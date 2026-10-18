Last night, I participated in an event for Lara Logan’s 100th episode of Going Rogue. I had planned on bringing my super camera to the event, but my wife talked me out of it. “You’ll be too busy,” she said. She was right. There were a lot of interesting people there, several not even on the official guest list. One was retired General Mike Flynn.

Several former members of New York Citizens Audit (NYCA) were present as well. I hadn’t seen any of them for a few years, so it was great to see them again.

The program isn’t available online yet, so I can’t link to it. Instead, I want to share a couple of items I found interesting.

Election fraud is a people problem.

The election fraud sound bite I am most familiar with is “Get rid of the machines!” The second most popular is “Clean up the rolls!” Third is “Election integrity!” All three concern the mechanisms of fraud: tabulators, voter rolls, or broken election infrastructure. These could be described as the guns used to commit robberies.

However, just as guns require a human to pull the trigger, election fraud of any kind requires humans to design, implement, and use those mechanisms. The tabulators are a problem, but only because of the way they have been misused. Getting rid of the tabulators seals off that attack vector, which is good, but not dealing with the humans who misuse them ignores the much greater danger. This leads to point number two:

The election fraud we see today is in the past.

The mere fact that we have discovered various types of fraud tells us that they are past examples of fraud. Otherwise, how could they be discovered? If we look at them carefully, we see that upon discovery, fraud methods mutate. For instance, New York’s “Mr. M,” a fictitious identity with 25 registrations, was an exploit from the year 2000, likely designed for use in only that one election (though he continued generating ballots for years). Mr. M was created before the Help America Vote Act (HAVA) required statewide voter rolls. Likely for that reason, his 25 registrations are each in a different county.

I have seen no examples like Mr. M after HAVA. After HAVA, fictitious records are far more likely to have the same address, like Mr. P’s 11 registrations in Brooklyn from 2020.

Tabulator fraud and registration fraud have one very important difference: to a criminal, registration fraud is the better method. This is because it generates an authentic ballot that can be audited without revealing the fraud. Tabulator fraud has no physical artifact, unless combined with registration fraud, making it more susceptible to discovery.

If we look at the timeline of Venezuelan involvement in our elections, we see that before there was widespread access to our voter rolls, tabulator fraud was the more practical approach for a criminal to take. I spoke with Gary Berntsen and Mark Cook about this extensively yesterday, because both are more familiar with it than I am.

It has always bothered me that the two methods seemed to compete, but as Mark explained, tabulator fraud evolved into other types of fraud. In other words, it is in the past.

The most recent mechanism I’ve seen is the use of poll books. The data behind them runs through a vendor’s cloud hub, hosted on Amazon servers, entirely outside the control of any local, state, or federal agency. This is like taking the black box we have in the form of election computers and storing it in a black hole. Without direct access to the host computers, these are not only invisible but also completely inaccessible.

AI will make this worse. Each new method will mutate faster than the last, until the only thing able to keep up with AI-driven fraud is another AI. At that point, robot armies would literally be fighting each other for control of humanity.

Or, we could solve the people problem.

Fire or arrest, as appropriate, the people making, implementing, using, and defending various fraud techniques to take control of elections.