “late 1995 or early 1996” after it emerged that the dress she claimed to have worn didn’t exist until after her original date. Without a year — let alone a month or a day — it was impossible for Trump to provide an alibi from his meticulously kept decades-old calendars. The inability to identify even the year of an alleged crime by an adult victim of a single discrete incident is, in most jurisdictions, fatal to the case. It makes an alibi defense structurally impossible. Again: no provable crime, no identifiable harm, unless you regard Trump as the victim.

The Bragg case in Manhattan, the Jack Smith case in Washington, and the Fani Willis case in Georgia all sought to put Trump in prison on criminal charges. All were every bit as baseless as the civil proceedings. Bragg had to construct tortured legal interpretations to elevate unproven misdemeanors into felonies. Willis had to criminalize Trump’s sincerely held opinion about the outcome of the 2020 election. Smith had to pretend that documents Trump had declassified were still classified for the purpose of prosecuting him for retaining them.

For any ordinary person without a political target on his back, none of these cases would have been brought. Not because they were weak cases with insufficient evidence — but because they were extraordinarily strong cases proving the opposite: there was no crime, and no harm to anyone. No competent prosecutor or judge would normally risk their reputation on such a foundation.

To make matters worse, the American Bar Association and various federal agencies and law firms coordinated to criminalize the act of defending Trump. His lawyers were indicted in Georgia simply for representing him. Attorneys across the country were fired, investigated, or pressured into withdrawing from Trump-related cases. Mike Lindell’s lawyer quit under pressure. Rudy Giuliani lost his law license — ostensibly for a factual error in a Pennsylvania filing, a charge that would not ordinarily be brought for that category of mistake. The message was clear: defend Trump at your professional and legal peril.

This meant that in addition to the judicial mugging itself — an attempted grand larceny by any honest description — the people involved simultaneously worked to strip Trump of his defenses by making it dangerous to represent him.

They knew what they were doing. This is clear not from inference but from the nature of the cases themselves. These were not tissue-thin prosecutions. They had nothing. They were fraudulent constructions designed to extract money from Trump, damage his reputation, and disqualify him as a presidential candidate before he could run. The greater goal was political, but the chosen method — taking his money through proceedings they knew to be baseless — was grand larceny. Conversion of assets by fraud is larceny. The Carroll and James cases transformed the parties on the other side of the courtroom into thieves.

This is the fact that the American left cannot allow into public consciousness under any circumstances. Because Trump was not the only victim. There were thousands. The largest class were the January 6 defendants, hundreds of whom were jailed on charges that would normally result in fines, with some held for years in pretrial detention. Jake Lang, the longest-serving J6 pretrial detainee, spent nearly four years in custody — including extended periods in solitary confinement — before being pardoned by Trump in January 2025, having never been tried.

The central lie of the 2020 election and the Biden administration is that they constituted a legitimate government. The accompanying lie about January 6 — that Trump’s supporters attempted a violent seizure of the government — is required to sustain that perception of legitimacy. Evidence overwhelmingly contradicts this characterization, but the narrative must be maintained, because if it fails, everything fails. A government that was never legitimately elected never had authority. All of its actions become not merely reversible but personally attributable to the individuals who carried them out — individuals who, having operated under color of authority they did not possess, cannot claim sovereign immunity.

This is why Democrats and even some Republicans moved with such ferocity to block the 1776 Fund after Trump announced it. The fund was established as part of a settlement resolving Trump’s $10 billion lawsuit against the IRS over the leak of his tax returns. It created a $1.776 billion compensation pool for Americans victimized by government weaponization during the Biden years. Any payment made to any person from that fund is an overt governmental acknowledgment that the recipient was wrongfully harmed. Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche made this explicit: “The machinery of government should never be weaponized against any American, and it is this department’s intention to make right the wrongs that were previously done.”

The moment that acknowledgment attaches to even one J6 defendant, the entire narrative of the evil insurrectionist collapses. Every conviction, every sentence, every day of pretrial detention becomes implicated. And the fund doesn’t merely acknowledge harm — it provides victims with the resources to pursue their persecutors legally.

On May 29, 2026, Judge Leonie Brinkema of the Eastern District of Virginia — a Clinton appointee — temporarily blocked all fund payouts pending a June 12 hearing. The political backlash, including from Republican senators who were using their opposition as leverage over separate immigration legislation, proved decisive. On June 2, Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche testified before a House committee and announced the fund was finished. “We are not moving forward with the fund, period,” he said. When pressed on whether that meant never, he declined to put his commitment in writing.

That last detail is worth holding onto.

The reasons for the fund, as Blanche himself acknowledged, remain as valid as they ever were. The weaponization happened. The victims exist. The acknowledgment is on the record. What has changed is the vehicle for addressing it.

With Trump, when dealing with adversaries, his first offer tends to be his best. After it is rejected, successive offers become progressively less palatable, while the consequences of refusal compound accordingly.

Ask Nicolas Maduro. Ask the Ayatollah Khamenei. The people who killed Plan A may come to wish they had accepted it