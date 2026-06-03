The Zark Files

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L.C.'s avatar
L.C.
10h

Andrew, your analysis of President Trump's enemies is perfect, especially your diction.

He knew the Dumbocrats would challenge the fund.

But what these deranged Dumbocrats don't understand is his art of the deal that has a one-two-knockout sequence.

Knockout will be ending the Fed, who is his definitive enemy, S O O N.

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M.J. Smoot's avatar
M.J. Smoot
11h

You are great! Keep on it.

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