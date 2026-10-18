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Kvan's avatar
Kvan
Oct 18

I live-streamed and viewed with another "activist" here in Richmond last night. Your presentation was excellent. Look forward to trying to get some normies to watch it when it gets posted.

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John Obidienzo's avatar
John Obidienzo
4d

Your illustration brilliantly juxtaposes astronomical space and digital cyberspace. That black box ain’t natural buddy. Black box layered over black box stored in a black hole, completely inaccessible, is the recipe for our early extinction.

Scientists study astronomical black holes by observing the activity of visible objects that surround them. Their gravity is so strong that spirals of nearby stars, gas and space dust orbit their void, forming an Accretion Disk. The dirty disk is eaten by the black hole, at the same time it grows larger.

Like astronomical ‘black holes,’ unseen ‘black box’ algorithms can be observed through the activity they precipitate in cyberspace.

Voter registration data—clones, duplicates, missing purge dates, missing registration dates, partitioned id’s, repunits, fraction’ed id numbers, et al.,—accretes the dirty voter rolls. The rolls, like the accretion disk, grow larger in time as it disappears and reappears via hidden algorithmic subterfuge within black box cyberspace.

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